OTTUMWA – On the outside, Dusty Stewart looked like Tiger Woods on Sunday entering the final round of the 2021 Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championships.
Clad in red owning a four-shot lead after firing the best opening round of the tournament, Stewart came dressed for success as he prepared to win a second straight men's division title and fifth overall city championship. Inside, however, Stewart was anything but overconfident about his position atop the leaderboard.
"Nothing is certain until that final putt is in the hole," Stewart said. "It was one of those leads that left me in limbo. I didn't want to be too conservative, but I also didn't want to be too aggressive with that lead. I had that comfortable lead, but two or three shots could swing either way pretty quickly."
In the end, Stewart's approach paid off producing two of the five lowest rounds of the tournament. After posting the lowest round of any golfer on Saturday with a four-under-par 67, Stewart clinched his second straight city championship and fifth overall by finishing with a two-under 34 on the closing front side of Cedar Creek Golf Course, posting a one-under-par closing round of 70 to earn a five-shot win over Aaron O'Brien.
The format change for the city championships saw golfers teeing off each round on the 10th hole, playing the back nine of Cedar Creek first each day. As a result, Stewart's big lead could have been in jeopardy with O'Brien reachable par 5s on three of the final four holes including a ninth hole that also posed the potential for a big number.
"You've got out-of-bounds to the left on the ninth hole and water to the right," Stewart said. "That's after playing a 225-yard par 3, which isn't easy, following a pair of par 5s. There could have been some big swings coming in.
"I felt pretty comfortable coming in, but you know it could swing pretty quickly if you're not careful."
Stewart was able to give himself some breathing room entering Sunday following his opening-round 67. Sonny Slycord, the men's senior division champion, was the only other golfer other than Stewart to break par out of the 60 golfers that teed it up on Saturday firing an opening-round 70 to take a six-shot lead over Jeff Schooley and Randy Ware into Sunday.
"It was kind of strange each day. We got to the third hole and, normally, you'd just getting your round started at that point. This weekend, it was the 12th hole for everyone," Stewart said. "You still try to play it one hole at a time and hit your best shot on every hole. My thought (on Saturday) was to put the best round together that I could because, with potential weather (on Sunday), you weren't sure if and how well everyone would play."
Ultimately, aside from a few clouds overhead on Sunday, golfers played all 36 holes of the Greater Ottumwa City Championships in favorable conditions. The four champions of the tournament were able to avoid any late dramatic turns on the front side of the course, winning their trophies by a combined 22 shots over the golfers that finished in second place in each division.
Janice Zeller was the first golfer to clinch a city championship on Sunday, nearly driving the closing par-5 ninth hole in just two shots. Entering the final round with a slim one-shot lead over Kim Ardueser, Zeller was in the closest battle for a city title entering Sunday with six golfers all within four shots of the lead.
Ultimately, a closing par on the ninth clinched a three-shot win over Susie Wilson for Zeller, who unleashed the best drive on the 459-yard closing ninth hole making it all the way to the top of the second hill coming eye to eye with the green for her second shot.
'That (ninth) hole was in my head. I went in the water on Saturday," Zeller said. "I was really concentrating on making a good tee shot. It was wonderful to play with all these ladies. With everyone that close starting the day, it made you concentrate more on making a good shot each time."
T.J. Walsh played consistent golf to clinch the super senior men's division title. Walsh followed a 78 on Saturday with a final-round 80 on Sunday, winning by seven shots over Mike Thode as only three golfers (Taylor Maas with a 66, O'Brien with a 69 and Stewart with a 70) broke par in the final round of the city championships.
"I would love to go for the three-peat next year," Stewart said after moving within two city titles of his father. "It's a battle every year to win this. There are some great golfers here in town. I love to compete. It's fun. We'll see next year. Hopefully, I can do it."