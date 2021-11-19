Swimming through the tears

MARSHALLTOWN — It was a season filled with emotion and lasting legacies.
Just ask Libby Moses, who had to balance both last Saturday as she swam her heart out trying to finish out her high school swimming career by breaking another program record. In between her two final laps up and down the pool at the Iowa Girls High School State Swimming Championships in the 400 free relay, Moses had to set aside the feelings that came with knowing this would be her last time competing for a program that has been such a big part of her life.
"I was trying to cheer on my teammates once I finished my leg of the race, but it was so hard not let it hit me that I just swam my final race with these girls," Moses said. "I've been swimming with Leah (Chelgren), Mac (Payne) and Ava (Johnson) for the past 10 years. I just tried to be there for Mac and Ava.
"I'm so proud of what we've accomplished. We did a great job. I felt like we put it all out there one last time in the pool. I don't think we could have done any better."
What Moses, Chelgren, Johnson and Payne did this year was establish themselves as one of the two greatest relay teams in the history of OHS girls swimming. The teammates will see their names alone at the top of the program's record board for the fastest 200 medley relay time after breaking the school's 32-year-old record of 1:54.31 with a time of 1:53.66 earlier this month in the state-qualifying meet in Ankeny.
Besides posting the two fastest all-time OHS girls swimming 200 medley times thanks to a 19th-place swim of 1:54.07 at state last Saturday, the Bulldog swimmers also matched the 2005 team of Katie Young, Mikaela Reif, Katie Jay and Alyssa Schwenk's 2005 mark in the 200 free relay with a state-qualifying time of 1:43.26. Young, Reif, Jay and Schwenk did hold on to their 2005 record in the 400 free relay by less than a second as Chelgren, Moses, Johnson and Payne finished their season on Saturday posting a final time of 3:49.22, missing out on the school record time of 3:48.56.
All told, less than three-quarters of a second kept Moses, Chelgren, Johnson and Payne from a clean sweep of the school's three relay records. The current Ottumwa teammates will just have to settle with being considered one of the greatest teams in program history.
That's not a bad legacy to leave behind, especially considering how daunting a task that might have seemed not that long ago.
"I can't imagine what four-year-old Leah Chelgren would have thought about what we've accomplished," Chelgren said. "I don't even think that freshman Leah thought this was a possibility. I didn't think qualifying for state was even possibility. Breaking records and going to state multiple times wasn't even in my head at that time."
With good reason. Chelgren and Moses joined a program that at the time had gone over a decade without a state qualifier.
Just two years after a run of record-setting athletes had passed through the program, the Ottumwa girls swimming was “put on hold,” citing too few participants. While the program would return in 2010, but would not return to state until the 2019 season when then-sophomores Chelgren and Moses joined then-freshman Payne and Saige Knight in qualifying for the 200 free and 200 medley relays.
"It wasn't until that season that the idea first got introduced to us that we could accomplish something like swimming at state and going after a school record," Chelgren said. "It just took off from there."
Now, for the first time in almost two decades, state swim meets and school records are back to being expectations for Ottumwa swimmers. Payne posted a 24.76-second 50-yard swim in the 200 free relay at state last Saturday, setting up the possibility the OHS senior-to-be could follow in Chelgren's footsteps as a state individual qualifier with sights also set on an individual school record in 2022.
"I am so motivated for next year. I want to be here individually so bad," Payne said. "It's going to fuel my fire for next year. I can't even think right now. I can't wait to get back to work.
"I feel like this trip to state was even better than last year," Johnson added. "We've gotten so much closer as a team. It's made the experience so much better."
For Chelgren and Moses, last Saturday was truly a bittersweet end in what's been something of a bittersweet season. Both seniors closed out their time as Ottumwa swimmers in what proved to be the first season without the architect of the program as hall-of-fame head coach and mentor Mike McWilliams passed away days before Ottumwa's first regular-season meet.
Both Moses and Chelgren, like so many Ottumwa swimmers, learned a lot of valuable lessons over the years from McWilliams. Now, Moses and Chelgren will see their names next to their former coach on the record board inside Mike McWilliams Pool.
"This has been a season with a lot of loss for myself and Libby," Chelgren said. "Libby's lost a lot of people that were close to her. We lost Mike. I lost my grandfather this past summer. Knowing that they're looking down on us helps a lot."
"It's been tough not having Mike with us this year. It's going to be tough not going back to the pool to work with him this summer," Moses added while fighting back tears. "I know he'd be so proud of us."