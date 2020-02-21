DES MOINES — For Sage Walker and Mason Dye, there was a sense of familiarity Friday at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
Both area seniors were back in contention for state championships after winning first-round matches on Thursday, just as both were in 2017 and 2019. Both took the mat for state quarterfinal matches against familiar opponents.
For the second straight year, Walker faced an opponent that challenged him for a championship just a few weeks earlier in the Southern Iowa Classic. For Dye, it was a chance to avenge two state tournament losses suffered as a sophomore in 2018.
Walker pressed on past Jeffers, taking down the Keokuk senior for the second time this month and powering his way to a fall with 13 seconds left in the first period. Jeffers was able to stay on his feet longer on Friday in the rematch with Walker after being pinned in 68 seconds in Fairfield on Feb. 1.
“He was really heavy on the head, head-butting me and being a little dirty inside,” Walker said. “I had to weather the storm a little bit. I like finishing the matches in the first period. Why wait until the second if you can finish it as fast as possible? There’s a few guys I’ve faced here that are tough on their feet. I just had work through it and work on that chicken wing.”
Walker hasn’t let many of his opponents linger, or even escape, after getting on top with the first take down of the match. EBF’s top-ranked senior has only been pushed to a decision twice so far this season after losing a 4-2 heartbreaker in last year’s 2A 170-pound state championship match to Mount Vernon senior Paul Ryan.
Walker will get his chance at redemption on Saturday night after improving to 47-0 despite being pushed into the third period for the first time this postseason by Charles City junior Caden Collins. Walker secured a 17-1 tech fall over Collins in 5:07, advancing to the 182-pound championship match in 2A. Creston junior Jackson Kinsella (53-1) faces Walker tonight in what will be the EBF senior’s toughest test of the season.
“I’m thrilled to be back in the finals. I didn’t get to continue my first-period pin streak, but it worked out,” Walker said. “It wasn’t my plan to be pushed into the third period, but things happen. I worked a lot on my tilts (in the semifinal match). I might have to use that in the finals. It definitely helped me prepare.”
Trestin Sales will join Walker in the state finals, working his way to a 10-2 win in the 145-pound quarterfinals over Decorah junior Jackson Rolfs and an 8-2 semifinal win over North Polk junior Nicholas Bockenstedt. Sales (45-2) scored opening-period take downs in both matches Friday, building leads that ultimately helped negate giving up take downs in the second half of each match, setting up a championship showdown with undefeated Solon sophomore Hayden Taylor (51-0) on Saturday night
“I got a little gassed in both matches,” Sales said. “It’s been a bad winter. I’ve been sick a lot. I’ve been trying to get back into shape. All I thought about was winning both matches. I needed to finish it each time. It helped to have a good draw on the bottom side of the bracket.”
The run by EBF’s two state qualifiers has lifted the Rockets to eighth place in the Class 2A team standings with 44.5 points. Sales and Walker can become the first teammates to win state championships in the same year for EBF wrestling since four wrestlers claimed championships in 2014, lifting the Rockets to the 1A state team title.
“Here’s the thing. We’re either going to get first or we’re going to get second. Second place is the worst-case scenario, so we have nothing to lose right now,” EBF wrestling coach T.J. Stuart said. “We’ve had a kid that’s already been to the finals (Walker). He’s not going to be satisfied unless he gets first. We’ve got another kid in the finals for the first time (Sales). He’s not going to be satisfied with anything less than gold.
“It’s going to be a great night no matter what happens. Someone is going home heartbroken tomorrow night. Hopefully, it’s not us.”
Dye was pinned twice by Klingensmith in the 2018 state wrestling tournament, the only two losses Dye would suffer that year at state on the way to placing fourth in 1A at 106 pounds. Klingensmith ended Dye’s bid for a state title last year, winning for a third time against the S-K junior with a wild 18-11 state semifinal decision that saw Dye score the first take down in the opening seconds before nearly pinning Klingensmith in the third period trailing 15-6.
On Friday, it was a similar story to last year’s encounter as Dye struck first, taking down Klingensmith seconds after the opening whistle and nearly scoring a fall. Klingensmith made it out of bounds and took advantage on the reset, escaping Dye and eventually earning his own takedown to lead 3-2 after one period.
Like last year, Dye nearly pulled off a pin despite trailing Klingensmith as the two jockeyed for position on the mat. After nearly being caught on his back, Klingensmith rolled through and locked up Dye’s legs, securing the fall 37 seconds into the second period.
“He’s a really good wrestler. He stays focused,” Dye said of Klingensmith. “When a lot of kids get put on their back, they do dumb stuff. Beau doesn’t do that. He’s calm and he fights. All good wrestlers do that. He’s a good, solid opponent.”
Dye (31-5) responded by pinning Wayne junior Jakson Cobb in just 47 seconds, clinching a place on a podium at state for the third straight year. The S-K senior will wrestle for seventh place Saturday against Mediapolis sophomore Quinten Aney in the third postseason match between the two this year. Dye won 11-7 in the sectional finals over Aney two weeks ago and pinned Aney in the second period to secure a district championship last weekend.