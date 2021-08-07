OTTUMWA – The trophies won't be the only new look to the Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championship this weekend.
For those playing to win those trophies this weekend, the journey to the titles will begin each day on the 10th hole of Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Saturday saw 60 players tee off throughout the opening round of the City Golf Championship tournament. The final flights are set for the women, men, senior men and super-senior men divisions with tee times set throughout the morning, beginning with the first of two women's championship flights teeing off Sunday morning at 7:20 a.m.
This year, course manager Greg Wilson has provided a twist for the tournament.
"We're actually going to start everyone on the 10th hole, playing the back nine first, and we're going to close each round on the front nine," Wilson said. "We've got three par-5s on the closing four holes, so we really wanted to create a test to finish each round for the golfers."
Dusty Stewart stormed out to the first-round lead in the men's division, posting a four-under round of 67 on Saturday. Stewart will tee off in the final group of the tournament with a four-shot lead on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
Joining Stewart in the final group are Nate Smith and Jeff Collett, both of whom fired even-par rounds of 71. Aaron O'Brien, the defending men's champion, will also be in the final group of the championship flight after posting a 73 on Saturday.
There will be seven golfers competing in the championship flight of the men's division. Eric Jensen and Kolton McDonald each fired rounds of 75 while Ottumwa senior-to-be Cale Leonard fired a 76 to grab the final spot in the championship flight. Jensen, McDonald and Leonard tee off on the 10th hole at 9:50 a.m.
"There's definitely the potential for some late drama this year," Wilson said. "You just never know what can happen on a par 5. There could be some bogeys, but it also allows for the big drivers to reach the green in two and go for a flurry of eagles or birdies. It should give everyone some hope that they can make a late run."
That tone could be set right away on Sunday as the two women's championship flights will tee off the final-round action at 7:20 a.m. Janice Zeller leads the women's division after one round, but only by a single shot over Kim Ardueser and Kathy Courtney with Susie Wilson just two shots back. All four golfers tee off in the second group of the day to open their round on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
Teeing off in the first group will be Carol Haupert, Leann Price and Linda Axtell. Haupert and Price will begin the final round just four shots out of the lead in the women's division.
"I think we're going to see something happen," Wilson said. "There's been so much great turnout for golf this year. There are a lot of the familiar names back to compete this year. Several golfers will be trying to win this title again, some who have been golfing throughout the summer. It's going to be a fun weekend."
The second flight of the Super Senior men's division will tee off at 7:50 a.m. Roger Wrenn, Bill Austin, Dennis Brown, Fred Long and Steve Greene will be in that group.
The championship flight of the Super Senior men's division tees off on the 10th hole at 8 a.m. T.J. Walsh leads the field of five golfers in the championship flight after posting a round of 78, four shots in front of Mike Thode, five shots ahead of Dick Guiter and eight shots ahead of Nick Rutledge and Ken Phillips.
Three groups will tee off in the second flight of the Men's Senior division at 8:10, 8:20 and 8:30 a.m. The two championship flights will follow at 8:40 and 8:50 a.m. In the second group, Sonny Slycord will be looking to wrap up the senior men's city golf championship after posting the second-best round of any golfer on Saturday, posting a one-under par 70 to build a six-shot lead over Jeff Schooley and Randy Ware.
Three groups of golfers will tee off in the second flight of the men's division starting at 9 a.m. The two groups of golfers teeing off in the first flight of the men's division will tee off at 9:30 and 9:40 a.m.