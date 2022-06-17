FAIRFIELD — Trailing 7-5 entering the sixth inning of the second game of Thursday night's Southeast Conference doubleheader at Keokuk, the Fairfield baseball team rallied with six unanswered runs to complete a sweep with an 11-7 win to close out the home wins.
Nate Smithburg picked up the win on the mound in the opening game for the Trojans, bouncing back after allowing a first-inning unearned run to the Chiefs. Smithburg pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters.
Dylan Hunter paced Fairfield at the plate in the opener, drilling a double and a home run while driving in five runs and scoring three times. Cason Miller homered as part of a two-hit effort, driving in two runs and scoring once in game one.
Chandler Pumphrey collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, in the second game as part of the comeback win for the Trojans. Pumphrey drove in three runs and scored twice while Smithburg added two hits, including the third home run of the doubleheader, while driving in two runs and scoring twice in the nightcap.
Fairfield (11-10, 7-4 Southeast) heads to Fort Madison for a conference doubleheader on Monday.
Pekin 13, Winfield-Mount Union 1
PEKIN — Koy Pollock's two-run double put the Panthers on top in the second inning, igniting a seven-run rally for the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Jackson Horras added a two-run double later in the second inning, giving Pekin a 6-1 lead. Jaeden Wolver capped the scoring in the inning, with a two-out solo home run, giving the Panthers a six-run lead.
Blake Juhl added a two-out, two-run single in the third inning, giving Pekin a 9-1 lead over the Wolves. The Panthers put away the win by scoring four runs in the fourth.
Pekin (6-9, 5-4 SEI north) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
Van Buren County 9, Wapello 3
KEOSAUQUA — Lukas McEntee's two-run double to center in the third inning put the Warriors ahead for good in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win at the Ferguson Complex.
Jackson Manning added an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth before scoring on an RBI single by Dylan Richardson. Manning doubled in Bailey Roen in the fifth, opening a four-run lead, while Owen Loeffler delivered an RBI single in the sixth and scored on a run-scoring hit by Roen, clinching the win.
Van Buren County (7-9) returns to SEISC south division action on Monday at Cardinal.
Lamoni 6, Moravia 2
MORAVIA — Brayden Olson went five innings and Kade Nowlin followed with two of his own for Lamoni in the victory.
Wyatt Throckmorton collected Moravia's only hit in the Bluegrass Conference contest and score both runs for the Mohawks. Moravia was coming off a 10-8 non-conference loss to Chariton on Wednesday as the Chargers scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to erase a five-run deficit.
Moravia (9-4, 7-3 Bluegrass) heads to Martensdale-St. Mary's on Saturday.
Melcher-Dallas 5, Twin Cedars 2
MELCHER — Cole Metz had a triple, two RBI and scored twice for Melcher-Dallas while Owen Suntken managed two smacks, doubled and plated one run in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Sabers.
Suntken also got the win on the mound with a nine-strikeout outing. Suntken scattered four hits and three walks across seven innings for the win.
Twin Cedars (8-7, 8-4 Bluegrass) heads to Lamoni on Saturday to make up a conference contest.
Oskaloosa 10, Centerville 8
CENTERVILLE — Trey Miller closed out a comeback win for the Indians at Pat Daugherty Field, coaxing Ryan Sinnott into a game-ending flyout to center as Centerville stranded the bases loaded in the seventh.
Centerville jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the very first inning, taking advantage of two errors to bring in two runs. Sylar Esaias added a two-out, two-run single to complete the six-run opening frame.
Centerville (4-13) heads to seventh-ranked (2A) Davis County for a South Central Conference clash in Bloomfield on Monday.
PCM 3, Albia 2
MONROE — Nick Farver's RBI groundout in the fifth inning drove in Zeb Padgett with the decisive run, lifting the Mustangs to a non-conference victory over the Blue Demons.
Drew Chance collected two hits, including a fourth-inning single that preceded a game-tying two-run homer hit by Jackson Pence. Wyatt Sinclair added a hit at the plate and pitched a perfect sixth inning in relief for Albia, striking out two batters.
Albia (5-10) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Monday.
No. 7 (1A) Don Bosco 12, No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 0
SIGOURNEY — The ninth-ranked Savages battled the seventh-ranked Dons for five tough innings before Don Bosco pulled away in the sixth to put away the non-conference win.
Sigourney (11-3) hosts Iowa Valley in South Iowa Cedar League play on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 13 (1A) Twin Cedars 12, Melcher-Dallas 0
MELCHER — Grace Bailey allowed one hit in a shutout, striking out four, to lead 13th-ranked Twin Cedars to a 12th straight Bluegrass Conference win and 15th straight victory overall.
Bailey and Jillian French posted two hits each. French, Kisha Reed and Cristen Durian drove in two runs apiece for the Sabers.
Twin Cedars (15-1, 12-0 Bluegrass) heads to Lamoni on Saturday.
No. 8 (4A) Fairfield 5-2, Keokuk 1-4
FAIRFIELD — Laney Norris worked around six hits and six walks over six innings in the pitching circle for the eighth-ranked Trojans, allowing just one run to the Chiefs in the opening game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader.
Jenna Norris went 2-3 in game one with a double, driving in two runs while scoring once for Fairfield. Delaney Breen added two hits and scored once while striking out a batter during a scoreless inning in the pitcher's circle.
Hannah Simpson collected two hits in game two for the Trojans, driving in a run as Fairfield cut a three-run deficit down to 3-2 in the fifth. Coty Engle, who suffered the loss in the pitching circle, matched Savannah Hollander in collecting a hit and scoring a run for the Trojans.
Fairfield (13-6, 7-3 Southeast) will head to Oskaloosa Indian Classic, facing third-ranked (2A) Van Meter and fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame on Saturday at the Lacey Recreation Complex.
No. 4 (1A) Collins-Maxwell 2, EBF 0
EDDYVILLE — Erica Houge allowed just one hit over seven innings, striking out nine batters to win a duel with Bella Noble as Alexis Houge crossed home plate in both the fourth and sixth innings to secure a non-conference win over the Rockets.
Noble allowed just three hits and two unearned runs to Collins-Maxwell while pitching a complete-game for EBF, striking out five batters. Aliya Wagamon legged out an infield single with one out in the second inning, collecting what proved to be the only hit for the Rockets in the contest.
EBF (12-8) will face No. 3 (2A) Van Meter and No. 8 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine in the Oskaloosa Indian Classic on Saturday.
Lamoni 8, Moravia 5
MORAVIA — Cameron Martin smashed a two-run home run for Lamoni in the Bluegrass Conference win.
Destiny Nathaniel went 3-4 with a double and an RBI for the Mohawks. Jaime Self added three singles and drove in two runs for Moravia.
Kenna Spencer also had two hits and scored twice. Alexa Bedford struck out eight in seven innings in the pitching circle for the Mohawks
Moravia (5-10, 5-4 Bluegrass) heads to Montezuma on Saturday to compete in the Bravette Classic.
Seymour 8, Moulton-Udell 7
MOULTON — Kaitlyn Brown had a double among two hits and drove in two runs for the Warriorrettes while Olivia Power added two hits in the Bluegrass Conference victory.
Gracie Peck pitched in a hit, driving in two runs while scoring twice and striking out four batters in a complete-game pitching effort for Seymour. Leah Rinchiuso also had one hit and scored two runs.
Addie Hunter and Rachel Ogden both had two hits for the Eagles. Adriana Howard tripled in three runs for M-U while striking out six batters in the pitching circle.
Moulton-Udell (3-10, 2-7 Bluegrass) hosts Centerville in a non-conference battle of Appanoose County rivals on Saturday.
Wapello 5, Van Buren County 3
KEOSAUQUA — Morgan Richenberger forced Kylee Roen into a game-ending fly out to left, allowing the Arrows to escape Manning Field with a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win on Thursday after the Warriors loaded the bases and brought in a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Annabelle Cormier doubled and scored a run for the Warriors in the fourth inning, helping Van Buren County cut into a 5-0 Wapello lead. Cala Smith also singled and scored in the fourth while McKenna Caviness drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh with two outs, bringing Van Buren County within a hit of tying or potentially winning the game.
Van Buren County (5-9) returns to SEISC south action on Monday at Cardinal.
Winfield-Mount Union 11, Pekin 1
PEKIN — Jobey Nelson finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, driving in two runs while scoring twice with a double and a home run as the Wolves powered past the Panthers in Southeast Iowa Superconfernece north division action.
Keely Nelson doubled and drove in three runs while scoring twice from the top of the W-MU batting order. Makiah Lower added three hits for the Wolvers, driving in a run, while allowing just one run in the pitching circle over six innings scattering six hits and one walk allowed by striking out five Pekin batters.
Alex Parsons doubled and scored Pekin's only run on an RBI single by Quinnlyn Baker. Claire Roth and Brooke Miller each collected a pair of hits in the loss for the Panthers.
Pekin (5-8, 4-7 SEI north) heads to Cardinal's triangular tournament on Saturday to face the Comets and No. 15 (3A) Chariton.
