BLOOMFIELD — Madeline Barker reached a career milestone in memorable fashion on Thursday at the Mustang Sports Complex.
The Davis County junior pitcher reached 500 career strikeouts by setting down 15 Clarke batters, issuing just one walk while pitching a no-hitter for the ninth-ranked (3A) Mustangs in a 4-0 victory to keep Davis County on top in the South Central Conference standings. Briley Lough followed a steal of home by Caden VanLaningham, who doubled with one out in the bottom of the first, with a solo home run that gave Barker an early 2-0 Davis County lead to protect.
Sophia Young scored after a one-out pinch-hit single by Kaitlyn Olinger on a fielding error by Clarke. Lough doubled in her second RBI of the night, driving in Addison McClure later in the fifth inning while Barker pitched six perfect innings before finally walking Ali Henry to open the seventh.
Barker came up big on Friday at the plate for the Mustangs on the opening day of the Prange Softball Classic, delivering a game-tying three-run home run in the seventh inning that erased a 5-2 deficit against Ballard. The Mustangs battled through three more extra innings before walking off with a 7-6 victory over the Bombers, bouncing back from a 9-0 loss to Ankeny by clinching the Friday split on a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly by Briley Lough in the bottom of the 10th, scoring Sophia Young.
Davis County (15-5, 8-1 SCC) closes out the Prange Softball Classic in Ankeny on Saturday, facing sixth-ranked (5A) Ankeny Centennial and fifth-ranked (3A) Estherville-Lincoln Central in Ankeny starting at 10 a.m.
No. 13 (4A) Fairfield 3-7, Burlington 1-3
FAIRFIELD — Brynley Allison and Savannah Hollander each singled and scored in the opening game of a key Southeast Conference doubleheader, rallying 13th-ranked Fairfield to a win in the opening game before a four-run opening inning vaulted the Trojans to a victory in the nightcap.
Coty Engle collected three hits in the doubleheader, going 2-4 in game two with a triple and an RBI for Fairfield. Hannah Simpson added two hits, including a double, in game two scoring once while Emersyn Manley went 1-3 with two RBIs as the Trojans moved into second place in the Southeast Conference standings two games behind first-place Fort Madison.
The Trojans scored a pair of wins on Friday on the opening day of the Clear Creek-Amana Tournament. Delaney Breen collected three hits and scored twice in a 6-4 win over West Branch while Emersyn Manley picked up her third hit of the day during a 7-1 win over sixth-ranked (2A) Iowa City Regina as Fairfield jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the Regals after two innings.
Fairfield (20-7, 10-4) will close out the Clear Creek-Amana Tournament on Saturday. After facing fifth-ranked (4A) Carlisle, the 13th-ranked Trojans will take on the third-ranked (4A) Clippers in the tournament finale in Tiffin at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Pekin 4, Hillcrest Academy 1
KALONA — Claire Roth doubled in a run in the opening inning before scoring on an RBI groundout by Brooke Miller, who allowed just one run on six hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out eight batters to help the Panthers snap a six-game losing streak in Southeast Iowa Superconference north division action.
Abby Guise singled and scored on a fielding error in the second inning by the Ravens. Roth scored for the second time after leading off the third inning with a single to left, coming home on an RBI groundout by Kendyl Noel.
Pekin (6-12, 5-8 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Monday.
Van Buren County 10-18, Danville 0-0
KEOSAUQUA — Callie Kracht came a home short of hitting for the cycle in the first of two Southeast Iowa Superconference south division wins for the Warriors, going 3-3 while driving in three runs and scoring four times in the opening contest.
Alli Campbell and Alicia Cumberland combined to throw a three-hit shutout over six innings, striking out four batters against the Bears to open the doubleheader. Annabelle Cormier hammered three doubles, driving in three runs while scoring three times in the second game as Van Buren County jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the very first inning, aiding a one-hit shutout pitched by Campbell.
The Warriors had their scheduled varsity doubleheader on Friday night at Centerville called off due to weather. Van Buren County (9-11, 4-6 SEI south) hosts Holy Trinity on Monday at Manning Field.
Moravia 13, Mormon Trail 3
MORAVIA — Alexa Bedford collected three hits, including a triple, while driving in a run and scoring once to aid her own cause in the pitching circle during a Bluegrass Conference win.
Bedford allowed just one earned run over five innings, striking out seven batters. Breegan Ellison went 3-4 for Moravia at the plate with a double, three runs scored and two runs driven in.
Moravia (9-12, 7-5 Bluegrass) will be back in action on Monday at No. 14 (2A) Cardinal for a non-conference contest. The Mohawks also have rescheduled a Bluegrass doubleheader at Moulton-Udell that was rained out on Friday to June 30.
Moulton-Udell 11, Melcher-Dallas 1
MELCHER — Adriana Howard helped her own cause with two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored while allowing just two hits to Melcher-Dallas over five innings in a Bluegrass Conference win for the Eagles.
Grace Wood, Lexi Smith and Hannah King all collected two hits, an RBI and scored a run for M-U. Stephanie Leager went 2-4 at the plate for the Eagles with a run scored while Zoie Simkoff and Miah each had a hit and scored twice against the Saints with Burgher driving in two runs.
With Friday's Senior Night doubleheader against Moravia postponed until next Thursday, M-U (4-12, 3-8 Bluegrass) will next head to Seymour to make up another conference contest that was originally rained out on May 25.
No. 11 (3A) Chariton 10, EBF 4
EDDYVILLE — Rylee German followed an RBI single by Whitney Klyn with a two-run home run to left in the opening inning, giving the Rockets an early 3-0 lead against the 11th-ranked Chargers.
Chariton rallied in the fourth inning, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. Haddon Anderson snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-out, two-run single to center to put Chariton on top, keeping the Chargers within a game of Davis County in the South Central Conference standings.
EBF (13-12, 3-5 SCC) heads to the Brian Erbe Classic at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Saturday. The Rockets will face eighth-ranked (2A) Louisa-Muscatine at noon before taking on No. 15 (5A) Dubuque Hempstead at approximately 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 (4A) Knoxville 3, Centerville 2
KNOXVILLE — Brittany Bacorn drilled a two-run home run, helping the 12th-ranked Panthers edge the Redettes in South Central Conference action.
Centerville (3-15, 1-9 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
Davis County 10-3, Albia 5-8
ALBIA — The Mustangs continued to slug away at Boyd Brittain Field after making a return trip to the Monroe County Sports Complex for the second time in four days, pulling away in the seventh inning to clinch a game that had initially been halted by rain on Tuesday before the Blue Demons bounced back to salvage the split in the nightcap, dropping Davis County three games behind Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the South Central Conference standings.
Aidan Fowler and Wyatt Beckwith exchanged run-scoring hits once play resumed on Friday, leaving Davis County in front 6-4. After holding off the Blue Demons in the sixth, the Mustangs scored twice in the top of the seventh with Easton White's RBI double putting the opening game away for the Mustangs.
Davis County initially kept pace with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the SCC standings on Thursday with a 16-2 win over Clarke. Caedyn Glosser doubled and tripled while scoring three times while White added a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Drew Chance limited Davis County to three runs on seven hits while striking out six batters in game two, pitching into the seventh. Chance, Beckwith, Beau Little and Gage Oddo all collected doubles to help the Blue Demons clinch the nightcap.
Davis County (15-9, 10-4 SCC) heads to Chariton for a conference doubleheader on Monday at Millage Field. Albia (9-12, 7-8 SCC) hosts Van Buren County, Central Decatur and Moravia in a four-team, four-game home tournament on Saturday.
EBF 4, Chariton 3
EDDYVILLE — Braxton Malloy homered and drove in two runs for the Rockets, who maintained the South Central Conference lead keeping a two-game advantage over Davis County and Knoxville by holding the Chargers at Ron Welsch Field.
Jack Bunnell stepped up with a single and an RBI for EBF, helping the Rockets build a 4-1 lead. Ethan Davis singled and scored twice while picking up the win on the mound, pitching into the fifth allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
EBF (14-9, 11-1 SCC) dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Bondurant-Farrar on Friday, falling 5-0 and 4-1 to the Blue Jays. The Rockets host Central DeWitt on Saturday in a doubleheader at Ron Welsch Field.
Moravia 5, Mormon Trail 0
MORAVIA — Carson Seals doubled to deep center with two outs in the first inning, giving the Mohawks an early lead on the way to Bluegrass Conference shutout win.
Matthew Seals added a solo home run in the third inning, giving Moravia a 3-0 lead. Chase Uhlenhake drove in Declan DeJong with an RBI single in sixth while combining with Gage Hanes and Wyatt Throckmorton to complete a four-hit shutout on the mound for the Mohawks.
Moravia (14-5, 10-3 Bluegrass) heads to Albia's home tournament on Saturday.
Burlington 8-6, Fairfield 0-3
FAIRFIELD — Brad and Nate Woodburn each collected hits in both ends of a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Burlington, who picked up the sweep to strengthen their position atop the conference standings.
Fairfield (12-13, 8-7 Southeast) heads to Washington for a varsity doubleheader on Monday.
Hillcrest Academy 5, Pekin 4
KALONA — Seth Ours singled and drove in two runs as the Ravens snapped a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the sixth, clinching a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (6-12, 5-6 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Monday.
Knoxville 5, Centerville 0
KNOXVILLE — Beau Leisure snapped Centerville's four-game winning streak by tossing a no-hitter for the Panthers, striking out 10 batters to keep Knoxville in the race for the South Central Conference title.
Centerville (8-14, 8-5 SCC) hosts conference-leading Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a varsity doubleheader on Monday at Pat Daugherty Field.
