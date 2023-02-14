WEDNESDAY
CLASS 1A
First Round
126 — Aiden Golston (Moravia) (Jr.) (35-7) vs. Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (So.) (29-11)
126 — Brady Clark (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (29-14) vs. Aidan Timm (Belle Plaine) (Fr.) (34-9)
132 — Dan McLaughlin (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (28-11) vs. Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) (Jr.) (25-5)
152 — Reid Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (27-4) vs. Andrew Argo (Belle Plaine) (Jr.) (28-19)
160 — Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (Jr.) (28-10) vs. Ben Puente (AGWSR) (Jr.) (38-10)
182 — Blake Juhl (Pekin) (Sr.) (35-3) vs. Terrian Islas (East Union) (So.) (36-18)
285 — Matthew McDanel (Moravia) (Jr.) (36-11) vs. Isaac Cox (Cardinal) (Jr.) (28-9)
Second Round
106 — Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) (So.) (35-8) vs. Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) (Sr.) (38-3) or Avery Vacek (Underwood) (Fr.) (14-16)
170 — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (Sr.) (40-2) vs. Callyn Bishop (Baxter) (Jr.) (33-7) or Ian Kohnen (Manson Northwest-Webster) (Sr.) (21-5)
CLASS 2A
First Round
120 — Landen Davis (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Fr.) (29-2) vs. Jacob Alexander (ADM) (Sr.) (21-12)
120 — Conner Pickerell (Albia) (So.) (30-8) vs. Kale Wieland (Independence) (Sr.) (25-14)
145 — Cason Miller (Fairfield) (So.) (37-7) vs. Chris Aragon (Creston) (Sr.) (37-12)
152 — Jax Mosley (Centerville) (Sr.) (33-7) vs. Maxwell Mintle (Grinnell) (Jr.) (26-3)
160 — Leland Henderson (Centerville) (Sr.) (32-10) vs. Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) (Jr.) (35-14)
170 — Brian Snyder (Centerville) (Fr.) (12-4) vs. Max Dalton (Woodward-Granger (So.) (16-10)
182 — Kyler Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (18-3) vs. Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) (So.) (33-10)
195 — Sam Hash (Centerville) (Sr.) (23-9) vs. Emmitt Fleshman (West Lyon) (Jr.) (36-8)
220 — Dre Smithburg (Fairfield) (So.) (34-12) vs. Kai Malone (Columbus/WMU) (Sr.) (21-8)
285 — Brandon Brinkschroeder (Fairfield) (Jr.) (6-11) vs. Paul Ballard (Albia) (Jr.) (46-1)
Second Round
106 — Wyatt Stewart (Albia) (Sr.) (34-5) vs. Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fr.) (40-10) or Hunter Campion (Solon) (Fr.) (16-20).
106 — Emmitt Newton (Davis County) (So.) (40-2) vs. Jayson Johnson (Tipton) (So.) (39-14) or Judah Gurwell (Winterset) (Fr.) (37-10)
113 — Cael McCabe (Fairfield) (Fr.) (42-3) vs. Kyson Moss (North Fayette Valley) (Fr.) (29-18) or Jonah Luensman (Monticello) (Jr.) (40-6)
126 — Brodie Conner (Albia) (Sr.) (45-5) vs. Jax Miller (West Delaware) (So.) (32-9) or West Martin (Estherville Lincoln Central) (So.) (26-13)
145 — Justin Keller (Albia) (Sr.) (33-3) vs. Alex Beaty (Forest City) (Sr.) (15-2) or Jacob Youngbear (South Tama County) (Jr.) (24-23)
285 — Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (Sr.) (17-4) vs. Maverick Kindred (Davenport Assumption) (Jr.) (19-23) or Wil Textor (Dike-New Hartford) (Sr.) (34-8)
CLASS 3A
First Round
113 — Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) (So.) (41-5) vs. Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) (Sr.) (28-11)
Second Round
152 — Braylon Griffiths (Ottumwa) (Jr.) (43-5) vs. Daniel Zeoh (Des Moines East) (Jr.) (39-8) or Illias Louck (Sr.) (23-17).
