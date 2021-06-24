EDDYVILLE — Megan Lobberecht drove in three runs on consecutive hits before crossing home plate on a fielder's choice in the sixth, helping eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont rally after a two-run single in the opening frame by Macy Wood gave Chariton an early two-run lead.
Lillie Hynick tripled in Emalee Davis with one out in the fourth inning, giving EBF the lead for good. Lobberecht finished 4-4 at the plate, driving in three runs to help the Rockets (23-5, 6-1 SCC) stay within a game of first place behind Albia in the South Central Conference standings.
No. 13 (4A) Fairfield 12, Mount Pleasant 0
FAIRFIELD — Danielle Breen's bases-clearing double highlighted a 12-run rally in the second inning of the only game played in what was a scheduled Southeast Conference doubleheader between the Panthers and 13th-ranked Trojans on Thursday.
Delaney Breen and Jenna Norris both had a hit and drove in two runs for Fairfield during the breakthrough inning. Coty Engle doubled, drove in a run and scored twice at the plate for the Trojans (14-11, 9-4 Southeast) while pitching a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven batters while walking one.
The second game of the doubleheader between Mount Pleasant and No. 13 Fairfield was rained out.
No. 15 (2A) Van Buren County 6, Danville 0
KEOSAUQUA — Ivy Davidson doubled and drove in two runs for the Warriors, providing plenty of run support in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for senior pitcher Chelsey Huff.
Besides driving in two runs at the plate, Huff tossed a complete-game shutout for the 15th-ranked Warriors (18-5, 5-3 SEI south) allowing just three hits to the Bears while striking out 11 batters. Callie Kracht added two hits and scored two runs at Manning Field.
Pekin 13, Hillcrest Academy 1
PEKIN — Quinnlyn Baker's infield single brought home Taylor Parmenter, clinching a four-inning Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Ravens before storms came through, washing out most of the area high school and softball action including the Pekin-Hillcrest Academy baseball game with the Panthers leading 6-3 in the fourth.
Alli Bainbridge and Kerrigan Pope both doubled and tripled for the Panthers. Bainbridge finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3-4 for Pekin scoring three runs and driving in two more.
Baker added two hits, including a double, and drove in a team-leading four runs. Pekin (6-13, 5-6 SEI north) heads to Oskaloosa's third weekend tournament of the season facing the Indians and East Marshall on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Melcher-Dallas 18, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — BrieAnna Remster threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Kynser Reed and Haley Godfrey went deep to lead Melcher-Dallas in a Bluegrass Conference win.
Reed also added a single, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Godfrey drove in five and scored twice.
Riley and Kacey Enfield and Paetyn Anderson also had two hits, two RBI and two runs each. Adriana Howard came on to pitch for Moulton-Udell (4-13, 2-7 Bluegrass), striking out two batters to end an 11-run rally in the second inning by Melcher-Dallas.
PREP BASEBALL
Melcher-Dallas 11, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Cole Metz went 3-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a Bluegrass Conference shutout win for the Saints.
Steven Krpan threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Melcher-Dallas. Owen Suntken had three hits and two RBIs while Krpan chipped in two hits and two runs.
Max Enfield also singled in a pair of runs in the win. Garrett Pace singled and reached base twice for Moulton-Udell (0-16, 0-8 Bluegrass) while Mason Hackathorn added a single in three trips to the plate.