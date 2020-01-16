ALBIA — For the third time in four days, the Albia boys basketball team entered the fourth quarter with a game hanging in the balance.
Unlike the previous two games, the Blue Demons didn't need a late shot to fall in order to clinch a victory. Brayden Messamaker returned from ankle injury suffered in Albia's only loss of the season, scoring 17 points including four makes from 3-point range as the Blue Demons pulled away in the final eight minutes for a 65-53 South Central Conference win over Chariton.
Dylan Cain and Jackson Curnutte each scored 15 points to lead Chariton. The Chargers outscored Albia 18-12 in the third quarter to pull within 45-42 before the Blue Demons scored 20 points in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.
"Our offense was really good in the fourth quarter," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "We talked before the game about having one of those nights where we get a lot of guys involved. We almost had five players score in double figures."
Blake Chance scored just 14 points on Thursday after leading Albia with 20 points in wins on Monday at No. 1 (1A) Montezuma (58-55 in OT) and on Tuesday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (53-51). Younger brother Drew Chance added 10 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to avoid any late drama with the Chargers.
Joe Teno scored 13 points for the Blue Demons in the team's 10th win of the season. Albia's lone loss came at home against Washington on Jan. 7, a 63-50 setback that saw Messamaker go down after turning his ankle while being fouled with Albia down by just three in the fourth quarter.
"Brayden's our second-leading scorer and he can really spread the floor for us," Archer said. "He really wanted to come back earlier, but we really handled it the right way. We battled well as a team through a very tough week."
Albia (10-1, 7-0 SCC) will look to remain unbeaten in conference play on Tuesday at Centerville.
Cardinal 57, Van Buren County 39
KEOSAUQUA — Landon Becker hit six of 12 shots from 3-point range, scoring a game-high 18 points to rally the Comets in the second half for a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division road win.
Griffin Greiner added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists as Cardinal outscored the Warriors 33-13 in the second half. Dawson Lewis secured a double-double, scoring 10 points while pulling in 10 rebounds.
Jarrett Greiner scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and matched Lewis with a team-leading three steals for Cardinal. Jackson Manning led Van Buren County with 14 points in the loss while Tony Davidson added 13 points for the Warriors.
Cardinal (7-5, 4-5 SEI South) hosts Twin Cedars on Monday in the first of three home games for the Comets next week. Van Buren (3-9, 1-8 SEI South) heads to Bloomfield on Saturday, weather permitting, to face Davis County.
Fairfield 59, Mount Pleasant 46
MOUNT PLEASANT — Max Weaton scored 14 points, leading the Trojans to the first Southeast Conference victory of the season.
Drew Martin added 10 points for Fairfield, helping extend a 19-16 halftime lead against the Panthers.
"Great defensive effort in first half half by our guys," Fairfield head boys basketball coach Mick Flattery said. "We attacked their pressure intelligently, found their shooters and did not have too many turnovers that went back to points."
Fairfield (2-8, 1-4 Southeast) steps out of conference on Monday to host Danville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 7 Van Buren County 50, Cardinal 12
KEOSAUQUA — Taryn Scheuermann could not quite record her second straight triple-double, settling for 15 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks as the Warriors completed a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division sweep of the two-game regular-season series with the Comets.
Playing without Isabel Manning, who continues to recover from the flu, the Warriors were aided by an eight-point effort from Salena Sayre. Madison Bartholomew, who had a game-high nine assists, matched teammates Grace Davidson and Lexi Jirak with seven points.
Maddie Cloke led Cardinal with seven points in the loss. The game was homecoming for Comets' first-year head coach Makenzie Ostrander who played for the Warriors and was an assistant for her father, current VBC head coach Matt Zeitler.
No. 7 (2A) Van Buren County (11-2, 9-1 SEI South) is scheduled to play at Davis County on Saturday, weather permitting. Cardinal (2-11, 1-9 SEI South) hosts WACO in conference action on Tuesday.
Pekin 51, Columbus 31
PEKIN — Sophie Wittrock led a balanced attack for the Panthers with 15 points and three steals as the Panthers pulled away for a Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division win.
Sarah Eubanks added a career-high 13 points in the victory while Emilee Linder scored 12. Playing without leading scorer Kerrigan Pope (illness) for the second straight night, Pekin edged ahead in the final minutes of the opening quarter and never looked back.
Pekin (8-3, 7-3 SEI North) is scheduled to step out of conference on Saturday. The Panthers will host Sigourney (8-3), weather permitting, before welcoming in Davis County (5-4) on Monday.
PREP WRESTLING
Albia takes three at Chariton
CHARITON — Albia defeated Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, Clarke and Chariton on Thursday night, bouncing back from a tough split at Fairfield two nights earlier
The Blue Demons defeated SEW/M-D 47-24, getting falls from Brodie Conner (113 pounds) and Michael Thomas (138) to open an 18-9 lead. Barrett Bonnett added a 16-1 tech fall in four minutes at 145 pounds before Gavin Shaw (170) and Joe Myers (182) put the dual away with pins.
Carter Anderson, the second-ranked sophomore for the Blue Demons, scored a pin in his only match of the night beating Ian Schneider of the Warhawks in 97 seconds at 106 pounds. Stephen Conley secured Albia's only pin against Chariton with a fall in 34 seconds at 152 pounds while Conner, Logan Carter (126), Eli Zanoni (132) and Bonnett (145) secured falls for the Blue Demons against Clarke.
Our success on the evening was certainly well-timed," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "Coming off a pretty rough evening in Fairfield on Tuesday, we asked the kids to do a little soul searching. A handful of them made the commitment to drop down a weight class to solidify our line-up.
"They did exactly what they said they were going to do in a fairly short timeframe and the results followed. It was a really big night in regards to getting the kids to buy in to what we are trying to accomplish as a dual team. It proved to be a really big confidence booster."
Albia returns home to host Columbus Junction, Sigourney-Keota at Cardinal for Senior Night on Tuesday. The Blue Demons also travel to Pleasantville on Jan. 23 and to the Rich Gray Classic hosted by Interstate 35 High School on Jan. 25.
Pekin sweeps a pair of SEI North rivals
LONE TREE — Michael Jones and Mason Juhl each scored a pair of wins to help Pekin score wins over Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division rivals WACO (42-27) and Lone Tree (58-12).
Jones pinned both of his opponents at 138 pounds, securing a victory in 90 seconds over Lone Tree's Mathew Hemsted while being pushed into the third period before earning a fall at 4:20 against WACO's Ryan Maschmann. Juhl pinned WACO heavyweight Noah Conley in just 23 seconds and earned a 13-4 major decision at 220 pounds over Lone Tree's Timothy Mills.
Pekin, weather permitting, competes at the WACO Invitational in Wayland on Saturday.