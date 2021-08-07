Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.