FAIRFIELD — Hannah Simpson didn’t expect her team the run the table this summer.
Any hopes of that ended on just the second night of regular-season play when the Fairfield softball team lost 1-0 at Albia in just third game of the year. Simpson was fine with the result, feeling one loss was certainly not going to derail what many were hoping would be a successful season for the ever-growing squad from Jefferson County.
“Honestly, with our schedule, I thought we might lose five or six games this season,” Simpson said. “Once we played a few games, though, I knew we had a team that could do some damage this summer.”
Fairfield has done nothing but wreck havoc on the rest of their opponents this summer, even avenging that one loss by handing Albia it’s only loss this season with a 7-1 victory at the Ottumwa Classic back on July 3. The Trojans secured their 22nd consecutive win on Tuesday, beating Burlington 7-2 in the Class 4A, Region 7 championship game.
It’s just the latest example of the Fairfield softball program exceeding expectations. The Trojans will head to Fort Dodge Monday to face Dallas Center-Grimes hoping to avenge another 1-0 loss in Fairfield softball history suffered in the 2014 state tournament opener to the Fillies in 12 innings.
The Trojans aren’t lacking for confidence. Just ask Simpson, who had to catch herself during the postgame regional championship celebration on the Fairfield softball diamond Tuesday night.
“Here we are. We’ve won state....
“I’m getting ahead of myself. We haven’t won state yet, but we have a chance. We’re not just planning on going to state. We’re planning on making a run at that state title.”
Simpson is one of five sophomores on the Trojans that was thrown right into the fire of high school varsity softball as an eighth-grader. That incoming group of new players were asked to step up after Fairfield’s senior class of 2017, which featured five college softball signees, departed after guiding the Trojans to three consecutive state tournament appearances.
After predictably struggling at times during that 2018 season, the young Trojans showed glimpses of the greatness that is currently on full display this season during their first postseason together. Drish, one of Fairfield’s three current seniors, hit her first career home run in a 13-1 rout of Mount Pleasant in a first-round regional contest before stunning heavy favored, sixth-ranked Oskaloosa 6-4 scoring five times in the seventh inning to advance to the regional finals for the fourth consecutive year.
That 18-24 season would end with a 4-1 loss at Newton in the regional final, a game Fairfield led early and stayed close in throughout the contest. The Trojans showed growth last year, posting a winning record while again advancing to the regional finals and again battling to the end for a state tournament berth before eventually falling 3-0 at North Scott.
That growth and returning talent landed Fairfield in the preseason Class 4A rankings at No. 11. Facing the team ranked right behind them, No. 12 Washington, the Trojans set the tone for the season turning what figured to be a competitive opening-night doubleheader into an eye-opening rout blanking the Demons 10-0 in game one before slugging their way to a 14-6 win in the nightcap.
“Washington had a pretty good hitting team. The big difference in that game was the walks we received,” Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. “We hit pretty well and took advantage of those opportunities.”
Those wins over Washington were followed by that tough 1-0 loss at Albia, the state’s current top-ranked team in Class 3A. Allison Rebling and Jena Lawrence dueled for seven innings with Lawrence ultimately driving in the only run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth while allowing just four hits and striking out 10 batters.
Rebling, another Trojan senior, finished that night allowing just three hits to a powerful Albia line-up and struck out 11 Lady Dees. The senior has kept right on rolling in the pitching circle, posting an 13-1 record with a 0.94 ERA and 154 strikeouts.
Rebling set down the final five batters on Saturday to close out a 3-2 regional semifinal win over Fort Madison, finishing with 13 strikeouts in Fairfield’s postseason opener. Six more strikeouts, including the final out of the game, lifted the Trojans back to the state softball tournament with an eye-catching 24-1 overall record.
“When we lost to Albia, Coach Bradfield told us we’re going to lose some games every once in a while,” Simpson said. “My thought at the time was that he was right. We might lose a few games with a tough schedule. Now, here we are and we haven’t lost since.
“Now, I’m kind of mad that we lost, but we got Albia back. We’ve really improved a lot since then.”
How much Fairfield has improved will be put to the test not just by eighth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes, but the stage of a first trip to compete at a state tournament for several of the young Trojan players. Based on recent history, underestimate what Fairfield can accomplish next week at your own peril.
“I think that experience thing is a little overrated,” Bradfield said. “Shay and Allison both have the experience of playing at state, but there’s a lot of teams that have lost at state to teams with even less experience. Plus, a lot of these girls that are on the team now went up and watched us play at state three years ago.
“They’ve been there to experience it as fans. We’ll find out how that translates to experiencing it on the field.”