DES MOINES — In order to win a state title, Trestin Sales and Sage Walker both know they’ll be pushed to the limit at some point over the next three days.
So far, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates are making short work of their postseason rivals. Sales needed just one big move to put away Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Cory Bates, finding a take down in the final 10 seconds of the opening period before taking the chance to roll up Bates, securing the fall with just under four seconds left in the period.
“I’m glad to get the first match out of the way,” Sales said. “The offense wasn’t clicking the way I wanted early in the match, but I kept working through it and found the opening I was looking for.
“The plan is to keep it rolling through three more matches.”
Walker, meanwhile, was nearly pushed into the second period for the first time this postseason as South Tama sophomore Payton Vest extended the top-ranked EBF senior beyond the first minute. Walker, having won four matches in less than a minute to qualify for state this season, advanced to the quarterfinals winning by fall in 1:53 extending his perfect record to 45-0.
“A kid like Sage is tough to find,” EBF wrestling coach T.J. Stuart said of Walker. “The only person that’s going to get in his way is himself. He’s the only one that got in his way to win a state title last year. He stopped wrestling at the end of the championship match. I don’t see that happening this year.”
“We have to feel good. We’re sitting in as great a position as we could as with Trestin and Sage after the first day.”
For Walker, Friday will have something of a familiar feel to the state quarterfinal round. Just like last year, when Walker faced PCM’s Jarron Trausch, the EBF senior will face a wrestler he beat in the finals of the Southern Iowa Classic with Keokuk senior Dylan Jeffers awaiting Friday morning. Walker pinned Jeffers in Fairfield on Feb. 1.
In Class 1A, Sigourney-Keota senior Mason Dye moved on to the quarterfinals with a 14-6 major decision over Martensdale-St. Mary’s junior Cael Cassady. Dye, competing at state for the fourth straight year, faces another familiar face to the tournament in Woodbury Central-Moville junior Beau Klingensmith, who improved to 49-4 with a win in his opening-round match.
Dye will be joined in action Friday afternoon by freshman teammate Jack Clarahan, who bounced back from a 16-4 loss to Underwood senior Blake Thomsen to earn an 8-6 win over Bellevue senior Zach Roeder. Both Dye (126) and Clarahan (152) are one win away from clinching a place on their respective podiums with Dye making one last run at an elusive state title for the Cobras.
It was a day of mixed results for area athletes in the first round of Class 2A’s state wrestling tournament. While EBF teammates Sales and Walker advanced to Friday morning’s quarterfinal round, Albia sophomore Carter Anderson and Dawson Bonnett both had to bounce back after opening-round losses.
Anderson, back in the state tournament for the second straight year, was taken down three times and could not find a response against Greene County’s once-beaten freshman McKinnley Robbins, falling 7-2 in one of the first 106-pound matches on the mat Thursday afternoon. Moments later, Bonnett lost an 8-0 major decision at 113 pounds to Perry sophomore Cole Nelson, ending the chances for the Blue Demons to win a state championship in 2020.
For Albia, it was a disappointing start to the state wrestling tournament. The Blue Demons had just two of their seven wrestlers advance to state on Saturday at the 2A district tournament in Knoxville.
“Overall, it was a pretty disappointing day,” Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. “Early on (at district), we had some match-ups that didn’t necessarily go the way that we thought they would and from there we had to essentially rely on others to keep our hopes alive. Obviously, that’s not a position that you want to be in.
“I felt really bad for all of our guys, but especially our seniors who have completely invested themselves in our program over the last four years. As wrestlers, we have learned to pick ourselves up and move forward no matter what the circumstances may be and that’s what we intend to do. On the bright side, Carter and Dawson have a great opportunities ahead of them.”
Anderson stayed alive, advancing to a second round consolation match with a 12-4 win over Waukon freshman Jakob Regan. After building a commanding lead over the first two periods, Anderson had to fight out of a pinning predicament in the third period to extend his sophomore season.
Bonnett, however, was not as fortunate. Anderson’s sophomore teammate lost by fall in the second period to West Liberty junior Alex Beaver, ending his season at 19-11 earning a first-ever trip to state last Saturday with a wrestleback win over EBF sectional champion Caydn Hall.
Bailey Frescoln completed a surprising postseason run for the Pekin wrestling program, falling twice on Thursday in the first round of the 132-pound portion of the 1A state tournament. The Panther sophomore (20-10) lost by fall to undefeated Denver junior Isaac Schimmels 54 seconds into the second period of his state wrestling debut before suffering a late reversal and nearfall in an 11-6 loss to Underwood senior Zane Ziegler.