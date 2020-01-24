NEW SHARON — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School wrestling team earned a pair of dual meet victories as the Rockets down BGM and North Mahaska in a nonconference double dual Thursday.
EBF got past BGM 51-28 by winning six of the first eight matches to take a 36-12 lead. The Rockets also finished strong, as Wiatt McGatchey (126 pounds) and Levin Vandonsler (132) earned victories in two of the last three matches.
The Rockets then defeated North Mahaska 60-18, and once again stormed out to a big lead in a dual that started in the heart of the Rockets' lineup.
EBF won the first six matches, all six-point victories, starting at 152, then closed with wins in four of the last five bouts.
The Rockets compete in the Rich Gray Classic Saturday in Truro, and will be joined by Albia and Van Buren County.
Panthers win two of three duals
MEDIAPOLIS — Pekin defeated Louisa-Muscatine and Mediapolis, but succumbed to eighth-ranked (Class 1A) New London in a SEI Superconference quadrangular at Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court.
The Panthers downed Louisa-Muscatine 54-18, using a 24-0 start to roll to the win. Mason Juhl (220 pounds) earned a pin during that span, while Michael Jones (138) and Cael Baker (145) also added pins.
Pekin beat Mediapolis 39-33, but didn't pull away until late. Blake Juhl (170), Dylan Krueger (182), Ryan Doud (195) and Mason Juhl all won to put the Panthers' up 39-27. Mason Juhl's win was a 3-2 thriller in which a third-period escape was the difference in the match, helping the Panther junior reach the 100-win plateau.
New London defeated Pekin 53-12, with Bailey Frescoln (132) and Baker earning the only wins. Mason Juhl suffered just his second loss of the season, a 13-7 decision against Jaxon Allen.
Blue Demons split road duals
PLEASANTVILLE — The Blue Demons beat Central Decatur, but lost to Pleasantville on criteria in a nonconference double dual.
Albia beat Central Decatur 40-30, with a five-match winning streak the difference in the dual.
Trailing 24-15, Brodie Connor (120), Dawson Bonnett (126), Eli Zanoni (132), Michael Thomas (138) and Barrett Bonnett (145) rattled off wins as the Blue Demons surged to a 40-24 lead.
Pleasantville defeated Albia 43-42 on tiebreaker points. The Blue Demons led 42-30, but were open at 152 and 160, allowing Pleasantville to tie the dual. Every match in the dual was a six-point win one way or the other.
Cardinal swept in Superconference matchup
RIVERSIDE — The Comets won just four matches in three dual meets as they fell on the road to Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, Lone Tree and host Highland.
Cardinal lost to Columbus/W-MU 73-0, and Jacxon Behrle's forfeit at 138 was the lone victory in a 66-6 loss to Highland.
Lone Tree eked out a 23-18 win in a dual in which just three matches were contested. Behrle won his pin by fall, while Davin Durflinger (106) and Mason Shepherd (120) earned forfeits. Lone Tree countered late with two six-point wins to rally for the victory.
Van Buren County drops three at WACO
WAYLAND — The Warriors fell to WACO, Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville and Wapello in a Superconference quadrangular.
Van Buren County lost to WACO 36-9, as Josiah Westercamp (285) eked out a 2-1 win, while Bruce Claman picked up a forfeit at 120.
Westcamp's forfeit win was the Warriors' only victory in a 70-6 setback to the Nikes, while Westercamp and Claman picked up pins, and Preston Buss a forfeit (170) in a 60-18 loss to Wapello.
S-K takes two of three in Belle Plaine
BELLE PLAINE — Sigourney-Keota defeated South Iowa Cedar League rival HLV and earned a non-conference victory over Moravia, but fell to Belle Plaine in a second SICL dual on the home mats of the Plainsmen.
The Cobras downed HLV 36-21 as three forfeits at the end of the dual rallied S-K. Aidan Schuster secured the lone win of the dual against the Warriors, pinning Preston Willett in 49 seconds at 182 pounds.
S-K depth also allowed the Cobras to rally with three final forfeits in a 36-17 win over Moravia. The Mohawks won all four matches in the dual, including a opening pin scored at 152 pounds by Connor Golston and a 4-2 win by Ethan Martin in a 160-pound thriller with Nate Schuster.
Belle Plaine did not give up a forfeit to the Cobras, picking up wins in five of the eight matches wrestled. D.J. Hammes secured S-K's first win against the Plainsmen, pinning Dayton Behounek in 1:44 at 113 pounds. Evan Dawson (132) and Jack Clarahan (152) also scored falls for the Cobras.