PEKIN — Five pins by Pekin wrestlers highlighted a win in the final night of scheduled regular-season competition on the home mats for the Panthers.
First-period falls by Deklan Hampton (132) and Michael Jones (138) kicked off a 54-24 win for Pekin over Van Buren County on Thursday night. Bailey Frescoln added a pin 38 seconds into the second period of a 145-pound match while Ryan Doud (195) and Logan Baker (126) scored third-period falls for Pekin in the final regular-season home victory of the season for the Panthers, baring any dual being scheduled or rescheduled in the upcoming weeks.
Pekin (12-7) dropped a 54-24 decision to New London despite receiving four forfeits against the Tigers. Wapello edged Pekin, 45-33, thanks to a late fall at 113 pounds scored by Zach Harbison along with four forfeits that rallied the Indians after Pekin built a 33-16 lead.
Mason Juhl scored a pin in just 29 seconds of a 182-pound match for Pekin against Wapello. Frescoln added a fall in 46 seconds against Dylan Woodruff while Baker edged Matthew Helscher, 2-0, to open the dual.
Van Buren County (3-7) fell 41-30 to New London and 57-15 to Wapello. Keanu Miller scored a fall in 55 seconds for the Warriors against New London while Noah Cochran scored a fall against Pekin in 72 seconds of a 160-pound match.
Korbin Camp scored an 8-6 win for VBC against Wapello in a 126-pound match. Brant Tedrow was able to sneak in a fall with nine seconds left in a 220-pound match for the Warriors against the Arrows.
All four schools will see each other again on Saturday at Louisa-Muscatine as part of the Southeast Iowa Superconference meet. Action is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.
Columbus/WMU 42, Cardinal 18
LETTS — Keegan Atkinson worked his way into securing a second-period fall for Cardinal against Dante Zuniga at 145 pounds.
Columbus picked up a trio of falls in the dual with Cardinal, including first-period falls scored by Will Hotz (170) and Chance Malone (285).
Highland 29, Cardinal 24
LETTS — Isaac Cox scored a heavyweight fall for the Comets 15 seconds into the second period against Eli Slaymaker, giving the Comets a chance to secure a fourth dual victory on the season.
Easton Schlabaugh kept Highland alive, earning a 16-1 tech fall 17 seconds into the final period at 113 pounds to pull the Huskies within a single point heading into the decisive 120-pound final match. Jack Peiffer secured the deciding win, pinning Mason Shepherd with 13 seconds left in the opening period.
Louisa-Muscatine 28, Cardinal 18
LETTS — Shepherd bounced back to pin Riley Norwood in 99 seconds, giving Cardinal a brief 12-6 lead over the Falcons.
Cael Phillips scored a 15-2 major decision at 145 pounds while Kendal Pugh picked up a pin in one minute at 170, giving L-M a 22-18 lead heading into the heavyweight finale. Spencer Kessel secured the Falcon win, pinning Cox in 1:31.
The Comets (3-15) will compete on Saturday in the SEISC tournament back at Louisa-Muscatine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 15 (2A) Van Buren County 58, WACO 48
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning racked up a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, leading Van Buren County to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over WACO in a game put together just one day earlier.
The Warriors had to make-up one game with WACO after Tuesday's scheduled trip to Wayland was snowed out. The two teams will play a scheduled game on Monday at WACO with Van Buren County playing host in the first game due to gymnasium availability.
Ella Jirak added 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals as VBC won just hours after debuting in the IGHSAU statewide Class 2A rankings. Zoe Best added seven points in the third quarter, helping Van Buren County (12-3, 10-2 SEI south) rally from a 30-29 halftime deficit with a 17-9 run to open the second half.
Grace Coble led WACO (5-10, 4-6 SEI south) with 16 points.
Moravia 38, Twin Cedars 26
SEYMOUR — Gracie Hoffman scored 18 points to lead the Mohawks into the Bluegrass Conference tournament semifinals, pulling away from the Sabers in the fourth quarter.
"We started out a bit slow after being off for three days." Moravia head girls basketball coach Derek Reischauer said. "Our defense played really well limiting the chances for Twin Cedars. We still need to do a little better job of boxing out and rebounding the ball."
The Mohawks (10-7) advanced to the tournament championship game on Thursday, beating Moulton-Udell (5-11) in a surprising semifinal set up when top-seeded Lamoni was forced out of the tournament due to COVID-19 complications within the program. Moravia will face Melcher-Dallas (7-3) on Saturday at Orient-Macksburg High School for the Bluegrass Tournament title.
Knoxville 49, EBF 42
EDDYVILLE — Maggie Wilkins led the Panthers with 27 points, helping Knoxville rally in the fourth quarter to stay in the race for a fourth straight South Central Conference championship.
Brooke Shafer led the Rockets with 17 points, helping EBF (7-9, 4-5 SCC) take a 36-34 lead with seven minutes left. Knoxville (10-3, 7-1 SCC) rallied with a 10-2 run to take a late 44-38 lead.
"We started the game off missing three shots at the rim and trailed 13-3," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We adjusted to their pressure and got back within two by halftime. We went almost four minutes without scoring. That put us behind the 8-ball, but overall I'm pleased with the effort."
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 9 (2A) Pekin 75, Columbus 27
COLUMBUS — Five different Panthers scored in double figures in a dominating Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Wildcats.
Chandler Stull led ninth-ranked Pekin with 15 points while also racking up four steals. Brock Long added 14 points for the Panthers while Brady Millikin posted a double-double with 12 points, 11 assists, seven steals and six rebounds.
Luke Long scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for Pekin (15-1, 13-1 SEI north) in the 13th straight win for the Panthers. Cael Lyle added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Fairfield 55, Fort Madison 52
FORT MADISON — J.J. Lane buried a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, lifting the Trojans to their first Southeast Conference win of the season.
Lane finished with 23 points, including the buzzer beater to snap Fairfield's six-game losing streak. The Trojans (2-8, 1-5 Southeast) steps out of conference on Monday for a trip to South Central Conference leader Albia.
Pella Christian 87, EBF 65
PELLA — Levi Schelhaas led a balanced attack for Pella Christian, scoring 19 points as the Eagles jumped out to a 26-11 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Thane Alexander matched Schelhaas, leading EBF (6-7) with 19 points. Ethan Davis added 17 points for the Rockets, matched by Eric Mulder's 17-point effort for the Eagles.
"I felt like we did a lot of good things both offensively and defensively," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "We just need more consistency."
Brooks Moore scored 13 points for EBF. Jaedon Huisman added 12 points for Pella Christian (10-7) while Bennett Spronk scored 11 points.