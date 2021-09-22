MOUNT PLEASANT – Gavin Van Veen and Brady McWhirter each placed in the top 10 for the Fairfield boys while Kelsey Pacha and Carley Seeley paced the Fairfield girls to a third-place finish among the large schools running at the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Tuesday.
Pacha led the Trojan girls, crossing the finish line fifth overall in the large-school girls race in 21:35.9. Seeley also broke into the top 10, finishing ninth in 21:58.52, as the Fairfield girls scored 69 points falling short of Oskaloosa for second in the large school girls team standing by one.
Van Veen led the Fairfield boys, finishing fourth in the large school race in 18:01.66. McWhirter secured seventh place for the Trojans in 18:22.65, helping Fairfield place third in the large school boys competition with 71 points.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Albia 25-25-23-25, Chariton 15-16-25-16
CHARITON – Sophie Waber led the Lady Dees with four aces and 29 digs, keeping Albia in the hunt for the South Central Conference title.
Jenna Gronewold paced the attack against the Chargers, hammering home nine kills while Tanae Thiravong picked up four blocks. Emma Wenger collected a team-leaing 16 assists as Albia stayed within a game of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the SCC standings heading into a match-up between the two teams on Tuesday night in Albia.
Before facing the 12th-ranked (3A) Rockets for a share of the SCC lead, Albia (13-9, 3-1 SCC) heads to Pella Christian Tournament on Saturday.
Belle Plaine 25-25-25, Sigourney 18-20-22
SIGOURNEY – Brooklyn Hemsley led the Savages with 22 assists and nine digs in a South Iowa Cedar Loss to the Plainsmen.
Mady Chizek countered Hemsley, racking up 28 assists for the Plainsmen while collected four of Belle Plaine's 14 blocks in the match. Rachel Benton added five aces and 14 digs.
Sigourney (11-8, 4-1 SICL) heads to Tri-County on Monday.
Burlington 25-25-25, Fairfield 20-18-19
BURLINGTON – Kiya Robertson led the Trojans with nine digs and three ace serves in a Southeast Conference loss to the Grayhounds.
Anna Dunlap led Fairfield at the net, racking up nine kills while going 13-14 hitting. Brynley Allison led the Trojans in the match with 11 assists.
Fairfield (7-9, 3-1 Southeast) heads to the Solon Tournament on Saturday.