OSKALOOSA — Seeking home-court advantage to get to Kansas City, the William Penn men's basketball team will host three other programs as the 64-team field was announced Thursday for the opening rounds of the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament.
WPU (28-3) earned the No. 1 seed in the Cramer Quadrant and will host No. 16-seed Saint Xavier (Illinois) next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will then face the winner of the Rio Grande (Ohio)/#9 Marian (Indiana) contest, which will be played next Tuesday in Oskaloosa at 4 p.m.
The Oskaloosa Bracket championship game is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner will then advance to the 85th Annual NAIA National Championship Final Site in Kansas City, Missouri from March 13-18.
Tickets are $10 for individual games ($6 for children 6-12; 5 and under are free), while fans can also purchase all-tournament passes for $25. Students from Saint Xavier, Rio Grande, and Marian (Ind.) can purchase tickets for $8.
William Penn earned its automatic bid to nationals by sweeping both the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
The Statesmen, led by John Henry in his 22nd year (507-216 entering nationals), are making their eighth-straight trip to nationals and their 13th trip in his tenure (11th in last 12 seasons).
William Penn is headed by five all-Heart players, including first-teamers Malik Edwards and Eddie Daley. Edwards averages 17.0 points per game, while Daley is a near double-double with 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds.
WPU outscores opponents 91.0-79.6 and outrebounds them 48.7-35.2.
The Statesmen, who at one point owned a 20-game winning streak, have won four in a row entering nationals.
