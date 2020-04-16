OTTUMWA – There were grinders. There were push shots.
There was the “famed Merrill backhand,” drop shots and winners on the run. It was all part of what longtime friends Mark Hanson and Doug Pumroy have dubbed the ‘blubber-burning sessions.’
On Thursday, Hanson and Pumroy shared volleys both physical and verbal across the court in a fun session of tennis with recent Ottumwa High School graduates Caleb Vasconez and Austen Merrill. The four have gotten together several times over the past few weeks, meeting up at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club tennis courts for what has proven to be a welcome escape for all involved during an uncertain time with the world continuing to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“We basically started opening the courts up after spring break and gotten the tennis balls out for any of the kids that have wanted to come over and get some practice in,” Hanson said. “Caleb started coming over immediately since probably March 13. Austen’s been coming over a little more recently.
“We’ll take anybody that comes over. Tennis is a game where you’re 60 feet apart most of the time. We try to be careful and make sure there are no more than 10 people down here at one time. We just invite anyone that wants to come for a one-on-one or two-on-one session.”
As head coach of the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team, Hanson cannot require any of his current players to make their way to the courts for any type of practice session. Student athletes can work out on their own time. Hanson just wants to make sure that the facilities are open for anyone that wants to work on their game.
“Doug and I usually come down here and get the courts unlocked in the morning. We might even hit a few balls ourselves,” Hanson said. “We’ve had some of the current players come out. Some have played nearly every day. Some haven’t played at all. We’re making the place available if they want to come out and hit.
“It’s been so nice of the Golf and Social Club to allow everyone to use the courts,” Pumroy said. “Even the kids that aren’t members can come out. They want to see the courts being used.”
Vasconez is back home from Simpson College in Indianola, where he is finishing his freshman year studies online while continuing to get as much work in as possible to stay sharp for his sophomore season. The 2019 Ottumwa A-Club male athlete of the year was the top player for Hanson last spring before signing to play tennis at Simpson and was enjoying his freshman campaign with the Storm before the coronavirus brought the season to a sudden end.
“We were going into spring break and there was this meeting that happened the Friday before,” Vasconez said. “They decided all of a sudden that the season was going to be over. The next week, Simpson decided to move all of our classes online. It’s taken some time to adjust to a whole different life of doing college from home.
“We were hoping, as a team, to make the conference tournament. I don’t think that’s something Simpson has ever done. We had a pretty good team and a pretty good season developing. It stinks that had to end so early.”
Vasconez wasn’t ready to put his racket away for the spring. Upon returning home, the former OHS standout gave his former coach a call.
“I contacted Coach Hanson and asked him if I could hit with him,” Vasconez said. “I’ve been out here about every day since I came back from college. I enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun.”
Like Vasconez, Merrill is having to adjust to college away from home. The Iowa State engineering major has found a silver lining by taking part in the afternoon sessions, getting in more tennis this spring than he would have likely participated in as student in Ames.
“I could have played on the club team, but engineering takes up a lot of my time,” Merrill said. “I’ve probably been out here three or four days out of the week. I love being out here playing. I still have a great passion for tennis.”
While the time on the court is a welcome distraction, even the eerily silent surroundings of the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club is a reminder of the current crisis everyone around the world is dealing with. Both Ottumwa golf courses are currently closed, as are several businesses and every school building until at least the end of the month in response to the coronavirus.
“I remember Mark and I were out here last month and Jim Langland was up on the course golfing. He’s extremely smart and ahead of the curve on a lot of things,” Pumroy recalled. “He asked us if we were going to have a season. Mark and I looked at each other at the time wondering what’s wrong with Jim, because of course we were going to have a season. Even then, he saw something that we didn’t. It was about a week later that everything started shutting down.
“I’ve never been through anything like this. We put a lot of work in to be ready for what we felt like was going to be a pretty good season. It’s really been kind of a disappointment. We even had a big poster made and we can’t even put it up because we haven’t been able to play,” Hanson added.
Besides entering his third season as head boys tennis coach, Hanson has years of administrative experience as the former principal at Ottumwa High School. Whether or not Ottumwa, or any school, has a spring sports season comes down to the administrative question of whether or not schools re-open for classes next month.
“I don’t know what the plan would be if the re-open schools. I don’t think a vaccine is going to come out for a year or two, so they’re going to have to let the case numbers drop to a certain point before they start allowing anyone to do stuff,” Hanson said. “Will people still get it? Probably, until a vaccine comes out.”
That reality, according the Hanson, does not bode well for the prospect of having a 2020 Ottumwa boys tennis season, or any spring sports season in Iowa.
“The chances aren’t really great we’ll have a season. You just don’t know when or where the coronavirus is going to peak at,” Hanson said. “It may be around May 1. If that’s the case, do you want kids going back to school at that point? Does it have to be down to a certain level? We don’t know. We just try to abide by the guidelines of the city and the state.
“We’re just going to keep playing tennis. I’m 61. Doug’s 58. We’re going to be out here whatever happens each and every day. Hopefully, we can get to a point where we can get a lot of kids back out here to play tennis.”
In the meantime, Hanson and Pumroy continue to enjoy their sessions with former students like Vasconez and Merrill.
“I’ve always told these guys that when they can start taking us, they’ll know they’ve arrived,” Hanson said with a smile.
Vasconez admits that’s easier said than done.
“They’re pretty good at tennis. Even though they’re old, they can still work us over,” Vasconez joked.