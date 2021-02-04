OTTUMWA – Thursday's winter storm wiped out the schedule of prep basketball games, as well as the Ottumwa High School wrestling team's trip to Dowling Catholic
Among the events postponed includes:
• Ottumwa wrestling at Dowling Catholic. No reschedule date announced.
• Cardinal girl/boy basketball at Danville. Boys game is rescheduled for Feb. 8. Girls have scheduled a game at home against Melcher-Dallas on Feb. 9.
• Putnam County at Davis County girl/boy basketball. No reschedule date announced.
• Moravia girl/boy basketball at Mormon Trail. Rescheduled for Feb. 5.
• Pekin girl/boy basketball at Highland. No reschedule date announced. Girls basketball has scheduled a game at Mount Pleasant on Feb. 6.
• Centerville girl/boy basketball at Central Decatur. No reschedule date announced.
• Van Buren County girls basketball at West Burlington. Rescheduled for Feb. 6.