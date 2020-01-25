DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys swimming team won two events during Saturday's CIML Metro meet at Des Moines Roosevelt High School.
The Bulldogs' victories came in the 100 butterfly, where Spencer Ehrenhard rolled to a three-second victory (56.81), while Kevin Kretz won his third consecutive title in the 100 freestyle, edging Des Moines Lincoln's Will Bennett by .13 seconds in a time of 49.61.
Ehrenhard's victory in the butterfly was the first since Grant Gullion in 2014.
As a team, the Bulldogs scored 132 points to finish fourth. Roosevelt won the team title with 353 points.
Ottumwa was second in the 200 medley relay behind Carson Shively, Ehrenhard, Dylan Barras and Kretz (1:50.61), while 200 freestyle relay of Shively, Maxwell Thomason, Ehrenhard and Kretz swam a time of 1:37.32 for third. The 400 freestyle relay of Shively, Barras, Ehrenhard and Kretz swam a 3:35.49 to finish third in a fast race.
The Bulldogs compete in the state-qualifying meet Saturday at Ankeny High School.