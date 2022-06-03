GARDEN GROVE — Wyatt Throckmorton flirted with perfection on Thursday night.
Ultimately, the Moravia sophomore would have to settle for a no-hitter. Throckmorton struck out 16 batters over seven innings in a 6-0 Bluegrass Conference win for the Mohawks at Mormon Trail on Thursday.
Gage Hanes brought in the first of Moravia's two runs in the opening inning on an RBI single to left, ultimately proving to be more than enough run support for Throckmorton. Shane Helmick and Carson Seals added run-scoring hits in the sixth, opening a five-run lead for the Mohawks, while Throckmorton took a perfect game into the seventh before an error to open the final frame allowed Gabe Stripe to become Mormon Trail's only base runner of the night.
Moravia (3-1, 3-1 Bluegrass) heads to Central Decatur on Monday for a non-conference contest.
EBF 1, Knoxville 0
EDDYVILLE — Braxton Malloy came within an out of a complete-game shutout before ultimately handing the ball to Ethan Davis, who needed just three pitches to get the final out and the win on the mound as the Rockets walked off with a classic South Central Conference victory at Ron Welsch Field.
The Panthers and Rockets combined for just six total hits in the contest. Wyatt Sandeen, coming off the bench as a pinch runner in the seventh, was able to cross home plate to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
EBF (6-2, 5-0 SCC) will host a five-game home tournament on Saturday with Kee High School joining the field. The Rockets will face Kee in the first of the five games scheduled to be played featuring Pekin, Pella Christian and North Mahaska throughout the day starting at 9 a.m.
Centerville 12, Clarke 2
OSECOLA — Centerville stole 11 bases and created havoc around the diamond, forcing Clarke into four errors, scoring the first four runs on miscues by the Indians before putting away a South Central Conference win with a seven-run rally in the fifth.
Elijah Hampton doubled and drove in two runs, helping the Big Reds clinch the first road win of the season. Nine different players crossed home plate during the win for Centerville while Owen Williams came within an out of a complete-game effort on the mound, striking out seven batters over 4 2/3 innings.
Centerville (2-7, 2-3 SCC) hosts Ottumwa in non-conference action on Tuesday at Pat Daugherty Field.
Fairfield 6-9, Fort Madison 8-0
FAIRFIELD — Nate Smithburg tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Trojans securing a Southeast Conference doubleheader split against the Bloodhounds on Thursday.
Smithburg struck out 11 batters in the gem, aided by a seven-run outburst by Fairfield at the plate in the bottom of the first inning. Nate Woodburn went 2-3 in the nightcap, driving in two runs while Connor Lyons added a two-run single for the Trojans in game two.
Landes Williams drove in three runs in game one for Fort Madison, clearing the bases during a six-run rally in the second inning that put the Bloodhounds in front. Lyons doubled and drove in four runs for Fairfield in the opener.
Fairfield (4-5, 1-1 Southeast) heads to Burlington for a conference doubleheader on Monday.
Highland 11, Pekin 1
RIVERSIDE — Despite scoring the first run of the game in the very first inning, the Panthers could not overcome a relentless response by the Huskies with five runs in the first two innings of the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest.
Chase Schultz finished within a triple of hitting for the cycle, going 3-4 with a home run and four runs driven in for Highland. Logan Bonebrake homered as part of a two-hit effort while driving in three runs. Trevor McFarland added two hits, including a double and drove in two runs.
Pekin (2-3, 1-2 SEI north) will be part of EBF's five-game home tournament on Saturday. The Panthers will play second-ranked (1A) Kee and ninth-ranked (2A) Pella Christian in consecutive games starting at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Melcher-Dallas 15, Moulton-Udell 3
MOULTON — Dawson Veldhuizen tripled in a run and scored on a wild pitch, pulling the Eagles back into 2-2 tie after one inning in a Bluegrass Conference battle with the Saints. Run-scoring hits in the second inning by Reece Chiabotta and Owen Suntken, however, helped Melcher-Dallas pull away.
Moulton-Udell (0-3, 0-3 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 5 (4A) Fairfield 14-5, Fort Madison 7-18
FAIRFIELD — Coty Engle homered and drove in four runs while scoring three times for the fifth-ranked Trojans, sparking an eight-run rally in the fifth inning that broke open the Southeast Conference doubleheader opener against the Bloodhounds.
Engle also struck out 10 batters in the pitching circle, escaping a rally in the sixth that saw the Bloodhounds cut Fairfield's 10-2 lead in half. Delaney and Danielle Breen had three hits apiece, including a double for each senior sister with three combined RBIs and three combined runs scored.
Hannah Simpson doubled and drove in three runs as part of a 2-4 effort at the plate in game one for the Trojans. Danielle Breen added a two-run single in game two as the Fairfield failed to overcome a nine-run rally in the second inning by Fort Madison.
Fairfield (4-2, 2-1 Southeast) heads to Burlington on Monday for a conference doubleheader.
Twin Cedars 7, Seymour 0
SEYMOUR — Grace Bailey tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout, striking out 11 Warriorette batters, as the Sabers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a Bluegrass Conference road win.
Rylee Dunkin led Twin Cedars with three hits, including a triple, and three runs driven. Bailey doubled twice at the plate for the Sabers while Kisha Reed and Jetta Sterner each went 2-3 while scoring two runs apiece.
Twin Cedars (5-1, 5-0 Bluegrass) host their own triangular tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Central Lee 2, Van Buren County 0
DONNELLSON — Run-scoring singles by Kenna Sandoval and Bella Steffensmeier provided Meghan Hopp with all the run support necessary to clinch a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for the Hawks.
Hopp pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout, needing just 69 pitches and three strikeouts to stymie the Warriors. Alli Campbell suffered the loss despite allowing just two runs on eight hits and one walk in the pitching circle for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (1-3, 0-2 SEI south) hosts Montezuma and No. 10 (3A) Davis County in their home triangular tournament on Saturday. Action gets underway at the Mildred and Eddie Ferguson Sports Complex at 10 a.m.
Knoxville 4, No. 14 (3A) EBF 3
EDDYVILLE — Ashlyn Finarty singled and scored the winning run on a two-out fielding error in the top of the seventh before Ciara Heffron closed out the South Central Conference win for the unbeaten Panthers by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Aliya Wagamon helped the 14th-ranked Rockets rally from a 3-0 deficit. After scoring the first EBF run in the fifth inning, Wagamon tied the game with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.
EBF (5-3, 1-2 SCC) heads to the Oskaloosa Classic on Saturday. The Rockets will face Newton to open the day at the Lacey Sports Complex on Diamond 4 at 9:15 a.m.
Melcher-Dallas 9, Moulton-Udell 1
MOULTON — Paetyn Anderson's two-run home run in the top of the sixth helped the Saints pull away late to clinch a Bluegrass Conference road win over the Eagles.
Lexi Smith doubled in Madison Barber in the bottom of the fourth, pulling M-U within 2-1 after BrieAnna Remster's two-run home run in the third inning put the Saints on the board first. Melcher-Dallas put the win away in the seventh, scoring five runs on five hits including two-run singles by Summer Karpan and Gabriella Drummondo.
Moulton-Udell (1-3, 1-2 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Monday.
Highland 7, Pekin 1
RIVERSIDE — Sarah Burton tripled as part of a three-hit effort for the Huskies, scoring three runs in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (1-4, 1-3 SEI north) hosts Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday.