Team Flip competes at regionals

OTTUMWA — Members of Ottumwa's Team Flip youth gymnastic team competed earlier this spring at the Region 4 Xcel Gymnastics Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The region is made up of seven states including Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Results for Team Flip include
— Carly Nicholson - 1st-place bars, 2nd-place floor and 3rd-place all-around.
— Sadie Morrissey - 1st-place vault, floor and all-around.
— McKenna VanZee - 1st-place bars and all-around, 3rd-place beam.
— Aryanna Perez - 1st place floor.
— Carigan McCloskey - 2nd-place floor.
— Kinley Monohon - 2nd-place floor.
— Mya Stott - 2nd-place bars and all-around.
— Laena Anderson - 2nd-place beam and floor.
— Kamryn DeBus - 2nd-place vault and all-around.
— Hayden Sedore.- 2nd-place floor.
— Olivia Wenke - 2nd-place floor.
— Addy Gravett - 2nd-place floor.
— Carly VandenBerg - 3rd-place vault.
"All of Team Flip Gymnastics competed very well and earned a lot of medals," Team Clip coach Natalie Stevens said. "These gymnasts mentioned placed exceptionally high."
