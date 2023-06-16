COLLINS — Three straight hits to open the top of the ninth inning broke the seal on a 1-1 tie, lifting Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to a thrilling extra-inning win over Collins-Maxwell on Thursday.
It was the second 2-1 win of the week for EBF over a quality opponent. The Rockets secured a varsity doubleheader split with Burlington on Tuesday when Whitney Klyn scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh.
Klyn played a role in securing EBF's second 2-1 win of the week, beating out an infield single in the top of the ninth to drive in Molly Shafer who doubled to open the inning. Kate Shafer added two hits, including an RBI double with two outs in the third giving the Rockets a 1-0 lead.
After hosting Cardinal in South Central Conference action on Friday, EBF (11-9) closes out the week at the Oskaloosa Indian Classic. The Rockets will face fifth-ranked (1A) Wayne and Creston on Saturday at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex.
Cardinal 8, North Mahaska 2
ELDON — Nicoa McClure tripled in two runs while striking out 13 batters in the pitching circle, allowing one earned run over seven innings of a non-conference home win for the Comets.
Cynthia Albert added a triple and scored a run for Cardinal. Kinsey Hissem drove in two runs and scored once for the Comets.
Cardinal (6-10) returned to South Central Conference action on Friday for a trip to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Comets host New London and Pella Christian in their home triangular tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Fairfield 10, Washington 3
WASHINGTON — Lilly Bergren connected on four hits, including a home run, while driving in five of Fairfield's 10 runs in a Southeast Conference road win over the Demons.
Olivia Hollander added two hits, driving in two runs while scoring once for the Trojans. Leah Helmick added a double and a run scored as Fairfield jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, scoring five runs in the top of the second.
Fairfield (7-9, 4-5 Southeast) heads to the Oskaloosa Indian Classic on Saturday. The Trojans play two games at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex.
Hillcrest Academy 14, Pekin 10
PEKIN — Myah Bainbridge doubled and drive in two runs as part of a two-hit night for the Panthers, helping put together a late rally in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Hawks.
Pekin trailed 14-5 entering the bottom of the seventh before scoring five times in the inning. Payten Coleman added two hits, including a double, and led Pekin by scoring three runs in the contest.
Pekin (0-14, 0-10 SEI north) wraps up the week at Lone Tree on Friday. The Panthers open next week hosting Louisa-Muscatine.
Central Lee 8, Van Buren County 1
KEOSAUQUA — Kenna Sandoval's two-run home run in the top of the sixth gave the Hawks the lead for good as Central Lee scored eight runs in the final two innings to earn the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win at Manning Field.
Sandoval hammered a second home run in the seventh, bringing home three of Central Lee's five game-clinching runs. Kylee Roan scored Van Buren County's only run of the game, coming home on an error after walking and moving to third on a single to right by Sophia Jirak.
Van Buren County (13-7, 5-3 SEI south) heads to Lone Tree on Monday after making a SEISC south division trip to Danville on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Central Lee 6, Van Buren County 5 (8)
KEOSAUQUA — Brett Cook stole third and scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth inning, bringing home the decisive run that helped the Hawks end Van Buren County's 14-game winning streak on Thursday in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play.
The Warriors nearly rallied for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 5-3, Van Buren County loaded the bases with one out before Taylor Sprouse tied the game with a two-run single to center. Chase Johnson, however, kept Van Buren County from walking off with their 15th straight win striking out Anthony Duncan before forcing Cameron Stoltz into an inning-ending groundout to short.
Van Buren County (16-2, 7-1 SEISC south) hosts Mediapolis on Tuesday after closing out the week with a trip to Danville.
Moravia 12, Melcher-Dallas 0
MORAVIA — Four pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout for the Mohawks, securing a five-inning Bluegrass Conference win over the Saints.
Shane Helmick connected on two hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring twice for Moravia. Matthew Seals added two hits, an RBI and scored twice as part of the balanced Mohawk attack.
After traveling to Twin Cedars for Bluegrass Conference play on Friday, Moravia (13-5, 7-0 Bluegrass) returns home on Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader against Martensdale-St. Mary's.
Hillcrest Academy 9, Pekin 2
PEKIN — Liam and Luke Schrock each connected on a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs for the Ravens in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (4-13, 4-6 SEI north) hosts Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday after wrapping up the week with a trip to Lone Tree on Friday.
Washington 9, Fairfield 8
WASHINGTON — Isaac Vetter brought an end to a wild Southeast Conference contest, driving in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh as the Demons rallied for three runs in their last at-bat after giving up four runs to the Trojans in top of the seventh.
Aiden Westercamp picked up a pair of hits for Fairfield, driving in a run while scoring three times. Cody Birlson and Aidan Krueter each connected on a hit and drove in a pair of runs for the Trojans.
Fairfield (8-14, 4-5 Southeast) heads to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Oskaloosa 10, Centerville 2
OSKALOOSA — Wyatt Grubb connected on three hits for Oskaloosa, allowing the Indians to pull away at home for a non-conference win over the Big Reds. Oskaloosa scored in each of the first five innings while thwarting several scoring threats throughout the game.
Griffin Weber scored Centerville's first run in the second inning, coming home on a bases-loaded walk cutting Oskaloosa's lead to 3-1. Weber then drove in Centerville's second run, bringing in Brandon Shinn in the seventh before Jarrod Parks retired the final three Big Red batters including two on strikeouts.
After returning home to host Chariton at Pat Daugherty Field on Friday, Centerville (10-8) heads to Davis County on Monday for a South Central Conference doubleheader.
