OTTUMWA – It's probably going to take some getting used to.
For the Indian Hills volleyball team, it took at least three sets to get settled into the new atmosphere at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Tuesday night. Of course, it's not exactly a new atmosphere with fans back in the stands cheering on the home team.
After a season spent playing in empty arenas due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, it the Warriors some time to adjust to having fans in attendance. Ultimately, the first volleyball match in nearly two years with fans was well worth the wait as Indian Hills won a five-set thriller taking down No. 16 (NJCAA DII) DMACC 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17 and 15-12.
"I might have even been a little intimidated at having the fans back in the arena," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "Until they lit up and were cheering for us, bringing that Hellyer magic, that's when it got different. Before that, it was kind of astonishing to be playing in front of all these people.
"When they started to really light it up, that was fun. That was exciting. That's the magic that we deserve and that they (the fans) deserve to see us return the favor and play some good volleyball."
Tuesday's home opener was the first match for Indian Hills in front of a capacity crowd since the 2019 season. Last year's originally-scheduled 2020 campaign was postponed until the spring of 2021 and played with limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even this past weekend's season-opening Reiver Classic was played in a nearly-empty Kanesville Arena. Even with top-20 upsets against Northeastern and Western Nebraska, the Warriors hadn't experienced anything in 671 days like they did on Tuesday against DMACC.
"I think everyone was just a little nervous at the start," IHCC sophomore transfer Brooke Amann said. "Being our first home match coming back from COVID-19, it took some getting used to. Our serving errors definitely didn't help us."
It wasn't just serving that stymied the Warriors in the first three sets. All told, Indian Hills finished with 40 total errors combined in serving, hitting, blocking and serve-receiving.
"I think we all knew it was just nerves," Amann said. "We just needed to get back to playing like we did over the weekend."
DMACC (4-1) never trailed in the opening set, pulling ahead for good with three straight points including a block of Precious Daley and a net swing by the former Des Moines Roosevelt standout that allowed the Bears to take a 9-6 lead. The Bears again took advantage of a Warrior team that seemed just a bit off in its execution, dominating the third set late to put away a 25-18 win moving within one set of spoiling IHCC's home opener.
"I'm thinking it was also an adjustment for the girls with the crowd noise that was in here," Michel said. "Having played an entire season in empty arenas, the girls needed to be louder. We were trying to take over people instead of cheering each other. When you're not used to it, it's hard to overcome when you're not communicating the way you should be."
Michel also listened to first-year assistant coach Sarah Ryder, who suggested moving Jentry Schafer into the line-up heading into the fourth set. Schafer helped IHCC (4-1) limited their mistakes throughout the final two sets as the Warriors built a 10-point lead on the way to a match-leveling win, setting up a dramatic final set that saw a kill by the sophomore from Prescott kick off a late three-point run that helped Indian Hills clinch the match.
"Being able to mix in all the players the way were supposed to is really working out," Michel said. "When (Hennesys) Lala(ne) is able to shuffle the ball around, we're unpredictable and we can open things up offensively for us to execute."
JUCO VOLLEYBALL
Indian Hills 20-25-18-25-15, No. 16 (NJCAA DII) DMACC 25-21-25-17-12
DMACC statistics
Aces - Kylie Welch 3, Sara Hansen, Elizabeth Pierce, Alissa Weinkoetz. TEAM 6.
HITTING - Anna Niehaus 34-36, Welch 30-33, Abby Allmon 17-19, Abigail Maue 15-16, Weinkoetz 13-14, Chloe Gilgen 11-12, Pierce 3-3, Kassidie Galloway 2-2, Hansen 2-3. TEAM 127-138. Kills - Niehaus 16, Welch 7, Weinkoetz 5, Allmon 3, Gilpin 3, Maue 3, Pierce 2, Hansen. TEAM 40.
ASSISTS - Pierce 19, Hansen 13, Rachel Eddy 2, Welch 2, Galloway. TEAM 37.
BLOCKS - Maue 6, Gilgen 3, Allmon 2, Welch 2, Weinkoetz. TEAM 14.
DIGS - Eddy 23, Welch 21, Pierce 10, Galloway 9, Hansen 9, Allmon 4, Weinkoetz 3, Maue 2, Niehaus 2, Gilgen. TEAM 84.
IHCC statistics
ACES - Hennesys Lalane 5, Brooke Amann, Precious Daley, Anja Vranic. TEAM 8.
HITTING - Jenna Vallee 32-34, Amann 25-34, Haleigh Hadley 20-22, Jarolin de los Santos 15-18, Lalane 8-8, Daley 8-10, Jentry Schafer 2-2. TEAM 110-128. Kills - Vallee 15, de los Santos 13, Amann 10, Hadley 8, Daley 5, Lalane 3, Schafer 2. TEAM 56.
ASSISTS - Lalane 48, Anja Vranic 4, de los Santos. TEAM 53.
BLOCKS - de los Santos 6, Vallee 4, Amann 3, Lalane 3, Daley 2, Hadley. TEAM 19.
DIGS - Vranic 19, Lalane 8, Amann 7, Vallee 5, Melodee Schulte 4, Daley 2, Chantal Paniagua 2, Hadley. TEAM 48.