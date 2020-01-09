CHARITON — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School wrestling team scored a pair of commanding victories during Thursday's South Central Conference quadrangular at the Charger Dome, as the Rockets rolled past both Albia and Chariton.
The Rockets downed rival Albia 53-21, and it was a streak of seven straight wins between 152 and heavyweight that was the difference after the Blue Demons opened with a 15-12 lead.
EBF won four of those matches by pin as Hunter McFadden (152 pounds), Alan Angle (170), Sage Walker (182) and Colton Champoux (220) earned falls. Kyler Ricard (160), Conner Reed (195) and Skyler Young (heavweight) all earned forfeits.
Albia's posted five victories in the dual, the biggest being Barrett Bonnett's 4-2 win over Trestin Sales at 145. Carter Anderson (106), Logan Carter (120), Dawson Bonnett (126) and Michael Thomas (138) also earned wins.
EBF then won nine straight six-point matches at the outset of a 60-12 win over Chariton. The Chargers' lone wins came at 106, 220 and 285, with two of those matches decided by a total of four points.
Albia then rallied past Knoxville 41-30 as Wyatt Stewart earned a forfeit at 106 and Anderson a technical fall at 113 in the final two matches to break a 30-all deadlock. The Blue Demons owned a 24-9 lead before the Panthers scored four wins in a row to pull ahead 30-24.
Trojans claim win over Chiefs
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans erased a 24-point deficit to claim a 40-33 win over Keokuk in a Southeast Conference dual meet.
Keokuk opened with four straight wins before the Trojans answered with four of their own to tie the dual at 24. Key bonus-point wins by Logan Adam (145) and Peyton Cline (152) gave Fairfield a 34-30 lead, but Arya Patel's forfeit to finish the night capped off the win.
Mustangs earn conference win
OSCEOLA — Davis County overcame an early deficit with five straight wins in the middle weights to defeat Clarke/Murray in a SCC quadrangular.
The Mustangs got victories from Dalton Maine (285), Dawson Townsend (106), Jayden Ball (113), Morgan Van Hemert (120) and Taylor Huggins (126), though half were by forfeit.
Clarke/Murray got within 36-27 with three straight wins, but Austin Payne closed out the victory with a forfeit at 152.
Panthers drop pair of duals
PACKWOOD — Pekin fell to Highland and Wapello in a SEI Superconference double dual at Pekin High School.
The Panthers lost a tough 39-36 contest to Wapello, as the Indians won it on Kainoa Seumanutafa's 4-2 win over Ryan Doud at 195 in the final match of the night. Seumanutafa scored a reversal in the third period to make up the difference in the match and the dual.
The dual was close all the way through, with the Panthers overcoming a 24-12 deficit and taking a 36-30 lead on pins by Cael Baker (152), Cole Earnest (160) and a forfeit by Blake Juhl (182).
Highland defeated Pekin 41-23 as a 23-point deficit after four matches was too much for the Panthers to overcome. Pekin got within 23-17 on forfeits for Baker and Earnest, but the Huskies responded with three straight pins to put the dual out of reach.
Comets fall in road double dual
MEDIAPOLIS — Cardinal fell to Mediapolis and WACO in a Superconference double dual at Vernon "Bud" McLearn Gymnasium.
The Comets fell to Mediapolis 48-12, getting forfeit wins by Brody Adam (170) and Donovan Babcock (182).
WACO downed the Comets 45-24, with Cardinal's Davin Durflinger (106), Gunner Zugg (113) and Mason Shepherd (120) winning the last three matches by forfeit.
Warriors suffer pair of setbacks
NEW LONDON — Van Buren County lost to New London and Lone Tree in a Superconference double dual at Charles Lorber Gymnasium.
The Warriors fell to Lone Tree 30-18 as just four matches were wrestled. All of the Warriors' wins came on forfeits to Bruce Claman (113), Chloe Curtis (126) and Theodore Metcalf (182). The Warriors were pinned in the three competitive matches they lost.
New London defeated Van Buren County 71-0.