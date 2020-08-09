Stewart claims City Championship

OTTUMWA — Augusta can have the green jacket.
Ottumwa has the tweed jacket.
After eight years, the jacket still fits Dusty Stewart, who was awarded the honorary garment on Sunday afternoon at a new location to celebrate the Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championships. Stewart finished the unique 2020 edition of the annual tournament with a three-under-par round of 69 at Fox Run Golf Course after shooting a one-under-par 70 on Saturday at Cedar Creek Golf Course, beating out Nate Smith by three shots.
"I was nervous coming in for sure," Stewart said after winning his third city championship. "It was really close all day long. Those three guys (Smith, Marcus Giltner and Steven Langland) were hitting some tough tee shots on 17. I guess that just kind of allowed me to get the ball in the house, make a couple of pars and get it done."
Stewart and Langland each posted rounds of 70 at Cedar Creek, where conditions were tougher than expected on Saturday. Joining the men's championship co-leaders in the final group was Marcus Giltner, who posted an even-par 71 at Cedar Creek, and Smith who started the day two shots behind Stewart after finishing with a 72.
"I heard a lot of comments about pin placements and wind and firmness of greens," Cedar Creek course manager Greg Wilson said. "That's golf. It's the same for everybody. You just have to go out there and do it."
Stewart played well on the front side of Fox Run on Sunday, building a slim lead at the turn. Smith made a charge on the back nine with a string of birdies while Stewart had to scramble, saving a par despite hitting into the trees on the 13th hole before hitting an approach shot near another tree on the 15th in range for a birdie that helped protect his lead.
"I think Nate had about four birdies in a row at one point," Stewart said. "It was a nice run. Both of the other guys (Giltner and Langland) made some nice up-and-downs. It was close all day long. It was fun golf."
Stewart was able to secure his third City championship on the 17th simply by avoiding trouble on the narrow par 5. Both Giltner and Smith hit tee shots out of bounds while Langland found tall grass both off the tee and on his approach to the green with his third shot, allowing Stewart to step on the 18th tee with a three-shot cushion.
"I had to punch the ball out a few times, I got some mud on the ball at one point and I left a couple putts short earlier on the back nine," Stewart said. "When I punched the ball on to the green on the 15th, I finally made a good putt that I didn't leave short. That allowed me to finish the round with three straight pars. There were some nerves coming in, but I played solid."
Stewart joined Steve Allison, who won the men's senior division title with a pair of solid rounds following up a 77 on Saturday at Cedar Creek with a 78 on Sunday at Fox Run. That steady golf allowed Allison to win by five shots over Jeff Schooley, who had edged in front at the turn on Sunday before finding a water hazard on the 11th on the way to a triple bogey that put Allison back in front to stay.
"I hit the ball pretty well all day. I just tried to stay solid," Allison said. "I hit the driver well. I tried to avoid any big mistakes. I had to make a pretty good par save on the 17th. It was a pretty solid weekend."
Ken Phillips won the men's super senior division title by sight shots over Roger Wrenn with an 81 on Saturday at Cedar Creek and a 92 at Fox Run. The Greater Ottumwa City Golf women's championship trophies stayed in the family, so to speak, as Allison Smith won the ladies championship while her mother, Janice Zeller, won the senior ladies' title. The two finished the weekend separated by just three shots over 36 holes on two courses.
"I loved coming here to Fox Run. This is where we used to play all the time," Smith said.
"It's a challenging course. It was a different challenge. I hope it's something that continues," Zeller added.