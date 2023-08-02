Tarah Rayos named new IHCC head softball coach

OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Athletic Department has named Tarah Rayos as its next head softball coach, announced by Athletic Director Dr. Brett Monaghan on Tuesday. Rayos becomes the eighth head coach in the modern era of the Warrior program.
"Tarah Rayos brings a passion for leading a program that embodies what Indian Hills softball represents," stated Monaghan. "We are excited to have Coach Rayos guide our program into the next era while bringing a proven track record of academic and athletic success. Coach Rayos' knowledge of the game and ability to create relationships will be instrumental in leading our softball program as well as within our Athletic Department here at Indian Hills."
Rayos comes to Indian Hills after reviving the Black Hawk College softball program the past two seasons. Rayos led the program to its first winning season in nine years after guiding the Braves to 32 victories in 2023. In Rayos' first season in 2022, Black Hawk posted 25 victories after winning just 30 games total in the previous four seasons.
The Braves capture their first Arrowhead Conference title since 2014 this past season after going 17-2-1 in league play. Black Hawk earned two All-Region selections, four all-conference individuals, and the Arrowhead Conference Most Valuable Player. For her efforts, Rayos was named the Arrowhead Conference Coach of the Year.
"I want to thank Dr. Monaghan and the hiring committee for giving me the opportunity to be their next head softball coach at Indian Hills Community College," stated Rayos. "I am very excited to get started and meet our student-athletes here soon. Indian Hills has found great success through academics and athletics and I am thrilled that I am now a part of the Indian Hills family."
Rayos' success on the field at Black Hawk translated to the classroom as the program posted a department-high 3.43 team GPA in 2023 while earning 12 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar Athletes and 13 Academic All-Conference selections.
At Black Hawk, Rayos also oversaw the Student-Athlete Leadership Committee and coordinated volunteer and community outreach projects for the department. The softball team posted a department-high 232 community service hours throughout the 2022-23 academic year. At the conclusion of the year, the Black Hawk Athletic Department selected Rayos as the college's Coach of the Year.
"I am excited for this transition because Indian Hills is one of the best junior colleges in the country and I am looking forward to continuing to build this program forward," Rayos added. "The success here has shown and it means a lot to me that I get to lead this program for years to come."
Prior to Rayos' time at Black Hawk, the Illinois native of Hanover Park spent two seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA DIII Mount Mary University in Milwaukee and one season as the assistant softball coach at Rosary High School in Aurora, Illinois. Rayos has also served as a softball instructor and clinic coordinator for legends baseball and softball in Bettendorf.
Rayos' playing career included stints at National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) members Elgin Community College and Waubonsee Community College, both in Illinois, where she earned first-team All-Conference honors at each stop. Rayos was named the 2014 Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year after leading Waubonsee to the regular season championship. Rayos completed her playing career at St. Ambrose as a starting pitcher and infielder before joining the coaching staff as a graduate assistant for two years.
Rayos earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from St. Ambrose where she was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection. Rayos earned a master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from St. Ambrose where she was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection. Rayos also holds an Associate of Arts degree in marketing from Waubonsee.
