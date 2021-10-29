OTTUMWA – Interesting journeys have come to define Jim Morris.
The most recent journey that Morris had to make came on Thursday. Traveling from his home in Texas to Ottumwa as the most recent guest speaker to participate in the Indian Hills Foundation's Celebrity Night, Morris and his wife had their flight delayed due to 55-mile-an-hour wind gusts that delayed the former Major League pitcher's arrival in southern Iowa.
"We flew from San Antonio to Houston just to get up here," Morris told the crowd at Indian Hills as he began to rub his scalp. "Fortunately, it didn't mess up my hair too much."
Morris mixed in humor with a great message of perseverance, something that helped the Texas native pave one of the most unique roads to the majors. It's a journey that was so unique, it was made into the hit Disney movie The Rookie as the former high school baseball coach and science teacher kept a promise made to his baseball players that he would try out for Major League Baseball if his team won the District Championship, something the team had never accomplished before.
"It's amazing to think what's happened all because I was smart enough to keep that promise to that group of kids," Morris said. "I'm here now because those kids believed in me, and here we are."
Morris humorously talked about some of the amazing moments that have come because he lived up to his promise after his Reagan County Owls made their dramatic run to the district crown in the spring of 1999. Within a year of making that promise, Morris found himself on the mound in Texas pitching for Tampa Bay Devil Rays against the Rangers recording a strike out of Royce Clayton in his Major League debut at the age of 35.
Of course, not every one of trips to the mound over his two years pitching for Tampa Bay would go quite as smoothly. One relief appearance, in particular, still stands out to Morris for more than striking out Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas.
"I'm on the pitcher's mound on national television in a packed stadium. I had two strikes on Frank, got the sign from my catcher. As I lift my leg, I catch a spike in my right shoe of the shoelace in the left shoe," Morris recalled. "I went nose first into the dirt. I was blowing red dirt out of my nose. I started laughing so hard, I started crying."
He wasn't the only one.
"As I get myself reset on the mound, Frank Thomas is standing on home plate laughing hysterically," Morris said. "Behind him is my catcher, my friend, who has his back to me laughing. The umpire has his mask off and he's wiping tears away because of how much he's laughing."
Memories like that on the diamond, getting to meet actors like Dennis Quaid (who played Morris in The Rookie) and Jim Caveziel (who was up for the role) are just part of the story for Morris. His rapid journey from Texas High School baseball coach and teacher to Major League reliever could not have been possible without the support of his family and the drive not to fail after numerous arm injuries seemingly derailed his chances to pitch in the majors after being released by the Chicago White Sox organization back in 1989.
Then, 10 years later having settled into his teaching and coaching career and having recovered from several surgeries, the father of three attended a tryout to keep his promise to his players. That tryout resulted in several 98-mile-an-hour fastballs, which resulted in a professional contract with Tampa Bay and a quick journey through the minors ultimately leading to a late call-up that put Morris on an MLB mound in his home state.
"There are times where I'll wake up and wonder if all that really happened," Morris said. "There were bumps and bruises too, so I know it existed, but to be able to see where that dream came to be from that promise I made to those kids to me following through and having everything work out like it did, it's so incredible that even film couldn't put it together right.
"Dennis (Quaid) told me once that, if I could tell people what I was telling him, that would make the greatest movie. It's like a 35-year-old five-year-old getting to go out for the first time to smell cotton candy and popcorn, hot dogs, the dirt, the leather and everything that comes with baseball. You're on the stage with the best people in the world. That's incredible."
Beyond the hit movie, Morris has parlayed his journey into a foundation established with his wife, Shawna. The Jim "The Rookie" Morris Foundation, established in 2015, brings support to communities whose children struggle to or are unable to participate in sports by providing equipment, sports clinics, and offering the opportunity to belong to a team.
In it's 39th year, the annual IHCC Celebrity Night helps 800 students every year having brought in $1.6 million with all proceeds from each event going towards Indian Hills student scholarships. It's the education of those players on his high school baseball team that Morris pointed out proudly when asked on Thursday if any player continued to pursue a baseball career.
"I can tell you that 60 of the 63 players received their degrees," Morris said. "That's probably what I'm most proud of."