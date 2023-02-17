DES MOINES — Emmitt Newton has plans to be part of Saturday night at the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament for the second straight year.
This year, however, the Davis County sophomore is hoping to be busy on the mat between the grand march and the awarding of medals to the top eight 106-pound wrestlers in Class 2A.
Newton moved within two wins of a state championship on Thursday, pulling away late to put away an 8-2 win over Williamsburg sophomore Lincoln Schropp. The win ensures that Newton will place at state after finishing fourth in 2A at 106 pounds as a freshman last season.
"I'm not done yet. I've still got to win one more match to get there," Newton said. "It's helped a lot that I've been able to learn from my losses and change those mistakes that I had in those losses. I feel like I'm a better wrestler than last year. I've been really trying to push my offense by working on top to get guys turned."
Newton was the only area wrestler that left Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday certain of a top-eight finish. Only seven other area wrestlers advanced out of the second day of the state tournament including Centerville senior Sam Hash who is seeking to complete a dramatic run to the podium after entering seeded 22nd in the 24-man 195-pound bracket of Class 2A.
Hash improved to 25-10 on the season, scoring two impressive consolation-round wins on Thursday. After rolling to an 11-2 major decision over Waukon senior Corbyn Palmer, Hash pinned Mount Vernon sophomore Ethan Wood 58 seconds into the second period setting up a showdown with Clarke sophomore K.J. Fry a win away from accomplishing a dream that began at the start of the season.
"Our coaches told us to write down some goals at the beginning of the season. My No. 1 goal was to make it onto that state podium," Hash said. "Being seeded 22nd, there probably weren't a lot of people that expected me to do much. It's like K.J. said at the beginning of the week. We all came here to wrestle.
"I've been making sure that I've been getting to my offense. I let that happen in the first match up here and I lost. I switched up my mentality and made sure I was going."
Hash was the only Centerville wrestler to make it into the third day of the tournament. Jax Mosley (152), Leland Henderson (160) and Brian Snyder (170) gave Centerville a solid contingent of wrestlers with Henderson and Hash earning second-round consolation wins.
"It's been great to come in here and prove a lot of people wrong this season," Centerville head wrestling coach Mason Whisler said. "We like that spot as the overlooked team. We've got a great group of seniors that have been leading the charge. They've kind of been a group of underdogs throughout their careers. Now that they've had a chance to prove what they've got, they've taken advantage of it."
Ottumwa teammates Braylon Griffiths and Ashton Grace both suffered losses on Thursday night during the second 3A session of the state wrestling tournament. Grace, seeking to place at state for the second straight year, kept himself alive in the 113-pound consolation round erasing an early two-point deficit to earn a 6-4 win over Indianola freshman Jensen Dyer.
"It was pretty hard for me to finish my shots, but I knew I could the upper hand from the top," Grace said of his 42nd win of the season. "I was able to turn him twice and didn't let him score late in the match. I just focused late on (Dyer's) offense because I knew what he wanted to do. He wanted to throw me and put me on back to get the win instead of going into overtime. That's exactly what he tried and I knew it was coming."
Grace seemed on pace for another comeback win later on Thursday night, erasing a two-point deficit late in the first period against Ankeny Centennial junior Cody Vandermark. This time, however, Vandermark was able to make the winning moves in the second period catching and pinning Grace in the third minute of the match ending Grace's sophomore season with a final record of 42-7.
"I just couldn't get out of that cradle. I was done," Grace said. "I really felt like I could have turned him if I had a little more time in that first period after I took him down."
Grace's teammate, Braylon Griffiths, could not over third-seeded Linn-Mar junior Grant Kress in the 152-pound 3A state quarterfinals. Kress rolled to a 16-1 win over Griffiths, setting up a must-win match for the Ottumwa junior in hopes of placing at state for the first time on Friday night against Bondurant-Farrar junior Jack Lewis.
"He (Kress) exposed me on bottom a little bit," Griffiths said. "That's something we've got to work on and keep improving. It's not the way I wanted it to go, but tomorrow is a new day."
That was the same attitude that Albia junior heavyweight Paul Ballard brought in the second day of the state wrestling tournament after being pinned suddenly in the final period of his second-round match AP-GC junior Trent Cakerice. Ballard came back to pin Winterset sophomore Seth Vanderlinden in 73 seconds before edging Central DeWitt senior Sam Gravert, 3-2, to move within one win of placing at state.
"I just had to do a lot of reflecting after that first loss. I was pretty upset by it," Ballard said. "What really helped was a good night's sleep. Our motto when we go out to the mat is to let it fly. That's what I did and that's what I'm going to continue to do."
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Skyler Young drew Cakerice in the 'blood' round at state after bouncing back from his own disappointing second-round loss on Wednesday to Dike-New Hartford senior Wil Textor. After pinning Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Sean Zimmerman in just 22 seconds, Young held on for a wild 15-11 win over Atlantic sophomore Evan Sorenson moving within one win of not only placing at state but potentially setting up an all-South Central Conference state wrestling showdown with Ballard in the consolation quarterfinals.
"It'd be a great way to top off our seasons by wrestling each other one more time at state," Ballard said. "Where else would you want to cap it off with a match like that?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.