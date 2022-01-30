MANKATO, MN – The Indian Hills men's track and field squad, fresh off rising up to No. 3 in the national rankings, placed second overall at the Mark Shuck Open over the weekend. The Warriors scored 119 points to finish behind host Minnesota State University.
The Warriors, announced as the No. 3 team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association earlier in the week, earned three first-place finishes at the two-day meet to go along with a school record. The Warriors also earned a national qualifier.
Freshman Dean Clarke took home top honors in the men's 500-meter dash with a first-place time of 1:07.39. Clarke also ran 8.4 seconds in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles to place sixth overall in the event.
The Warriors earned three of the top four spots in the men's 200-meter dash, led by Khalid Hornsby's 22.30-second run. Woyn Chatman placed second overall to Hornsby at 22:34 and D'eric Smith clocked in fourth at 22:46 seconds.
The IHCC men's 4x400-meter relay squad placed first on Saturday with a time of 3:21.79. The quartet featured the Warriors' top sprinters in Justin Walden, Clarke, Damoy Allen and Aurel Tchanbi to win by nearly a second.
The men's distance medley relay set a school record and earned a national qualifying time with a mark of 10:22.01. Aniey Akok, Kendrick Winfield, Rivaldo Marshall and Nick O'Connor recorded the new Indian Hills men's track program standard.
O'Connor earned an individual national qualifying mark as well in the men's mile. The sophomore from Clear Creek-Amana clocked in with an adjusted time of 4:19 to place eighth overall in the event.
As has been the story all season for the Warriors, the men's sprinters put together another impressive showing in the 60-meter dash. Indian Hills claimed four of the top eight spots, led by a second-place run of 6.81 seconds by Isiah Thomas, a third-place run of 6.88 seconds by Tchanbi with Winfield and Travon Chance also securing impressive runs in the race.
Isaac Bryant and Chris Metz placed seventh and eighth, respectively in the men's five-kilometer event. Bryant finished with a time of 15:48.08 and Metz clocked in at 16:03, the third and fourth-fastest times in school history.
Dorian Craven placed second overall with a time of 1:23.14 in the men's 600-meter dash as the Warriors earned three of the top-five spots. Roneldo Rock posted a 1:23.46 to finish third and Crosby placed fifth at 1:24.47.
Walden earned a second-place finish in the men's 400-meter dash with a time of 50.4 followed by Sydney Peal's third-place finish at 50.68 seconds.
The Warriors head to the Bearcat Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State University. Action gets underway in Maryville on Friday and continues on Saturday.