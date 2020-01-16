Thursday's preps: Blue Demons secure 10th win

ALBIA — For the third time in four days, the Albia boys basketball team entered the fourth quarter with a game hanging in the balance.
Unlike the previous two games, the Blue Demons didn't need a late shot to fall in order to clinch a victory. Brayden Messamaker returned from ankle injury suffered in Albia's only loss of the season, scoring 17 points including four makes from 3-point range as the Blue Demons pulled away in the final eight minutes for a 65-53 South Central Conference win over Chariton.
Dylan Cain and Jackson Curnutte each scored 15 points to lead Chariton. The Chargers outscored Albia 18-12 in the third quarter to pull within 45-42 before the Blue Demons scored 20 points in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.
"Our offense was really good in the fourth quarter," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "We talked before the game about having one of those nights where we get a lot of guys involved. We almost had five players score in double figures."
Blake Chance scored just 14 points on Thursday after leading Albia with 20 points in wins on Monday at No. 1 (1A) Montezuma (58-55 in OT) and on Tuesday at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (53-51). Younger brother Drew Chance added 10 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to avoid any late drama with the Chargers.
Joe Teno scored 13 points for the Blue Demons in the team's 10th win of the season. Albia's lone loss came at home against Washington on Jan. 7, a 63-50 setback that saw Messamaker go down after turning his ankle while being fouled with Albia down by just three in the fourth quarter.
"Brayden's our second-leading scorer and he can really spread the floor for us," Archer said. "He really wanted to come back earlier, but we really handled it the right way. We battled well as a team through a very tough week."
Albia (10-1, 7-0 SCC) will look to remain unbeaten in conference play on Tuesday at Centerville.