The Fairfield softball team clinched a trip to the 2020 Iowa High School State Softball Tournament on Tuesday, winning 7-2 in the Class 4A, Region 7 championship game over Burlington. The third-ranked Trojans (24-1) will take on eighth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9) on Monday on the Veterans’ Diamond at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge at 5 p.m.