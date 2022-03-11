OTTUMWA — Fans of the Indian Hills men's basketball team are encouraged to attend a national tournament send-off on Sunday morning at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The Warriors will be departing from their home arena at 10 a.m. Fans that purchased apparel from the Indian Hills team store will be able to pick up their gear at the Hellyer Center on Sunday at 10 a.m. as well as on Saturday from 12-5 p.m.
Indian Hills will be making its 17th all-time appearance at the NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament, heading to Hutchinson, Kansas with the seventh-seed in the 24-team single-elimination tournament.
The Warriors received a first-round bye and will open up play in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. All national tournament games are played at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Indian Hills will face either Northwest Florida State or Trinidad State. Those teams play a first-round game on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Fans in Ottumwa and surrounding areas will have a number of ways to watch with the local Warrior fanbase. Indian Hills will host an on-campus watch party open to students, faculty, staff and community members in the school's formal lounge located on the south end (closest to Fox Run) of the Ottumwa campus.
Streams of the IHCC national tournament games will also be carried in Ottumwa at Godfrey's Ale House as well as Warehouse Barbecue Company and Brewhouse. Fans can purchase pay-per-view options of their own via the NJCAA Network with a one-day pass for $10 and a championship pass for all 23 tournament games for $30.
For fans attending the tournament in person, all-session tickets good for the duration of the tournament are $65 while single-session tickets are available at a cost of $8-14. Tickets can be purchased online at www.njcaa.org/tickets.