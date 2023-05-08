Team Flip competes at regionals

Ottumwa's Team Flip competed earlier this spring at the Region 4 Xcel Gymnastics Championship in Minneapolis. Several members of the Team Flip youth gymnastic team earned first, second and third-place medals.

Pictured are (kneeling from left to right) Carly Nicholson, Sadie Morrissey, McKenna VanZee, Aryanna Perez (standing from left to right) Carigan McCloskey, Kinley Monohon, Mya Stott, Laena Anderson, Kamryn DeBus, Hayden Sedore, Olivia Wenke, Addy Gravett. Not pictured is Carly VandenBerg.

 Submitted photo

OTTUMWA — Members of Ottumwa's Team Flip youth gymnastic team competed earlier this spring at the Region 4 Xcel Gymnastics Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The region is made up of seven states including Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Results for Team Flip include

— Carly Nicholson - 1st-place bars, 2nd-place floor and 3rd-place all-around.

— Sadie Morrissey - 1st-place vault, floor and all-around.

— McKenna VanZee - 1st-place bars and all-around, 3rd-place beam.

— Aryanna Perez - 1st place floor.

— Carigan McCloskey - 2nd-place floor.

— Kinley Monohon - 2nd-place floor.

— Mya Stott - 2nd-place bars and all-around.

— Laena Anderson - 2nd-place beam and floor.

— Kamryn DeBus - 2nd-place vault and all-around.

— Hayden Sedore.- 2nd-place floor.

— Olivia Wenke - 2nd-place floor.

— Addy Gravett - 2nd-place floor.

— Carly VandenBerg - 3rd-place vault.

"All of Team Flip Gymnastics competed very well and earned a lot of medals," Team Clip coach Natalie Stevens said. "These gymnasts mentioned placed exceptionally high."

