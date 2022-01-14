OSCEOLA — For the second straight year, the Albia Blue Demons have established themselves as the best wrestling team in the South Central Conference.
Albia clinched a sixth straight SCC dual win this season, completing a clean sweep of regular-season competition with a 63-15 win over Clarke on Thursday night. Paul Ballard scored a fall with 17 seconds left in the opening period of a heavyweight match against Jairus Davis, snapping a 12-12 tie in the dual.
Three-time state qualifier Carter Anderson (113) matched Brodie Conner (126) and Eli Zanoni (152) in securing first-period falls for the Blue Demons against Clarke. Dawson Bonnett secured a fall for Albia against Alexander Shinn in 3:27 at 132 pounds while Lance Helm won a thrilling 9-7 decision in overtime for the Blue Demons over K.J. Fry at 160 pounds.
Albia improved their overall dual record to 10-1, winning 66-16 over Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas. Keller, Zanoni, Ballard, Conner and Bonnett picked up their second falls of the triangular for the Blue Demons while Helm, Wyatt Stewart (113) and Joey Pearson (138) also earned falls against the Warhawks.
Albia is scheduled to compete at the Pleasantville Trojan Duals on Saturday. Action, weather permitting, gets underway at 11 a.m.
EBF 48, Davis County 36
CENTERVILLE — Blake Jager and Stryker Lettington each scored important first-period falls for the Rockets, clinching a South Central Conference dual win over the Mustangs on Thursday as part of the double-dual hosted by Centerville.
Jager cut Davis County's late lead to 36-30, pinning Dominic Florke with six seconds left in the first period of a 182-pound match. With two forfeits coming in the final three matches, EBF was able to clinch the win and avoid going into a criteria tiebreaker when Lettington pinned Brayden Hartman in 95 seconds of a 220-pound match.
Blake Johnson (120), Nathan Curry (138) and Levi VanDonsalaar (152) also scored falls against the Mustangs for EBF. Deken Sorensen (132) and Taylor Huggins (145) scored pins for Davis County against the Rockets.
EBF 42, Centerville 23
CENTERVILLE — McFadden maintained his perfect record by pinning Sabin Esaias in just 49 seconds, kicking off a run of 30 straight points for the Rockets to clinch a second straight South Central Conference win over the Big Reds.
Blair Francis added a pin in 67 seconds over Carsyn Edwards at 132 pounds. Clayton McDonald (113), Isaac Messamaker (138) and Leland Henderson (152) scored falls for the Big Reds against the Rockets while Jax Mosley clinched a 15-0 tech fall in one period against Levi VanDonsalaar at 152 pounds.
EBF joins BGM for a triangular meet at North Mahaska on Thursday.
Knoxville 50, Davis County 30
CENTERVILLE — Huggins joined Mustang teammates Dawson Townsend (126) and Emmitt Newton (106) in securing falls for Davis County in a South Central Conference dual loss to the Panthers.
Davis County is also scheduled to return to Lakeview Gymnasium on Saturday, weather permitting, to compete in the Big Red Invitational.
Knoxville 39, Centerville 27
CENTERVILLE — Henderson and Esaias each scored falls for the Big Reds in an SCC loss to the Panthers.
Mosley, Ryan Messamaker and Cruize Fladers also went the distance to pick up decisions for Centerville. Mosley won 8-1 over Chaz Graves, Messmaker shut out Wayne Johnston to earn a 4-0 decision in a 182-pound match while Flanders edged Hayden Jones in a 1-0 heavyweight battle.
Weather permitting, the Centerville wrestlers will host the Big Red Invitational on Saturday starting at noon.
Van Buren County 51, Cardinal 6
PEKIN — Tyler Stoltz (132), Isaiah Meek (138), Lydelle Tutner (182) and Noah Cochran (195) scored four decisive falls for the Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division dual win. Korbin Camp added a 6-1 win at 126 pounds over Kyran Spees.
Cardinal's lone win came in the heavyweight match with Van Buren County. Isaac Cox pinned Cameron Stoltz in just 29 seconds.
Pekin 30, Cardinal 24
PEKIN — Blake Juhl and Ryan Doud earned first-period falls for the Panthers, clinching a dual win over the Comets.
Juhl pinned Curtis Brown 90 seconds into a 182-pound match. Doud pinned Tatem Telfer 88 seconds into a 195-pound match.
Van Buren County 42, Pekin 24
PEKIN — Dirk Boyles pinned Deklan Hampton in the second-period of a 145-pound match, highlighting the win for the Warriors against the Panthers.
Gavyn Brown scored a pin for Pekin against Van Buren County, securing a 152-pound win over Darrin Coffman in 3:13. Juhl added a pin in 51 seconds against Tutner while Doud pinned Cochran with one second left in the opening period.
Columbus-WMU 54, Pekin 12
PEKIN — Brown secured a fall 56 seconds into the second period against Lane Genkinger, securing the only fall against the Wildcats for the Panthers.
Columbus-WMU 72, Cardinal 12
PEKIN — Keegan Peden and Telfer each received forfeits for the Comets against the Wildcats, who won all four duals on Thursday night at Pekin.
Columbus-WMU 42, Van Buren County 33
PEKIN — Russel Coli needed just nine seconds to secure a win for the Wildcats over the Warriors, pinning Stoltz in the heavyweight finale with the dual hanging in the balance.
T.J. Jirak picked up the first of three falls for Van Buren County in the dual, pinning Preston Prior in 3:22 of a 120-pound match. Boyles secured a fall for the Warriors with six seconds left against Dante Zuniga while Darrin Coffman pinnined Genkinger in just 67 seconds of a 152-pound match.
Brant Tedrow added a 6-0 win over Kai Malone, pulling Van Buren County with 36-33 of Columbus-WMU heading into the heavyweight finale.
WACO 63, Pekin 15
PEKIN — Juhl picked up a quick fall in just 45 seconds against Kris Boone, securing a third fall for the Panther grappler.
Nolan Greiner added fall for Pekin against the Warriors, clinching a win in just 67 seconds over Alja Eremic at 160 pounds. Doud won a thrilling 10-8 decision over Cainan Lovan.
Pekin will compete at the WACO Warrior Invitational on Saturday starting at noon.
WACO 72, Cardinal 12
PEKIN — Spees scored a fall in 26 seconds of a 126-pound opener for the Comets against Lane Bachman, giving Cardinal a brief lead against the Warriors.
Cardinal next joins Pekin in an SEISC triangular at West Burlington-Notre Dame on Thursday.
WACO 42, Van Buren County 39
PEKIN — Jonah Clark scored the winning fall for WACO in another important heavyweight match, pinning Stoltz with just five seconds left to secure the decisive win of the dual.
Stoltz, Boyles, Cochran, Jirak and Coffman all earned their second pins for Van Buren County. Korbin Camp closed out the dual pinning Bachman in just 69 seconds.
Van Buren County heads to the Big Red Invitational in Centerville, weather permitting, on Saturday starting at noon.
Sigourney-Keota 57, BGM 24
SIGOURNEY — D.J. Hammes (132) and Reid Molyneux (138) scored consecutive first-period falls for the Cobras, snapping an early 12-12 tie with the Bears in a South Iowa Cedar League dual win.
Cade Molyneux (16), Jack Clarahan (170) and Zachary Smithart (285) wrapped up S-K's 16th consecutive dual win by scoring pins later in the dual. Reanah Utterback opened the dual for the Cobras by securing a fall in 1:43 over Cale Reding in a 106-pound match.
Sigourney-Keota 71, Central Decatur 6
SIGOURNEY — Jake Moore picked up his first fall for the Cobras, pinning Aidan Buckingham in 76 seconds of a 145-pound match against the Cardinals. Evan Dawson (152) and Aidan Shuster (182) also scored falls for S-K with Dawson pinning Evahn Wallace in 5:15 while Shuster clinched a win over Jesse Niebauer 56 seconds into the second period.
Hammes and Clarahan each scored their second falls during the dual with Central Decatur.
Sigourney-Keota 60, Lynnville-Sully 22
SIGOURNEY — Hammes clinched a third straight fall for the Cobras, pinning Caleb Rea with four seconds left in the second period. Clarahan also scored a third fall for S-K, pinning Malcolm Hay in 4:39 to help S-K complete a perfect 19-0 dual record in the regular season.
Reid and Cade Molyneux also scored their second pins for S-K against the Hawks. Moore scored his second pin for the Cobars, putting away Brodey Johnson in 4:49.
S-K will compete at the WACO Warrior Invitational on Saturday starting at noon.
Fort Madison 69, Fairfield 7
FORT MADISON — Cason Miller and Theodore Metcalf scored wins for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference dual loss to the Bloodhounds.
Miller picked up a 5-3 win in a 132-pound match with Nolan Riddle. Metcalf scored a major decision at 195 pounds, beating Landon Rudd 13-5.
Fairfield is scheduled to compete, weather permitting, at the Big Red Invitational in Centerville on Saturday starting at noon.