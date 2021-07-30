OTTUMWA – The first week of August will bring several summer camps taking place in Ottumwa.
On Monday, both the Ottumwa High School girls swimming and girls cross-country camps will get underway as will the Indian Hills track and field program's Warrior Sprint and Hurdles camp that will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Schafer Stadium. Schafer Stadium will also host the Ottumwa Bulldog Football program's Friday Night Lights Football Camp on Aug. 6.
Ottumwa's first camp to get underway next week will be the voluntary swimming camp, which will begin Monday and last until Thursday at The Beach. The camp is open to anyone interested in learning about the OHS girls swimming team and will be held each day from 3:45-5:45 p.m.
Ottumwa's cross country camp will be offered to high school girls Monday through Friday, beginning each night at 7 p.m. The first night meeting will be held at Ottumwa Park at the lagoons near the tepee. Other evening meeting sites are to be determined.
The free camp is hosted by head coach Kristen Mitchell and assistant coach Joss Teed and will offer fun activities, educational experiences and running workouts to prepare for the start of the cross country season. For updated information, please follow Ottumwa Girls Cross Country on Twitter @dogsonseven or email assistant coach Joss Teed at joss.teed@ottumwaschools.com.
The Indian Hills Community College Track and Field program's sprint and hurdles camp is open for all area athletes from grades 7-12. Each day consists of a primary focus with day one highlighting sprints and acceleration, day two revolving around hurdles technique, and day three featuring sprints and maximum velocity.
Campers have the option to attend one, two or all three days of the camp. For questions, contact IHCC head coach Brent Ewing at brent.ewing@indianhills.edu or by calling 641-895-1095.
The Ottumwa Bulldog Football program's Friday Night Lights Football Camp will serve as our initial Ottumwa Youth Football League (OYFL) sign up and will include a mini clinic for all youth league and middle school football players. The camp, open to all students in grades 5-8, will take place under the lights at Schafer Stadium next Friday at 6:30 p.m.
There will be no cost for the Friday Night Lights Camp. Registration for OYFL will be $70. This covers equipment rental, uniforms and a mouthpiece.
Participants may register for the camp by emailing brian.goodvin@ottumwaschools.com. Registration for the upcoming Ottumwa Youth Football League season will be held each Sunday over the following three weeks (Aug. 8, 15 and 22) at Schafer Stadium starting each day at 1 p.m. OYFL practices begin on Monday, Aug. 23, at Schafer Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m.
Evans Middle School football sign-ups will be held during the Bulldog Bash on Aug. 19. Equipment will also be handed out at that time. The first day of practice will take place on Aug. 23.