On the first day of practice, senior Brody Evans found himself literally getting his feet wet for the Ottumwa High School boys swim team.
On the second day, he proved he belonged with the veterans, and the rest, they say, is history.
Evans continued his season-long improvement despite being a first-year swimmer, and he had a solid Senior Night as the Bulldogs swept a double dual with Oskaloosa and Grinnell/BGM Tuesday at the Mike McWilliams Pool. Ottumwa beat Oskaloosa 74-63, and Grinnell/BGM 87-67.
"I just wanted to put everything out there tonight. I've definitely enjoyed this season, made a lot of new friends," Evans said. "When your teammates are telling you how much improvement you've made, it's pretty great to hear that."
Indeed, the strides Evans has made aren't lost on his more experienced teammates.
"He has had a really good year for us, and just improved so much," said senior Ottumwa Spencer Ehrenhard, who was a part of two of the Bulldogs' five victories on the night. "We worked hard to get him in the pool."
Ottumwa coach Cherie Langland called it the "perfect mixture" of reasons behind Evans' steady improvement.
"First, he's just a natural athlete, and that shows up when he competes," she said. "But he also wanted to swim the strokes the right way and has worked so hard. It's just incredible to watch."
The Bulldogs received a pair of individual wins from Kevin Kretz, who was strong in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He won the 50 by almost three seconds (22.62) and cruised to a victory in the 100 free by almost four seconds (49.76). Ehrenhard picked up an individual win in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.32).
Carson Shively also picked up a win in the 200 individual medley (2:27.94), while the 200 freestyle relay of Shively, Maxwell Thomason, Ehrenhard and Kretz swam a 1:37.92 to win by over four seconds.
"I'm pretty satisfied with how this meet went. We were good with our relays," Ehrenhard said. "Though this was my last home meet, it's good to know there is a lot of good young swimmers coming along once I'm gone."
"Swimming has definitely been fun. All the road trips and things you get to do," Evans said. "I really didn't know what to expect this year, but I think all the hard workouts and just pushing things to the limit. It's been really satisfying."
The Bulldogs begin the stretch run to the season. After Thursday's CIML Metro dual at Des Moines Hoover/North, the Bulldogs compete in the Metro meet Saturday at Des Moines Roosevelt, following by the state-qualifying meet the following weekend at Ankeny.
"We're really committed to getting to state again," Ehrenhard said. "Most of that pressure comes at districts."
"All season our times have gone done impressively," Langland said. "There have been a lot of accomplishments, and seeing the young kids now, we can think a little bit about the future."
at Ottumwa
Team scores
Ottumwa 74, Oskaloosa 63; Ottumwa 87, Grinnell/BGM 67
Ottumwa results
Individual events
200 freestyle — 4. Garrett Flannagan, 2:36.64. 200 individual medley — 1. Carson Shively, 2:27.94; 2. Dylan Barras, 2:38.42. 50 freestyle — 1. Kevin Kretz, 22.62; 5. Trey Hull, 28.09; 6. Brody Evans, 28.47. 100 butterfly — 2. Spencer Ehrenhard, 56.69. 100 freestyle — 1. Kretz, 49.76; 3. Maxwell Thomason, 1:00.68; 6. Cason Palm, 1:04.34. 500 freestyle — 4. Hull, 6:42.35. 100 backstroke — 2. Dylan Barras, 1:08.42. 100 breaststroke — 1. Ehrenhard, 1;06.32.
Relays
200 medley relay — 2. Ottumwa A (Carson Shively, Spencer Ehrenhard, Dylan Barras, Kevin Kretz), 1:48.93; 3. Ottumwa B (Maxwell Thomason, Rece Budde, Trey Hull, Brody Evans), 2:09.11; 7. Ottumwa C (Jarrett Wellings, Camden Cormeny, Cason Palm, Jacob Blunt), 2:27.59. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ottumwa A (Shively, Thomason, Ehrenhard, Kretz), 1:37.92; 4. Ottumwa B (Budde, Blunt, Palm, Evans), 1:55.62; 7. Ottumwa C (Garrett Flannagan, Cormeny, Wellings, Tayvian Murphy), 2:38.11. 400 freestyle relay — 2. Ottumwa A (Barras, Thomason, Shively, Budde), 4:03.54; 5. Ottumwa B (Evans, Palm, Blunt, Hull), 4:40.40; 7. Ottumwa C (Wellings, Cormeny, Flannagan, Hunter Bresch), 6:58.87.