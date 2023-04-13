Team Flip finds state championship success

OTTUMWA — Team Flip Gymnastics had successe at the Iowa Xcel State Championships in Sioux City earlier this month.
The Ottumwa-based team of 38 youth gymnasts came home with many awards, including 57 total medals awarded for individuals placing in the top four. Team Flip gymnasts secured 11 state championship medals for first-place finishes along with 13 medals for runner-up finishes, 18 medals for third place and 15 medals for fourth place.
Gymnasts who earned state titles from Team Flip included Arrieta Thompson (bronze-level vault and all-around), Sadie Morrissey (silver-level vault), Olivia Wenke (silver-level beam), Carly Nicholson (silver-level floor), Carigan McCloskey (platinum-level floor), Laena Anderson (gold-level beam), Kamryn DeBus (gold-level vault and floor), Hayden Sedore (gold-level vault) and Mya Stott (gold-level floor). Team Flip Gymnastics, located at Active Kids, Inc., is coached by Natalie Stevens, Melissa Baxter, Maria Walker, Isabelle Carnahan and Olivia Brown.
The team will be finishing their competitive season later this month, competing in the Region 4 Xcel Regional Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota from Apr. 21-23.
