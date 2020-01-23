DES MOINES — The shorthanded Ottumwa High School swim team won seven events, but didn’t have quite enough depth in the others as Des Moines Hoover/North edged edged the Bulldogs 80-76 in the CIML Metro dual finale Thursday.
The Bulldogs won four individual events and swept the relays, but the absence of a pair of swimmers created lineup issues with little time to spare.
“When you have a team of 16, you just don’t have the depth, and you don’t have the benefit of hindsight to see what you might have done differently,” Ottumwa coach Cherie Langland said. “That’s a hard lesson to learn as a coach.”
That didn’t deter the Bulldogs from winning all but two of the events in which they were entered. Kevin Kretz picked up a pair of wins in the 100 butterfly (58.03) and 100 backstroke (59.75), while Spencer Ehrenhard won the 200 individual medley (2:15.19) and Carson Shively took the 100 breaststroke (59.75).
The Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay of Shively, Ehrenhard, Dylan Barras and Kretz won with a time of 1:52.60, while Shively, Rece Budde, Barras and Ehrenhard won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.98. Barras, Budde, Ehrenhard and Kretz won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.97.
Barras was second in the 50 freestyle and Cason Palm was runner-up in the 100 freestyle.
Ottumwa competes in the CIML Metro meet Saturday at Des Moines Roosevelt.