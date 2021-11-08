ODESSA, TX – The seventh-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team finished the fall portion of the season with strong closing rounds at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship Preview tournament.
The Warriors rallied to finish in third place at the Odessa Country Club, led by Frank Vucic's second-place individual finish. In the 15-team field, the Warriors battled back after a slow start to outplay some of the top teams in the nation.
Indian Hills opened with a 294 in round one before totaling a 284 in the second round and a 283 over the final round, finishing at three-under par (761) for the tournament. The final round of 283 was tied for the second-best round of any team in the 54-hole event.
"I'm really happy with the way the boys fought out the rest of the week as we got off to a bit of a rough start with some bad weather and maybe just a little bit of nerves playing in a bigger event against some of the best teams in the country," Indian Hills head men's golf coach John Mulholland said. "Coming down to the Lions Den is always a big challenge and we handled it.
"There are lots of positive things coming from this. For the rest of the season, we can just continue to build on what we've done throughout the whole fall and get ready for the return to Odessa in May."
Midland College led the field with a 15-under-par three-round total of 749. Odessa, playing on their home course, finished second with a 10-under-par total of 754 competing against 12 of the top-20 nationally ranked teams.
Vucic was the standout for the Warriors after improving on his score in each round. After opening the tournament with an even-par round of 72, the freshman made his run to the top of the leaderboard with a two-under-par 70 in round two and a three-under-par 69 in the final round. Vucic posted the second-best scoring of the event on par 5s, shooting seven-under-par in the tournament on the course's longest holes.
"I'm really pleased with how Frank played," Mulholland said of Vucic. "He showed a lot of class all tournament, which was noticed by a lot of NCAA DI coaches attending this week. He picked up the team with three fantastic rounds."
As a team, the Warriors placed five individuals inside the top-25 with six total rounds below par. Damian Osner tied for 13th individually at two-over-par (218) after an opening round 70. Ryan Thomas also tied for 13th and fired an impressive four-under-par 68 in the second round.
Mitch Revie tied for 17th in the event at four-over-par and contributed to the team's strong finish with a two-under-par 70 in the final round. Cole Davis fired a 70 in the closing round to finish tied for 25th in the 94-player field.
"We had many good rounds individually," Mulholland said. "Cole came in with the round of 70 which really helped along with Mitch also shooting a great round of 70 also.
"This whole team is doing great things and it's been a fun fall. We can't wait for the spring."