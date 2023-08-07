OTTUMWA — The forecast called for a soggy final day at the Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championships.
With only two groups left on the course and two holes left to be played, however, the 71 golfers that teed it up on Sunday at Cedar Creek Golf Course did so without a drop of rain falling. Suddenly, with two of the four championships hanging in the balance, the skies opened up on the 10 remaining golfers on the course adding a whole new layer to the late-round drama.
"It was right after my second shot on the final hole when it started raining," said former City champion Aaron O'Brien, who at that point found himself tied for the lead in a thrilling battle for the men's championship. "I was fortunate I didn't have to play the entire final hole in the rain."
Dusty Stewart and Jeff Collett, longtime friends with O'Brien and winners of a combined 13 Greater City Golf Championships, did have to go the distance down the long closing par 5. Tied with O'Brien as both golfers approached the eighth green, the two had the battle the elements to secure a pair of pars in the hunt for the 2023 men's title.
"It really poured at the end," Stewart said. "It pretty much poured on us all the way home."
Stewart was able to get to the clubhouse even for the tournament, matching O'Brien and Collett with two-round scores of 142. The rain let up just long enough for all three friends and former champions to finish the tournament in a sudden-death playoff, won by Stewart on the first hole with a birdie on the 10th earning his sixth City Golf championship.
"It wasn't easy, but everyone was able to get in with pars and everyone hit great tee shots on the playoff hole," Stewart said. "I was just fortunate enough to hit a great approach shot. It definitely wasn't easy, but I'm now one championship shy of tying my dad (Ron) and two away from catching Jeff."
Collett, O'Brien and Stewart were not the only golfers that had to battle for a championship in the rain. Jeff Schooley outlasted Randy Ware, who rallied from three strokes down at the beginning of the day, getting in the hole on the 10th first as the elements made things difficult on both golfers to claim the Senior Men's title.
"It was pretty horrible out there," Schooley said after winning his first City golf championship with a two-round total of 157. "We spent about 20 minutes trying to get our balls out of the trees. It wasn't too bad when we teed off, but we spent a lot of time looking for the balls."
While Schooley and Ware were in their own sudden-death playoff, Collett and Stewart were battling the same elements on one of Cedar Creek's longest holes. Collett played up from the right side of the hole, giving himself a 15-foot potential birdie putt to win the championship on while Stewart caught what he felt was a fortunate break as his third shot rolled off the green down towards a saturated front bunker stopping in the grass just in front of the sand.
"Not being in the sand, I thought I had a chance to chip it in for a birdie," Stewart said. "That was my vision before I chipped it. Instead, it just kind of splatted down because of how wet it was."
The sudden stop left Stewart with five feet to give himself a chance at being in a playoff for the title. Collett's birdie attempt helped give Stewart a read as the firm putt by the eight-time city champion rolled two feet by.
"I knew I had to make it. There was no other option," Stewart said. "It may have been only five feet, but it broke a couple inches. I found my line and hit it right in the middle of the hole. I could have been out of the playoff easily, but that's golf."
Collett tapped in as well sending all three golfers to the 10th for the sudden death playoff. The three friends each came within 100 yards of the green on their tee shots into the fairway with Stewart, the first to play, dropping a ball with a sand wedge that hit two feet from the hole and checked up putting pressure on both Collett and O'Brien to come up with birdies of their own.
Both Collett and O'Brien narrowly missed putts that would have extended the playoff. Stewart rolled the final four-foot putt in to close out one of the more interesting Sunday's at the City Golf Championships with the celebration in the clubhouse ongoing throughout an afternoon filled with even heavier rain showers.
"I don't remember the last time we had a playoff and I know it's been awhile since we had to deal with any rain," Stewart said. "It was interesting. It was a fun battle. All three of us travel to some tournaments outside of Ottumwa and we typically travel there together. It was kind of crazy that it fell down to that."
The Greater Ottumwa City Ladies' championship was claimed by Susie Wilson, earning her first time since winning a third consecutive title back in 2014. Consistent rounds of 86 in each round led to a seven-shot win over Leann Price while Carol Haupert and Margo Sears tied for third place.
"It was kind of nice that we all got to play together. We play a lot of golf throughout the week, so there was some familiarity," Wilson said. "There's still some extra pressure in a tournament setting, but it was still a lot of fun. I enjoy the competition."
Sonny Slycord took home the Men's Super Senior city championship on Sunday, pulling away from Mike Thode after both golfers posted rounds of 77 on Saturday. Slycord's round of 76 on Sunday clinched a four-stroke win over Thode while Mike Tuller (81-79-160) finished third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.