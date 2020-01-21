Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.