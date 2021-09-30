CHARITON – Serene Thompson led the 13th-ranked (2A) Albia girls cross-country team to a team championship for the fourth straight meet, finishing as the runner-up in the Chariton Invitational at Red Haw State Park to Twin Cedars junior Rylee Dunkin as three Lady Dees finished in the top 10, leading Albia to a seven-point win (41-48) over No. 16 (2A) Des Moines Christian.
Dunkin won the girls race in 21 minutes flat while Thompson finished the race in 21:22. Avery Major finished seventh for the Lady Dees in 22:09 while Olivia Sheffield edged Twin Cedars junior Cheyanne Bruns by less than a second for ninth place as both runners posted times of 22:29.
The Davis County girls, ranked 14th in 2A, finished third at Chariton with 62 points. Macy Hill led the Mustangs, placing third in 21:51, while Addison Stuchel crossed the finish line in sixth place posting a time of 22:03.
The 13th-ranked (2A) Davis County boys scored 68 points, finishing second to sixth-ranked (2A) Des Moines Christian (48) for the team title. Carson Shively finished second in the boys race to lead the Mustangs, finishing in 17:21 coming in 30 seconds behind Des Moines Christian junior Aaron Fynaardt.
The 16th-ranked (2A) Albia boys finished third at Chariton with 82 points. Ethan Stalzer edged Blue Demon teammate Dawson Bonnett for fourth place in the boys race by nine seconds with Stalzer finishing the race in 18:15 while Bonnett finished fifth in 18:24.
Gavin Grove followed up a win at Indian Lake earlier in the week with a top-10 run for the Cardinal boys at Chariton, finishing ninth in 19:02. The Cardinal girls scored 148 points, placing sixth, led by Aracelili Tapetillo's 32nd-place run of 24:59.
The Moravia boys scored 297 points, placing 10th, with Matthew Seals leading the Mohawks by placing 52nd in 22:15. Olivia Hathcock, Moravia's lone female runner, finished 79th in 32:39.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sigourney 25-25-19-25, BGM 13-14-25-6
BROOKLYN – Macy Fisch recorded a season-high seven ace serves while adding 10 digs and five kills for the Savages, who capped a perfect week with South Iowa Cedar League road win over the bears.
Brookelyn Hemsley had a productive day on the court with 18 assists and 10 digs for Sigourney. Middle hitters Reagan Clarahan and Emma Hammes were also solid at the net, combining for five solo blocks.
Sigourney (13-8, 6-2 SICL) hosts Montezuma in a pivotal Senior Night match with league championship hopes on the line.
Seymour 25-25-25-25, Moulton-Udell 27-23-12-20
MOULTON – Zoe Joiner led the Warriorettes to a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles with a team-high 14 kills and 14 digs.
Maysen Trimble added four ace serves and two blocks for Seymour. Kolbi Keller racked up a match-best 37 assists.
M-U (3-8, 2-3 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
Central Lee 25-25-25, Cardinal 10-11-13
DONNELSON – Macy Watkins dished out a match-high 33 assists while collecting a team-leading three blocks for the Hawks in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep against the Comets.
Meghan Hopp led Central Lee offensively at the net with 15 kills while Sophie Turner served up five aces. Alix Congdon collected 11 digs to lead the Hawks.
Cardinal (4-18, 0-5 SEI South) hosts Danville on Tuesday.
No. 12 (1A) New London 25-25-25, Van Buren County 10-5-11
NEW LONDON – Sophie Malott racked up 10 kills for the 12th-ranked Tigers in a Southeast Conference south division sweep of the Warriors.
Shea Scott recorded three kills late in the match for Van Buren County, who played for the first time with a full roster since a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Warriors to postpone activities and classes two weeks earlier. Natalie Burden added 20 digs, Morgan Jones served up five aces and Aliyah Christensen finished with a match-high 18 assists for New London.
Van Buren County (3-9, 1-3 SEI south) will compete at New London's home tournament on Saturday.
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Pekin 2
LETTS – Emma Phillips served up seven of Pekin's 20 aces on Thursday in a five-set Southeast Iowa Superconference north division battle with Louisa-Muscatine. Individual game scores were not reported.
Kayse Miller connected on nine kills as part of a balanced attack at the net in the seventh match this season for the Panthers to go to a decisive final set. Phillips hit eight kills while Kyli Fitzsimmons and Roth both had seven winners at the net.
Baker and Taylor Gambell combined for 26 assists for the Panthers. Alex Parsons had 18 digs and Fitzsimmons had four blocks.
Pekin (7-9, 2-4 SEI north) hosts Mediapolis on Tuesday.