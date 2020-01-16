When the swimmers are fatigued at the end of the practice, that's when Ottumwa High School boys swimming coach Cherie Langland knows it's been a good day.
The Bulldogs have had a lot of good days lately, and now it's starting to translate to the pool in a competitive way.
Waukee was too much for the Bulldogs to handle during Thursday's double dual that also featured Centerville, but Ottumwa was able to scratch out three wins at the Mike McWilliams Pool. Waukee defeated Ottumwa 107-48, but the Bulldogs beat Centerville 94-40; Waukee also beat Centerville.
"The guys have consistently put in hard work, and now we're seeing it pay off. They're showing all the signs of being tired at the end of their race, and that's what we want to see," Langland said. "You see the results. They're pushing it really hard."
Kevin Kretz earned two individual wins, and each was tight. Kretz swam a 22.83 in the 50 freestyle to edge a pair of Waukee swimmers by about half a second.
Later, he held off Waukee freshman Asher Havenhill in the 100 freestyle (49.68) as both swimmers broke 50 seconds.
"I was really just feeling it tonight," Kretz said. "We weren't sure if we'd get any wins, but once I won the 50, I wanted to get another one. Waukee has a lot of swimmers, but I think it's more about quality over quantity. I know the rest of the team has that same mindset."
Spencer Ehrenhard also picked up a victory for the Bulldogs, taking the 100 butterfly in a season-best 56.45 to win by less than a second.
"That was a great race for Spencer. He's in a great place to be there, and had a super-fast start," Langland said.
Waukee did something that no team had done in over 15 years. The Warriors' Cameron Linder broke two pool records, as he swam a 1:55.47 in the 200 individual medley to take down the 20-year-old mark set by Joe Gevock, and then swam a 4:43.23 in the 500 freestyle to break Jeff Bratten's record set in 2004 by seven seconds.
"It's just super fun to watch a team like that, because it gives us a great opportunity to zero in on our own technique," Langland said.
Langland credited several newcomers who have picked up the pace since the new year started, namely freshman Cason Palm and senior Brody Evans. Evans had never swum in high school, but has quickly made his way to the more veteran half of the pool for workouts.
"Cason hasn't swum before either, but he works so hard in practice. There is such a difference between his times now from the start of the season," Langland said. "It was a matter of getting some of those guys laps over the Christmas break, which was a training camp for us."
"Whenever anyone on our team fires off a PR, we all just go crazy," Kretz said. "It's great to see. Max (Thomason) had a great 200 freestyle relay for us and Brody had a great 50 free. That's great to see."
Prior to Christmas, the Bulldogs had about a meet per week, but the schedule picks up in a big way heading into the state-qualifying meet, which will be at Ankeny. Ottumwa has two meets a week for most of the rest of the regular season.
Ottumwa is scheduled to compete in the Grayhound Invitational in Burlington Saturday.
at Mike McWilliams Pool
Team scores
Waukee 107, Ottumwa 48; Waukee 116, Centerville 32; Ottumwa 94, Centerville 40.
Ottumwa individual results
200 freestyle — 4. Cason Palm, 2:30.90. 200 individual medley — 3. Dylan Barras, 2:33.89. 50 freestyle — 1. Kevin Kretz, 22.83; 6. Rece Budde, 27.69; 7. Brody Evans, 29.12. 100 butterfly — 1. Spencer Ehrenhard, 56.45. 100 freestyle — 1. Kretz, 49.68; 4. Maxwell Thomason, 59.17; 6. Trey Hull, 1:03.27. 100 backstroke — 4. Jarrett Wellings, 1:39.84; 5. Camden Cormeny, 1:49.62; 6. Noah Trucano, 2:16.13. 100 breaststroke — 3. Ehrenhard, 1:08.51; 4. Budde, 1:14.02; 6. Garrett Flannagan, 1:35.24.
Relays
200 medley relay — 3. Ottumwa A (Maxwell Thomason, Carson Shively, Spencer Ehrenhard, Kevin Kretz), 1:52.76; 4. Ottumwa B (Dylan Barras, Rece Budde, Trey Hull, Brody Evans), 2:05.56; 5. Ottumwa C (Jarrett Wellings, Garrett Flannagan, Camden Cormeny, Jacob Blunt), 2:38.83. 200 freestyle relay — 3. Ottumwa A (Ehrenhard, Thomason, Shively, Kretz), 1:38.10; 4. Ottumwa B (Budde, Hull, Evans, Barras), 1:49.78; 6. Ottumwa C (Cason Palm, Flannagan, Wellings, Blunt), 2:02.36. 400 freestyle relay — 3. Ottuwma A (Barras, Evans, Thomason, Shively), 4:00.45; 5. Ottumwa B (Blunt, Palm, Flannagan, Hull), 4:39.24; 6. Ottumwa C (Wellings, Cormeny, Noah Trucano, Hunter Bresch), 7:35.55.