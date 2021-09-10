BLOOMFIELD – The Davis County High School boys and girls cross-country teams both picked up team championships at home on Thursday, running past the competition at the Lake Fisher Invitational.
Carson Shively and Brody Humphrey crossed the finish line as the top two runners in the high school boys race for the Mustangs, lifting Davis County to a four-point win (26-30) over Pella Christian. Mark Shirley posted a fourth-place finish for the Davis County boys while freshman Aaron Cook posted a ninth-place finish to clinch the team title.
The Davis County girls scored 31 points, sending four runners across the finish line in the top 10. Macy Hill finished second in the girls race in 22:06.67, just over 18 seconds behind Pella Christian junior Joslyn Terpstra, while Addison Stuchel (fifth in 22:34.78) and Karston Nebel (sixth in 23:15.62) helped seal the team title.
Centerville sophomore Lauren Phillips also cracked the top 10 for the Redettes in the girls race, finishing seventh in 23:20. Cheyenne Selvy led Albia in the girls race, crossing the finish line 17th in 25:27.06.
Sigourney freshman Reanah Utterback placed 29th in the girls race at Lake Fisher, finishing the 5K run in 27:30.2. Moravia freshman Olivia Hathcock placed 39th in 33:55.42.
The Moravia boys racked up 97 points to place third in the team race just outside Bloomfield, led by an 18th-place run from junior Matthew Seals. Centerville freshman Euan Lecthenberg led the Big Reds, placing 22nd in the boys race, while Albia sophomore Cain Campbell led the Blue Demons crossing the finish line in 28th place.
Behind Campbell, Sigourney freshman Kinnick Palmer placed 32nd for the Savages. Moulton-Udell sophomore Hayden Bringer placed 39th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sigourney 25-27-25, Lynnville-Sully 15-25-16
SIGOURNEY – Raegan Rozenboom led a decisive night at the net for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League sweep of the Hawks, recording 11 kills on 14-18 attacking as Sigourney recorded nearly twice as many doubles (32-18) in the match.
Reagan Talbert assisted on five blocks for the Savages defensively. Emma Hammes added four assisted blocks, limiting Lynnville-Sully to a .008 hitting efficiency.
Sigourney (5-5, 1-0 SICL) hosts English Valleys on Monday night.
Twin Cedars 25-25-25, Moravia 10-14-13
MORAVIA – Marina Romero led the Mohawks with three kills, going 10-14 at the net in a three-set Bluegrass Conference loss to the Sabers.
Peytin Ellison led the Mohawks in the back row, recording eight digs. Destiny Nathaniel scored a pair of aces while Destiny Drew led Moravia in serving, going 8-9.
Moravia (0-10, 0-3 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Monday.
Central Lee 26-25-25, Van Buren County 24-17-17
KEOSAUQUA – Makayla Morrison hammered home 23 kills for the Hawks, who put away the Warriors in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action on Thursday after pulling out a tough opening set.
Van Buren County (2-4, 1-2 SEI south) hosts Danville on Tuesday.