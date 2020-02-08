ANKENY — Ottumwa High School swimmer Kevin Kretz punched his ticket for the state meet in two events as he won both the 50 and 100 freestyle events in tight finishes at Saturday's district meet at Ankeny High School.
Both races were incredibly fast, with Kretz eking out a win over Ankeny's Jae Swanepoel in both events. Kretz swam a 21.82 in the 50 free as the top three finishers were separated by just one-tenth of a second.
Kretz and Swanepoel staged another epic battle in the 100 free, with Kretz winning in 48.04, just .02 seconds faster than his competitor.
In the 50 free, Kretz qualified 13th for next weekend's state meet at the Campus and Recreation Center in Iowa City. In the 100 free, he is seeded 10th.
Individually, Ottumwa's Spencer Ehrenhard missed qualifying in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke by about a second in each event. The 400 freestyle relay of Carson Shively, Dylan Barras, Ehrenhard and Kretz missed advancing by less than half a second, while the 200 freestyle relay missed by just over a second.
The top 24 times in each event qualified for state.
Also, Ottumwa coach Cherie Langland was named the district coach of the year as voted on by the coaches at the meet, while Kretz was the district swimmer of the year.
District swim meet
at Ankeny
Team scores
1. Ankeny, 514; 2. Des Moines Roosevelt, 383; 3. Mason City, 241; 4. Southeast Polk, 229; 5. Des Moines East, 195; 6. Ottumwa, 161; 7. Oskaloosa, 158.
Ottumwa individual results
200 freestyle — 16. Cason Palm, 2:22.69. 50 freestyle — 1. Kevin Kretz, 21.82; 17. Palm, 27.76; 18. Brody Evans, 28.14. 100 butterfly — 5. Spencer Ehrenhard, 54.61. 100 freestyle — 1. Kretz, 48.04; 16. Maxwell Thomason, 56.91; 21. Rece Budde, 59.91. 100 backstroke — 18. Jacob Blunt, 1:12.10; 20. Garrett Flannagan, 1:22.06; 21. Jarrett Wellings, 1:25.74. 100 breaststroke — 3. Ehrenhard, 1:03.87.
Relays
200 medley relay — 6. Ottumwa (Maxwell Thomason, Rece Budde, Dylan Barras, Carson Shively), 1:55.26. 200 freestyle relay — 4. Ottumwa (Shively, Thomason, Spencer Ehrenhard, Kevin Kretz), 1:33.49. 400 freestyle relay — 4. Ottumwa (Shively, Barras, Ehrenhard, Kretz), 3:28.08.