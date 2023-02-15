DES MOINES — Megan Black is the only female wrestler to ever place at the traditional Iowa High School state wrestling tournament.
Reanah Utterback is one win away from joining Black in as part of that elite club. The Sigourney-Keota sophomore held off Clayton Ridge senior Erik Flores, building a four-point lead on the way to a 6-4 decision in the 106-pound quarterfinals of the 1A state wrestling tournament, moving within one win of clinching a place on the podium Saturday with a top-eight finish in the weight class.
Utterback (36-8), meanwhile, continues her quest to become the first female to win an Iowa High School Athletic Association state wrestling title on Thursday. The eighth-seeded sophomore will face a very stiff challenge in top-ranked sophomore Jayden Rinken (44-2), one of two quartefinal-round showdowns between S-K and Nashua-Plainfield.
Jack Clarahan, like Utterback, advanced to the 1A state wrestling quarterfinal round on Thursday after backing up a first-round bye with a second-round win on Wednesday. Clarahan, seeded third at 170 pounds, improved to 41-2 on the season scoring a dominant 8-0 major decision over CAM junior Owen Hoover advancing to face sixth-seeded junior Titus Evans (28-6) on Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.
S-K teammates Reid Molyneux and Jake Moore joined Utterback and Clarahan in the second round of the 1A tournament on Wednesday with first-round wins. Molyneux earned a 13-5 major decision over Martensdale-St. Mary's junior Sampson Henson while Moore pinned AGWSR junior Ben Puente for state tournament-opening wins.
Both Moore and Molyenux, however, fell in second-round action later in the 1A morning session. Molyneux (28-5) fell 9-2 in the 152-pound championship bracket to sixth-seeeded Interstate 35 senior Ryan Steinlage while Moore (29-11) lost a 160-pound second-round match to third-seeded West Monona-Whiting senior Kaden Broer in 3:37.
Pekin senior Blake Juhl and Cardinal junior Isaac Cox both earned first-round wins on Wednesday during the 1A session. Juhl (36-4) pinned East Union sophomore Terrian Islas in 2:37 before dropping into the consolation bracket after suffering a 10-6 second-round loss to Pocahontas Area senior Deontez Williams while Cox secured a thrilling fall in a battle of area heavyweights with Moravia junior Matthew McDanel earning the pin with just two seconds left.
Cox, the younger brother of Ottumwa's former two-time state placewinner Isaiah Cox, fell to unbeaten top-ranked Lisbon senior Wyatt Smith by fall in 4:22 in the second round of the 1A heavyweight state tournament on Wednesday. The Cardinal junior will be one of eight area wrestlers to compete in Class 1A second-round consolation matches on Thursday morning needing facing the first of two straight must-win matches to avoid elimination from the state tournament.
