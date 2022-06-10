CHARITON — Dramatic wins including upsets over fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame and eighth-ranked (2A) Pella Christian brought the Albia Lady Dees back into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union statewide softball rankings this week.
Albia made it a successful return to the rankings on Thursday, handing Chariton a second loss in as many days in a key South Central Conference clash. Sydney Hoskins, who had three late-inning game-winning home runs last week for the Lady Dees, had a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit attack for No. 15 (3A) Albia in a 10-1 win over the Chargers, who have lost two straight after opening the season with eight straight wins.
Aliya Myers collected a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and scoring twice for the Lady Dees. Addison Halstead added two hits, including a double, with two runs driven in while allowing no earned runs on eight hits over seven innings in the pitching circle.
Albia (8-3, 3-2 SCC) will compete at the Lynnville-Sully Tournament on Saturday. Chariton (9-2) will play in the semifinals of the Fairfield Invitational after securing a 6-3 win over Central Lee in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
No. 9 (3A) Davis County 10, No. 10 (4A) Knoxville 7
BLOOMFIELD — Macy Hill delivered a clutch two-out, bases-clearing hit to right snapping a sixth-inning tie as the ninth-ranked Mustangs emerged on top in the battle for the outright South Central Conference lead for the second straight night.
Madeline Barker helped her own cause in the pitching circle by collecting two hits, including a home run, at the plate. Sophia Young added her second home run in as many nights, going 2-5 at the top of the Davis County batting order with two RBIs and one run scored.
Caden VanLaningham led the Mustangs with three hits in the win, driving in a run while scoring once. Briley Lough added two hits and scored twice to help erase Knoxville's early 5-0 lead.
No. 9 Davis County (10-1, 5-0 SCC) heads to the 50th-annual Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Classic on Saturday.
EBF 14, Pella 7
PELLA — Before hosting their 50th edition of their annual home tournament, the Rockets dominated the Little Dutch early on Thursday scoring nine runs in the very first inning of a non-conference road win.
Molly Shafer homered and drove in four runs while scoring three times as part of a 2-5 effort at the top of the EBF battling line-up. Megan Lobberecht added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Rockets while Sarah Schutt, Aliya Wagamon and Taylor Kerby all collected two hits and two RBIs apiece while combining to score four times.
EBF (9-5) will face No. 10 (1A) Sigourney to open their home tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Rockets will then face PCM at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Moravia 14-11, Orient-Macksburg 5-7
MORAVIA — After allowing the first four runs of the doubleheader in the very first inning, Moravia would respond scoring nine runs over the first three innings of the Bluegrass Conference opener before rallying late from a 5-4 deficit, scoring seven runs in the final two innings of the nightcap.
Moravia (4-8, 4-3 Bluegrass) heads to eighth-ranked (3A) Davis County on Wednesday.
Cardinal 14, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Kinsey Hissem collected four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Comets in a dominant Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over winless Danville.
Brinlee Ostrander added three hits and scored three times, helping Cardinal jump out to a 5-0 lead after just one inning. Caitlyn Reber added two hits, including a double, while crossing the plate four times aiding sophomore pitcher Nicoa McClure's five-inning no-hitter that included 11 strikeouts.
Cardinal (6-7, 4-2 SEI south) heads to the Fairfield Invitational on Saturday. The Comets will play third-ranked (4A) Clear Creek-Amana in the first of two semifinals starting at 11 a.m.
No. 13 (1A) Twin Cedars 17, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Adriana Howard connected on the only hit for the Eagles off Grace Bailey, who pitched a four-inning complete-game shutout for the Sabers in a Bluegrass Conference victory.
Bailey also homered at the plate, driving in two runs as part of a two-hit night while adding a double and two runs scored. Jillian French doubled as part of a two-hit night for Twin Cedars, scoring three times while driving in five runs. Jetta Sterner also doubled, going 2-3 with a run scored and three RBIs for the Sabers.
Twin Cedars (9-1, 7-0 Bluegrass) steps out of conference for a top-15 showdown on Monday at fifth-ranked (1A) Martensdale-St. Mary's. Moulton-Udell (2-4, 2-3 Bluegrass) hosts Mormon Trail and Melcher-Dallas on Saturday in the Lady Eagle Classic.
Mediapolis 10, Pekin 8
MEDIAPOLIS — Hallie Mohr collected four hits and drove in three runs for Mediapolis before finally putting the resilient Panthers away over the final two innings after Pekin erased 3-0 and 8-3 Bullette leads in the Southeast Iowa Superconfence north division slugfest.
Kendyl Noel led the Panthers with three hits, including a pair of doubles, while driving in one run and scoring once. Brooke Miller added two hits, including a double, while driving in two and scoring twice despite taking the loss in the pitching circle.
Pekin (3-6, 3-5 SEI north) heads to New London for an SEISC crossover clash on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
Fairfield 9-3, Washington 1-2
FAIRFIELD — Connor Lyons scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to clinch a Southeast Conference sweep for the Trojans.
Nate Woodburn doubled and drove in three runs for Fairfield in the opening game, helping the Trojans take command early scoring six times in the second inning. Cason Miller added a double as part of a two-hit nightcap while scoring a run that helped Fairfield battle into the seventh with the score tied at 2-2.
Fairfield (8-7, 4-3 Southeast) heads to Mount Pleasant on Monday for a conference doubleheader.
Twin Cedars 12, Moulton-Udell 1
MOULTON — Reed McElroy collected two hits, including a double, while driving in four runs as the Sabers snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning, scoring five times to break open a Bluegrass Conference battle with the Eagles.
Twin Cedars (5-5, 5-2 Bluegrass) hosts Murray on Tuesday. Moulton-Udell (0-5, 0-5 Bluegrass) steps out of conference for a trip to Leon to face Central Decatur on Monday.
Cardinal 15, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Tatem Telfer collected three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Comets in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division runaway win.
Blaine Bryant added a pair of singles, matching Telfer with three RBIs while scoring a run for Cardinal. Drake Durflinger and Carson Kenney each added one hit, one RBI and three runs scored apiece as the Comets scored four runs in the opening inning before putting the win away with a seven-run outburst in the fourth.
Cardinal (8-4, 5-2 SEI south) hosts fourth-ranked (1A) New London in a conference showdown on Tuesday.
Keota 4, EBF 2
KEOTA — Colten Clarahan drove in two runs with a pair of hits while allowing just two runs on four hits to the Rockets, allowing the Eagles to hold on for a non-conference win over the reigning two-time South Central Conference champions.
EBF (11-5) hosts Clarke in SCC action on Monday.
Mediapolis 8, Pekin 2
MEDIAPOLIS — Colton Comstock singled twice and scored one of two runs in the opening inning for the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Bulldogs.
Chase Stansberry followed Comstock in during the first inning, giving Pekin a quick 2-0 lead. Mediapolis regained the lead by scoring three times in the third before a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings clinched a 9-0 start to the season for the Bulldogs.
Pekin (4-6, 3-4 SEI north) heads to No. 4 (1A) New London on Monday for an SEISC crossover contest.
Burlington-Notre Dame 2, Van Buren County 1
BURLINGTON — Despite allowing just one earned run on four hits over six innings, Jackson Manning could not overcome a fourth-inning throwing error that allowed the Nikes to score what proved to be the winning run on a Southeast Iowa Superconfence south division pitcher's duel.
Bailey Roen singled in the second inning and scored on a throwing error by the Nikes, giving Van Buren County a 1-0 lead. Spencer Brent would shut down the Warriors over the next three innings, striking out eight batters while pitching into the sixth before Caden Schwenker worked around two hits to record the final four outs of the game.
Van Buren County (5-7, 3-3 SEI south) heads to West Burlington on Tuesday.