PEKIN — Lauren Derscheid and Kerrigan Pope both made the most of her final run in the Jerry Horton Pantherette Relays. Both Pekin seniors won a pair of individual events with Derscheid running to wins in both the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs while Pope had the winning throws in both the shot put and discus, helping Pekin rack up 178 points in the home meet.
Derscheid edged Albia freshman Serene Thompson by less than a second in the 1,500, winning the race in 5:33.13, before posting a 1-2 finish for Pekin in the 3,000 finishing ahead of teammate Brooke Sylvester in 12:03.56. Pope dominated in the discus with the only throw to travel over 100 feet, reaching 124-9, before winning the shot put with a throw of 37-1.5.
Makenzie Dahlstrom won the 200-meter dash for Pekin, crossing the finish line in 30.11 seconds. The Panthers also won the 4x400 relay in 4:32.18, the 4x800 in 10:47.33, the sprint medley in 2:04.17 and the distance medley in 4:51.
Albia finished second in the Pantherette Relays with 147 points. Four different athletes secured five different wins for the Lady Dees, including a winning run of 18.83 seconds in 100 hurdles and a winning leap of 4-10 in the high jump by Avery Halstead.
Cardinal finished third with 92 points. Emma Becker won the long jump, reaching 14-7.75, before leading off a 4x200 win for the Comets with Addison Adam, Makenna Chickering and Ashlyn Patrick finishing off a in 1:59.16.
Warriors claim Class B team title at Denny White Relays
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Van Buren County girls brought home the Class B team title from Mount Pleasant, racking up 176 points to beat Central Lee at the Denny White Relays.
The Warriors won nine of the events among the smaller schools. Libby Bainbridge helped produce 26 of Van Buren County's 176 points, including a winning run of 1:28 in the 400-meter hurdles and a winning high jump of four feet and four inches.
In the 13-team boys Class B field, the Cardinal Comets finished third with 77 points, edging the Van Buren County boys by eight. Isaac Lett scored the win for the Comets in the 100-meter dash, finishing the race in 11.61 seconds, while Wyatt Mertens won the long jump for the Warriors reaching 20-7.75.
Pekin finished in a tie for 10th place among Class B boys with 32 points. Zack Wise led the Panthers, placing third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:05.84 before anchoring the 4x400 relay to a runner-up finish in 3:49.46.
The Fairfield boys finished sixth among Class A boys with 61 points. River Patterson picked up a win for the Trojans in the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 50.35 seconds.
The Centerville boys placed ninth as a team with eighth-place finishes in both the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays. The Centerville girls scored 32 points, placing sixth among Class A teams, with Allison Casteel finishing second in the 100 hurdles narrowly being edged out for the win, 16.73-16.74, by Mount Pleasant hurdler Kenna Lamm.
Trojans take second at EBF's Rocket Relays
EDDYVILLE — Anna Dunlap proved to be the fastest runner on the track at Ike Ryan Field, winning the 100-meter dash in 13.26 seconds as part of a runner-up finish for the Fairfield girls at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Rocket Relays.
Dunlap also anchored Fairfield to a winning run of 52.73 seconds in the 4x100 relay. The Trojans also claimed the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:14.69 while Kelsey Pacha edged teammate Danielle Breen in the long jump, winning the event reaching 16-3.75, before edging EBF freshman Molly Shafer in the 100 hurdles winning the race in 16.02 seconds.
North Polk beat Fairfield, 187-104, for the team title at the Rocket Relays. EBF finished fourth with 79 points with Lizzy Van Utrecht winning the 400-meter dash in 1:02.18 and Ruth E. Gutch taking the shot put title with a throw of 31 feet and five inches.
Mustangs sprint to fifth at Tipton's Tigerette Relays
TIPTON — Clara Smith and Caden VanLaningham held their own in the 200-meter dash, finishing second and third for the Davis County girls track and field team at Tipton. Smith edged VanLaningham by just over a second, crossing the finish line in 28.57, while coming up just a second shy of catching Northeast sprinter Paige Holst for first place.
Smith was also part of a runner-up finish for Davis County in the sprint medley relay. Chloe Fetcho, Kaylea Hopkins and Briley Lough joined Smith in producing a time of 2:01.02, just under two seconds shy of catching Clear Creek-Amana for the win.
Davis County will compete in the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival on Saturday, hosted by Iowa City West. The meet will be one of the last-chance qualifiers for the upcoming Drake Relays.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans finish second in third Southeast dual
KEOKUK — Viola Welsh led a balanced effort for the Trojan girls golf team, who moved up the leaderboard in the season-long chase for the Southeast Conference regular-season title.
Welsh, Macy Rayburn and Myah Twohill all placed in the top 10 at the third of the six regular-season meets involving all six conference opponents. Fairfield finished second in the meet with a round of 205, coming up just 10 strokes shy of conference-leading Washington's total of 195 at the Elks Fairview Golf Course.
Burlington sophomore Lauren Briggs continued to build on her Southeast Conference individual lead, posting a round of 39 in Keokuk. Welsh finished sixth with a round of 47, three strokes ahead of Rayburn while Twohill finished in a tie for eighth after firing a round of 52.
Mustangs edge Warriors on the links
BLOOMFIELD — Ella Porter recorded medalist honors for the Mustangs, posting a round of 55 against the Warriors at the Bloomfield Country Club.
Davis County (3-5) returns to action at the Appanoose Country Club on Monday for a quadrangular with Albia, Moravia and Centerville. Van Buren County (1-2) will host Davis County at the Riverview Country Club on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Washington 9, Fairfield 2
FAIRFIELD — Savannah Hollander and Lilian Buie both scored goals for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference loss to the Demons.
Delaney Breen finished with 10 saves in goal for Fairfield. Washington fired 25 shots on goal in the match.
Fairfield (0-3, 0-3 Southeast) heads to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hillcrest Academy 5, Sigourney-Keota 1
KALONA — Five different Ravens scored a goal as part of a relentless offensive attack, leading to 20 shots with nine on goal, allowing Hillcrest Academy to pull away in the second half.
Sigourney (1-4) will host their first boys soccer match on Tuesday, welcoming Columbus in for the historic contest.
Washington 4, Fairfield 2
FAIRFIELD — Goals by Everett Elliason and Andrew Twohill were not enough to overcome a pair of strikes by Bill De La Rosa as the Demons held off Fairfield's bid for its first win of the season.
The Trojans (0-4, 0-3 Southeast) heads to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Centerville 5, Davis County 4
BLOOMFIELD — Joe Sheets and Darrin Hayes each picked up a pair of key wins for the Big Reds in singles play against the Mustangs before coming together for an 8-1 win in the No. 2 doubles match.
Cayler Wuthrich, Luke Farley and Morgan VanHemert each scored wins in singles play for Davis County, matching the wins by Sheets, Hayes and Ayden Beeson for Centerville in the South Central Conference dual. Dean Bragg and Jaxson Lee won the closest match of the night, edging Beeson and Owen Williams in a tiebreaker to claim a 9-8 win in the top doubles match while Hagin Byrd and Nate Sells scored an 8-5 win in the No. 3 doubles match for the Big Reds.
Centerville (1-0, 1-0 SCC) will be in action on Saturday at the Knoxville Invitational. Action gets underway at Joel Tonda Tennis Complex gets underway at 9 a.m.
Pella Christian 7, Davis County 2
BLOOMFIELD — Farley helped the Mustangs score two wins over the Eagles, topping Alejandro Murdoch 8-4 in the No. 4 singles match before teaming up with Wuthrich to win 8-1 in the No. 2 doubles match over Aidan Zylstra and Carter Vos.
Davis County (0-4, 0-1 SCC) hosts Fairfield on Tuesday.
Fairfield 8, Keokuk 1
FAIRFIELD — Garrett Flanagan followed up a 6-3, 6-2 win in the top singles match over Ivan Lopez by joining Jace Hannes in securing a thrilling victory for the Trojans in the top doubles match. Flanagan and Hannes won the decisive third-set tiebreaker over Lopez and Brendan Worster 10-8 to help Fairfield secure its first dual win of the season.
Fairfield (1-3, 1-2 Southeast) will host Fort Madison on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Washington extends Southeast lead over Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Dave Eisner led the Trojans with a round of 43 on Thursday. Washington scored a second straight win in a Southeast Conference regular-season dual, extending their overall lead in the race for the conference championship.
Washington, entering the day with a one-stroke lead over Fairfield after two meets, beat the Trojans by six at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club with a round of 177. Mount Pleasant edged Fairfield by a stroke on their home course with a team score of 182.
The fourth of the Southeast Conference regular-season duals will be held on Monday in Washington.
Van Buren County 185, Davis County 193
KEOSAUQUA — Riley Bruckman led a balanced attack for the Warriors with a round of 43, edging teammate T.J. Jirak by two strokes as Van Buren County edged the Mustangs by eight at Riverview Country Club.
Van Buren County (3-0) and Davis County (5-5-1) will be compete on Tuesday in the West Burlington-Notre Dame tournament. Action at the Burlington Golf Club tees off at 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Davis County 8, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — Maddie and Abby Warning both secured wins in singles play for the Mustangs before teaming up to claim an 8-1 win in the No. 2 doubles match against the Redettes.
Jada Will added an 8-0 shutout in the No. 3 singles match for Davis County before joining Jenna Marlow to score an 8-4 win in the top doubles match. Emma Weber scored Centerville's lone win, edging Addison Stuchel 8-5 in the No. 6 singles match.
Davis County (4-1, 2-1 SCC) hosts Knoxville while Centerville (0-4, 0-1 SCC) hosts Albia in a pair of conference duals on Thursday.
Keokuk 5, Fairfield 4
KEOKUK — Adi Robinson and Jaelyn Johnson won a 9-7 battle for the No. 2 doubles match over Sydney Wells and Giteeka Adhikari, lifting the Chiefs to a Southeast Conference dual win over the Trojans.
Tess Patton picked up an 8-0 win over Olivia Rule in the top singles match for Fairfield before joining Madison Greiner in securing an 8-1 win over Rule and Julia de Gala in the top doubles match.
Fairfield (1-4, 1-3 Southeast) heads to Fort Madison on Monday.