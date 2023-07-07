KEOSAUQUA — After a one-day delay due to the weather, the Van Buren County baseball team got their postseason off to a fast start on Thursday at the Ferguson Complex.
Taylor Sprouse connected on two of the Warriors' six hits against Winfield-Mount Union while striking out three batters in two scoreless innings. Van Buren County never looked back after scoring four runs in the first, putting away a 12-0 Class 2A district semifinal win over the Wolves improving to 24-3 on the season.
Sprouse, Dylan Richardson and Lucas Fett combined to pitch a one-hit shutout for Van Buren County with all three pitchers staying within 40 pitches in the win. Tyler Stoltz had a single, drove in two runs and scored once while state track champion Anthony Duncan raced around the bases twice to score runs for the Warriors while also driving in two without a hit.
Van Buren County hosts Mediapolis on Saturday night in the 2A, District 10 finals. The winner will play for a substate championship on Tuesday against either Durant or second-ranked Mid-Prairie. Currently, that game is scheduled to be played at John Hart Stadium in Ottumwa.
