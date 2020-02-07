ELDON — The Cardinal High School boys basketball team scored nine points in the final minute, but couldn't complete the comeback as Holy Trinity held on for a 51-50 SEI Superconference South Division win Thursday.
Griffin Greiner was fouled with 2.6 seconds left in a two-point game, made the first free throw, but couldn't drain the second as the Crusaders ran out the clock.
Cardinal's Landon Becker scored a game-high 19 points. Vasin Thurman scored 14 points to lead three Holy Trinity players in double figures.
The Comets (10-10, 5-10 SEI South) host Mediapolis in the SEI Superconference Shootout today.
Burlington 68, Fairfield 55
FAIRFIELD — Drew Martin scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, but the Trojans couldn't hold on to a first-half lead as the Grayhounds pulled out a Southeast Conference contest.
Fairfield led 15-8 in the second quarter before Burlington made a run to take a 25-20 halftime lead.
JJ Lane scored 14 points for the Trojans (2-14), while Max Weaton added 13.
Michael Alexander scored 17 points to lead three Grayhounds in double figures.
Fairfield visits Keokuk today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pekin 50, Hillcrest Academy 26
PACKWOOD — The Panthers limited the Ravens to just two points in the opening quarter in claiming a SEI Superconference North Division home win.
Sophie Wittrock and Emilee Linder each scored 14 points to lead Pekin, while Kerrigan Pope finished with 12 points. Linder also pulled down seven rebounds.
The Panthers (12-5, 11-4 SEI North) visit Fairfield for a nonconference game Monday.
Holy Trinity 31, Cardinal 30
ELDON — The Crusaders scored in the final minute of a game that was close throughout, and picked up a SEI Superconference South Division victory.
Maddie Cloke scored 12 points to lead the Comets, who led 19-14 at halftime. The teams traded leads three times in the final three minutes before Holy Trinity pulled out the win.
The Comets (4-17) wrap up the regular season Friday at Albia.