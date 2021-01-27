OTTUMWA — Less than a decade ago, female high school wrestling seemed like a distant dream in the state of Iowa.
This past weekend showed just how quickly that dream has become a reality. The third Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls' state wrestling tournament brought in 457 competitors representing schools throughout the state, including four wrestlers from Ottumwa competing alongside grapplers from Davis County, Centerville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Fairfield.
"We talk about the growth of the tournament. I think about the growth of the Ottumwa girls wrestling team," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "We had one girl last year. This year, we have four and we started with six or seven. Of those four, half are state placewinners. We're looking to have 10 girls to start next season. You like to see the numbers grow and your trophy case continue to expand."
Jasmine Luedtke was Ottumwa's most dominant wrestler, picking up six pins including four that came before the first period was over. The only wrestler to take Luedtke into the final period was Yareli Morales in the third-place match, with the Ottumwa freshman eventually put away with a fall at 4:51 after erasing a 4-1 first period deficit with a tying take down to end the period before scoring a pair of near falls in the second period.
"I felt really ready for the tournament. When I was going to bed after the first night, I knew I could do it again the second day," Luedtke said. "It discouraged me to lose one match, but I couldn't let that affect my whole mindset for the rest of the day. I got over that and went on to dominate the rest of the matches.
"I did get thrown in that last match and I was fighting off my back. All I kept thinking was I could not get pinned. I've worked way too hard to get pinned in the first period."
Luedtke finished tied for 10th out of the 457 wrestlers in the tournament with 30 team points scored, leading Ottumwa to a 23rd-place finish as a team with 47 points. The Bulldog freshman was tied for third in the entire tournament with six total falls with a total time of 11:27 to secure six falls making Luedtke the fourth best in the entire tournament in terms of total falls in the least amount of time.
"She was the second-best wrestler in her bracket regardless of where she actually finished," Frueh said of Luedtke.
The wins in the girls state tournament gives Luedtke over 30 wins so far in her first season as a high school wrestler. The season isn't over for Luedtke, who now has her sights set on trying to qualify for the traditional Iowa High School state wrestling tournament as the Bulldogs' regular 106-pound competitor.
"I'm trying to get ready for districts, which is coming up in a couple of weeks," Luedtke said. "Hopefully, I can go up and wrestle in the boys state tournament."
While Luedtke continued her stellar freshman season by placing in the girls state wrestling tournament, Elizabeth Batterson made the most of her tournament debut for Ottumwa placing seventh at 170 pounds with two wins in her first four matches. After suffering a loss by fall in 1:26 to AGWSR sophomore Kyle Willems in her debut match, Batterson rallied to pin South Winneshiek freshman Paige Jaster in 2:53 before pinning Decorah senior Jane Murphy in 1:53 in what proved to be two emotional wins for the Ottumwa sophomore.
"When I got that last fall to clinch a place on the podium, I couldn't hold back the tears. I literally started crying out there on the mat," Batterson said. "I had no idea what to expect when I got up there. My mind was racing with all the possibilities before my first match. When I was up there on the podium, all I could think about was what I could accomplish next year. It was crazy."
Batterson credits junior teammate Emma Strayer as her reason for joining the OHS wrestling program this season. Strayer (7-4) came within two wins of placing at 120 pounds for the Bulldogs, scoring falls in each of her first two matches before bouncing back from a third-round loss to Crestwood junior Jacy Kriener by earning a 9-5 win over Solon junior Bella Feaker in the consolation rounds.
"Emma's pretty strong and that really encouraged me, because I want to be more confident," Batterson said of Strayer. "She helped me join the team. It's been a great experience being a part of this team and being part of the state tournament. Everyone has been really supportive.
"People should definitely join wrestling. It's really fun. It's a lot of hard work, but it pays off so much in the end."
Hannah Ngyuyen wrestled just two matches in her state debut for the Bulldogs, losing by fall to Bedford/Lenox sophomore Jaycee Fitzgerald and Waterloo West senior Victoria Knight. Ngyuyen (0-2) had her moments, however, including an escape and takedown that set up the Ottumwa sophomore for a near fall against Fitzgerald with 12 seconds left in the opening period, giving Ngyuyen a sudden 7-4 lead.
"Hannah's got a little ways to go, but she's also new to the sport," Frueh said. "Emma should continue to be hungry. I don't worry about her going the other direction. She puts in a lot of hard work and saw it pay off with another good state tournament showing. She got close to the podium last year. We're very happy with Elizabeth. She'll never forget that moment of placing at state."
"I think our girls were a little shell-shocked at first, but once they watched some wrestling, they were ready to go. Our goals are going to grow for our program going forward. We've got a couple placewinners this year. We'd love to have a state champion and few more placewinners. We want to keep growing as a program as the sport continues to grow."
Centerville sophomore Sarah Lewis also placed at state, finishing third competing at 145 pounds. Lewis (11-1) closed out the tournament in thrilling fashion, winning a 10-8 decision over Clayton Ridge Michaela Blume with a takedown 16 seconds into overtime after erasing a three-point deficit in the final period.
Maddie Black narrowly missed out on the podium, dropping consecutive falls to Riverside freshman Jolynn Tiefenthaler and Chariton freshman Leah Chandler after opening the 113-pound tournament with opening-minute pins against Davis County sophomore Joclyn Cox and Anamosa senior Cali Koppes. The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior (5-3) appeared to be injured in the quarterfinal match with Chandler.
Cox (9-2) bounced back to score a pair of falls in the consolation round, pinning Boone freshman Lily Leininger in 64 seconds and Carlisle senior Kennedi Kessey in 59 seconds before dropping a fall to Missouri Valley sophomore Claire Gaffney in 4:52 two wins shy of placing. Fairfield freshman Chloe Curtis (5-5) competed in the 126-pound bracket, opening the tournament with a fall in 39 seconds against North Mahaska freshman Lauren Basicilio in the opening round before bouncing from a second round loss to pin Decorah senior Isabel Ihde in a consolation match.