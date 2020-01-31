KNOXVILLE — Blake Chance scored 21 points, including six points from the free throw line in the final minute to secure a huge comeback on the road. Albia outscored Knoxville 16-5 in the fourth quarter, erasing a seven-point deficit to earn a 70-66 victory to overtake the Panthers in the race for the South Central Conference championship.
Nate Wynn added 12 points for the Blue Demons while Jackson DeMoss scored 11. Kieren Nichols led all scorers with 27 points for Knoxville, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds, allowing Joe Teno to clinch the Albia win with a final free throw.
"Down by seven points with seven minutes to go and fight back requires a great team effort," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "We had so many guys step up in big moments. Our guys were confident and played so hard. I'm just really proud of my team."
Albia (12-2, 10-1 SCC) can clinch the outright SCC title at home on Tuesday night when the Blue Demons host the Panthers. After hosting Centerville on Friday, Knoxville (11-3, 8-1 SCC) will need wins at Albia and Davis County next week to win the conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 47, Fort Madison 46
FORT MADISON — Danielle Breen completed a huge Southeast Conference comeback for the Trojans, grabbing an offensive rebound and drawing a foul before sinking two free throws with 5.4 seconds left.
Needing a win to stay within a game of 15th-ranked (4A) Keokuk, Fairfield trailed 18-5 after one quarter against the Bloodhounds. Fort Madison extended the lead to 14 after three quarters before the Trojans finished the game on an 18-3 run.
Shay Drish led Fairfield (8-6, 5-1 SEC) with 24 points. Destiny Gridley added 10.
Knoxville 41, Albia 37
KNOXVILLE — Maggie Wilkins scored 33 points to lead a torrid scoring pace for the Panthers, protecting the outright lead in the South Central Conference.
Knoxville hit 24 of 33 shots from the field, giving the Panthers a chance to secure at least a share of the SCC title on Friday night against Centerville. The Redettes need a win to catch the Panthers in the conference standings.
Centerville (12-4, 8-1 SCC) still has a pair of games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to play while Knoxville (15-1, 9-0 SCC) finishes SCC play at Albia next Tuesday and at Davis County next Thursday.
Albia (2-11, 0-11) committed 21 turnovers in the loss and were out rebounded 30-14 by the Panthers. The Lady Dees head to Fairfield on Monday night.
WRESTLING
Rockets extend dual win streak to 13
EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling team followed up a trio of home wins on Senior Night with a pair of close victories at Pella on Thursday.
Hunter McFadden pinned Nathan Born in the final minute of the second period, giving EBF a 40-34 win over Pella as the Rockets rallied from a late 10-point deficit. Trestin Sales secured EBF's 40-30 win over Grinnell, pinning Eli Rose in 2:45.
The Rockets earned a 72-3 win over South Central Conference rival Chariton, earned a 63-12 triumph over Martensdale-St. Mary’s and won 66-12 over Lynnville-Sully at home on Tuesday.
The Rockets scored eight falls in the win over Chariton, including top-ranked unbeaten senior Sage Walker’s pin at 195 pounds of Jayden Allen-Winston in 2:48. Alan Angle (160), Seth Kargol (182), Blake Hughes (113) and Garrett Scharff (126) all scored opening-period falls for EBF with Angle and Hughes securing wins in less than a minute.
Sales (145) and McFadden (152) scored back-to-back falls against Martensdale-St. Mary’s to give EBF the lead for good against the Blue Devils. Angle needed just 36 seconds to pin Grant Ballard while Walker pinned Sean Miklus in 26 seconds.
EBF’s final win came against Lynnville-Sully, featuring pins by Tate Ricard (138), Sales, Kyler Ricard (152) and Angle in the first four matches. Tyler Schutt added a fall in 2:54 against Elizabeth Elliot at 106 pounds while Scharff capped the night with a fall in 1:12 against Caleb Rea.
Kargol joined Skyler Young (285) and Caydn Hall (113) in scoring falls for the Rockets against Grinnell on Thursday. Kargol and McFadden joined Ricard, Walker and Angle in picking up important pins for the Rockets (22-3) against Pella while Sales added a 12-4 major decision against Ryan Van Donselaar to even the dual at 34-34.
Mustangs win four of five at HLV
VICTOR — Hudson prevented the Davis County wrestling team from a perfect 5-0 night at HLV. Despite a 69-12 loss to the Pirates, the Mustangs secured a successful overall night beating HLV 39-24, Rockford 54-24, Lone Tree 48-18 and WACO 36-33.
Drake Hamm and Gerald Rupe secured Davis County’s only wins against HLV. Hamm edged Ethan Kupka, 4-3, at 120 pounds while Rupe pinned Mason Fruendt in 3:07 at 126 pounds.
Dawson Townsend scored one of two opening-minute pins for the Mustangs against Hudson, winning in 23 seconds at 106 pounds over Brody King. Morgan Van Hemert scored Davis County’s second fall, pinning Devon Liddle in 26 seconds at 120 pounds.
Five Mustang wrestlers scored falls against Rockford, including a second pin by Townsend at 113 pounds over Josiah Stokes in 1:26. Cohen Piper (138), Adrian Gomez (145), Austin Payne (152) and Caden Hill (182) also scored falls for Davis County.
Payne picked up a pin against Lone Tree, winning in 3:54 over Hunter Hain. Hill added a second fall, pinning WACO’s Isaiah Johnson in 2:41 while Hamm picked up the decisive fall against the Warriors, pinning Junior Quiroz in 2:30.
Davis County improved to 16-9 in duals this season, winning 36-30 over Highland on Thursday. Hill secured the decisive win for the Mustangs, pinning Cael Yeggy in 3:38 joining Drake Hamm (113), Taylor Huggins (120), Cohen Piper (138) and Austin Payne (152) in scoring pins for Davis County.
BGM topped Davis County, 48-23, on Thursday despite opening-minute falls scored by Huggins and Hill. Nashua-Plainfield scored a 75-0 shutout against the Mustangs.
Van Buren County drops three
KEOSAUQUA — The Warriors fell to WACO, North Mahaska and Wayne in a non-conference quadrangular.
Van Buren County lost to Moravia 30-12. Preston Buss (170) scored a fall in 62 seconds against Spencher Baty at 170 pounds.
Ethan Molenburg scored a fall at 152 pounds in 1:50 for the Warhawks to clinch a 24-18 win over the Warriors. Buss scored a 24-second fall over Noah Jedlicka while Chloe Curtis earned a fall for Van Buren County in 72 seconds at 132 pounds.
Buss completed a perfect 3-0 night for the Warriors, scoring a third pin against Wayne’s Zach Miller in 1:44. It was the lone win in a 66-6 loss for Van Buren County against the Falcons.