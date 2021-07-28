OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Bulldogs are on a mission.
After securing the program's record (30-9) over the last decade and qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in 15 years, Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger said the Bulldogs have put the City of Bridges back on the map. And now, it's time for them to prove they belong amongst the elite 4A schools in the state.
“We’ve put Ottumwa back on the map," Jaeger said. "They always ask me, 'Are you nervous? And I say, Yeah, but it's a good nervous. But the fact that you guys aren’t is something you can’t teach.'"
"My message to them has been and will be, 'We've made it to the biggest stage, so let's go out there and play like we know we can.'"
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs will play in the first of four 4A state quarterfinal games against No.1 Pleasant Valley Spartans on Thursday at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa at 11 a.m.
The Bulldogs have been practicing on the Ottumwa football fields and other training facilities around the area to simulate what the turf field at Duane Banks will be like when it comes to fielding grounders. Jaeger said most of the team has played on the turf at Duane Banks before and doesn't see the field makeup being a factor for the Bulldogs.
The Spartans went 18-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference during the regular season and face the Bulldogs with a 34-4 record, the program's best over the last decade-plus. Jaeger said the Spartans will present similar offensive approaches to that of Iowa City High and the Bulldogs themselves, harping on getting runners on base and getting aggressive. Pleasant Valley as a team is second in 4A in sacrifice bunts with 47, compared to the Bulldogs' six. The 47 bunts are also the highest of all the eight remaining teams in the 4A bracket.
But Jaeger is trusting in Ottumwa senior Colton McKinnon to work around the Spartans and continue to perform at the high level like he has all post-season.
‘You can’t play the second game if you don’t win the first. He’s [McKinnon] our number-one guy and we’re going to roll with him," Jaeger said. "And we've got plenty of arms behind him should we need them."
McKinnon threw a no-hitter in the Bulldogs' substate first-round victory over Cedar Rapids Washington and took that momentum and turned in four no-hit innings against Iowa City High in the Substate 6 championship before being replaced by Tanner Schark. McKinnon has a 0.51 ERA with 33 strikeouts and three earned runs this season.
If Bulldog fans want more good news heading into Thursday, it sounds like the biggest bat in the lineup could be making his full-time return.
Ottumwa senior third baseman Jesus Jaime suffered a shoulder injury during the Bulldogs' substate first-round win over Cedar Rapids Washington, forcing him to sit out the rest of the game. Jaime would serve as a designated hitter in the Substate 6 championship, with junior Adam Greiner playing third. Jaeger expects Jaime to be back in the field by Thursday if everything stays the way they are.
“If Jesus is 100 percent healthy, which it looks like he’ll be pretty close, he’ll be at third base and he'll bat for himself and we’ll put Adam [Greiner] back as our DH," Jaeger said.
Jaime is hitting .514 and leads the team in hits (55), doubles (16), RBIs (35) and is tied for the team lead in home runs with seven.
The Bulldogs may be bringing a roster of players who have never been on this big of a stage in their high school careers, but Jaeger said he's seen this group respond when the pressure gets high. With seniors Mitch Wood, McKinnon, Jaime, Adam Denniston, Trae Swartz and others leading the way, Jaeger is excited to see their talent and confidence be put on full display for the entire state to see.
After all, they're playing to show Ottumwa is the real deal. And it starts Thursday in Iowa City.
“They’re out to prove something that we belong here," Jaeger said.
No.8 Ottumwa will play in the first of four 4A state quarterfinal games against No.1 Pleasant Valley Spartans on Thursday at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa at 11 a.m.