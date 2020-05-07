OTTUMWA — Morgan Greiner stepped to the plate for the second time in three innings last July against Johnston.
At the time, the Ottumwa softball team trailed Johnston 3-1 in the final game of the Ottumwa Classic. The Bulldogs needed a win to keep hopes alive of avoiding having to play on the road in a regional final for a third straight year.
In that moment, the Bulldogs couldn’t have asked for a better player to come up big at the plate. After all, on and off the field, Greiner had been the very definition of a team leader throughout her senior season.
“I’m a high-energy person,” Greiner said. “I know the girls feed off my energy.”
What no one knew at that time was that plate appearance would be Greiner’s last one in Ottumwa red and white. After reaching base with two outs, Greiner prepared to take off from first base as Jillian Heaton laced a softball back up the middle.
The ball instead was snared by Johnston pitcher Lexi Gootee. Greiner suddenly spun back to avoid being doubled off at first, made a lunging step to the base, slipped off and suffered both a torn meniscus and ACL in her right knee.
In an instant, the dreams of swinging for the fences at Harlan Rogers Park were dashed. Greiner could only watch the rest of the way on crutches as the Bulldogs would make it to state, giving head coach Frank Huston one last trip to state before retiring after 53 years as a high school softball coach this past summer.
For Greiner, the end of her time at Ottumwa High School was just the beginning of a long road back to the softball diamond. Having signed with Indian Hills Community College, Greiner went through months of painful rehabilitation just to get her knee strong enough to even be able to swing a bat and field a ball.
“At first, after surgery (which Greiner had back on July 11), the muscles don’t even want to try to recover. You actually have to do a shock therapy (electrical stimulation) type of thing to get the muscles to respond,” Greiner said. “Then comes all the physical therapy. I had do several rounds of that every day for several weeks just to get the knee back to where it was.”
Lindsay Diehl was at Huston Field back on July 6 watching Greiner and the Bulldogs battle Johnston. Diehl watched as Greiner’s OHS teammates had to help her off the field and into the stands outside the Huston Field dugout, trying to offer words of encouragement to Greiner and her family on a heartbreaking night.
Diehl also saw the work Greiner put in every day after suffering the injury. Part of Greiner’s physical therapy work took place on the IHCC campus.
“I witnessed Morgan work every day with the trainers to rehab to get back on the field,” Diehl said. “She would come in an hour before practice to get all of her rehab in, then did what she could with us for practice.
“Because I tore my meniscus as well as my ACL, I had to work on getting my range of motion back. I was hard at times just to get my knee to bend back,” Greiner added. “A lot of times, there would be trainers just pushing or working with my knee until it would actually bend again.”
Not only did Greiner have to work her way back just to physically be able to step back on the field, there was also the mental hurdle that the former Ottumwa A Club female athlete of the year had to overcome. Greiner had suffered the injury leaping back to first base, a play that is not at all uncommon for anyone running the bases in either baseball or softball.
To be one misstep away from being re-injured, and possibly through playing a sport she has loved so much, provided Greiner with another hurdle to overcome.
“It was tough to trust my knee to be able to do everything I could normally do,” Greiner said. “You don’t want to undo all the work that’s been done.”
Greiner watched from the dugout throughout the fall portion of the IHCC softball season, interacting with her new teammates and seeing first hand what it takes to succeed at a junior college level. That perspective reinforced to Greiner her desire to be involved with the sport of softball even after her playing days are over.
“It gave me a chance to step back and appreciate the game more. It really solidified that I want to be a coach some day,” Greiner said. “All the girls on the team and Coach (Diehl) were there every day motivating me to continue putting in the work. When I could start running, they were the first ones there to cheer me on. Everyone was very helpful along the whole journey.”
After sitting out the season-opening four games played in Burlington at Southeastern’s home indoor tournament, Greiner’s official return to the field came in a doubleheader on Feb. 26 at Navarro College. Greiner drew a walk pinch hitting for the Warriors in a 2-0 win and would appear in seven games, going 0-4 with a strike out and two walks in limited duty.
“It took a little while to get used to the new role on the team. It’s something I’ve never really done before,” Greiner said. “I had a lot of talks with Coach Diehl about the mindset of being a pinch hitter. I’d only really pinch hit a little as an eighth grader at Ottumwa. It’s a lot different pinch hitting for a junior college softball team.”
Greiner walked in what proved to be her final plate appearance of the season during a 7-0 win over State Fair on Mar. 8 in IHCC’s home-opening doubleheader sweep of the Roadrunners. The coronavirus pandemic brought the season to a sudden end, but has also provided Greiner with a potential blessing in disguise as all college athletes involved in a spring sport received an extra year of eligibility.
“I think I was getting a little bit more confidence with every trip to the plate. I honestly don’t know what I could have done had we played an entire season,” Greiner said. “It’s not the worst option for me. I get an extra year of eligibility, an extra year to fully heal and an extra year to get back completely to where I was before.”